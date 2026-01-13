These phone accessories make daily charging, storage and usage more convenient

Smartphones are central to everyday life, but their usefulness often depends on the accessories paired with them. From keeping devices charged during long days to backing up important files, the right phone accessories can make a noticeable difference in daily convenience.

Power banks, fast chargers, wireless charging pads and portable storage devices are no longer optional extras. They support modern usage habits, reduce downtime and help users manage their digital lives more smoothly, at home or on the move.

1. boAt 10000 mAh Power Bank

boAt's EnergyShroom PB331 Magnacharge 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer power bank delivers reliable battery life for 2-3 smartphone charges featuring strong magnetic hold with an anti-slip grip, enabling 15W wireless charging for MagSafe-compatible iPhones alongside 22.5W wired fast charging through USB-A and Type-C ports.

The foldable aluminium stand supports hands-free viewing, while the LED battery percentage display provides real-time power status. With smart power management and simultaneous wired/wireless charging capabilities, it includesa Type-C input cable and comprehensive safety protections against overheat and short circuits, making it perfect for travellers needing versatile on-the-go power for mobiles, earbuds, smartwatches and tablets.

Specifications Capacity 10000 mAh Wireless 15W Magnetic Wired 22.5W (USB-A/C) Display LED Percentage Stand Foldable Aluminum Reason to buy Strong MagSafe wireless attachment. Simultaneous wired/wireless charging. Reason to avoid Moderate capacity for heavy users. May warm during wireless use.

​Why choose this product? Choose it for magnetic convenience, fast dual charging, and a hands-free stand perfect for mobile lifestyles.

2. Lifelong 10000 mAh 22.5 W Wired & Wireless With MagSafe Ultra Compact Pocket Size Power Bank

Lifelong SnapVolt's ultra-compact 10000 mAh grey Lithium Polymer power bank maximises uptime with 2-3 smartphone charges through MagSafe-compatible wireless charging and 22.5W wired output featuring Quick Charge 3.0 protocols.

Its desk-friendly design includes a built-in stand for stable viewing, a lightweight travel-ready build, and multiple safety features protecting against overcurrent, overheating and short circuits. Perfect as a pocket companion for mobiles, smartwatches, earbuds and tablets, it recharges in 2.5 hours with a 22.5W adapter, ensuring quick readiness for flights, road trips or daily commutes.

Specifications Capacity 10000 mAh Output 22.5W Wired/Wireless Protocols Quick Charge 3.0 Colour Grey Design Ultra Compact with Stand Reason to buy MagSafe and desk stand convenience. Lightweight pocket portability. Reason to avoid Recharges slower with standard adapters. Recharges slower with standard adapters.

Why choose this product? Choose it for MagSafe wireless freedom, compact design and reliable multi-device charging on the move.

3. Seagate Ultra Compact 1 TB External Solid State Drive

Seagate's thumb drive-sized 1TB SSD provides massive storage without battery needs, delivering up to 1000 MB/s read/write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type-C for seamless file transfers across Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, tablets and gaming consoles.

The rugged 24g aluminium body with rubber sleeve offers IP54 dust/water resistance and drop protection, crafted from 35% recycled materials for sustainability. Cable-free connectivity reduces clutter while its compact 70x20.4x12.5mm profile fits keychains, making it ideal for video editors, photographers and travellers handling 4K videos and large projects efficiently.

Specifications Capacity 1TB SSD Speed 1000 MB/s Read/Write Interface USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type-C Durability IP54, Drop-proof Weight 24g Reason to buy Lightning SSD speeds in tiny form. Universal device compatibility. Reason to avoid Requires USB 10Gbps port for max speed. Premium pricing for capacity.

Why choose this product? Choose it for portable SSD performance, rugged durability and eco-friendly high-speed storage anywhere.

4. SanDisk E30 1 TB External Solid State Drive

SanDisk E30's portable 1TB SSD offers up to 800MB/s read speeds via USB 3.2 without battery dependency, perfect for backing up life's moments on Windows, Mac and Android devices. Its tough rubber hook secures to belt loops or backpacks with 2-meter drop protection, ensuring travel durability for adventures.

The compact design from trusted SanDisk handles sealed hard floors and mobile lifestyles while a 3-year warranty provides peace of mind for photographers and content creators storing high-res photos and videos reliably.

Specifications Capacity 1TB SSD Speed Up to 800 MB/s Read Interface USB 3.2 Protection 2m Drop Attachment Rubber Hook Reason to buy Adventure-ready drop protection. Trusted SanDisk reliability. Reason to avoid Slower than 1000MB/s competitors. Hook may wear over time.

Why choose this product? Choose it for rugged portability, fast SSD speeds and secure attachment for mobile storage needs.

5. Apple 20W ,USB-C Power Charging Adapter

Apple's compact white 20W USB-C wall charger delivers fast charging, reaching 50% iPhone battery in 35 minutes, compatible with iPhone 8+, iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, Google Pixel and Galaxy devices via USB-C (cable separate). The lightweight travel design supports optimal performance for the iPad while universal voltage handles global outlets. Ideal for home, office or travel, its efficient power delivery ensures quick readiness without bulk, making it essential for Apple ecosystem users needing reliable, rapid charging anywhere.

Specifications Output 20W USB-C Compatibility iPhone/iPad/AirPods Design Compact Travel Voltage Universal Reason to buy Rapid 50% charge in 35 minutes. Broad USB-C compatibility. Reason to avoid No included cable. Single-device charging only.

Why choose this product? Choose it for official Apple fast charging optimised for iPhone/iPad ecosystem portability.

6. Ambrane 65 W GaN 4.4 A Multi-pin Wall Charger for Mobile

Ambrane RAAP G65's GaNMAX 65W wall charger features 3 ports (1 USB-A + 2 Type-C) plus AC sockets for simultaneous multi-device charging, including laptops at blazing speeds through advanced Gallium Nitride technology, reducing size/heat. BIS-certified Made-in-India design with multi-layer protection handles mobiles, tablets and accessories efficiently. Its compact, clutter-free form perfects home/office setups, delivering high-speed, durable performance while a 180-day warranty ensures reliability for power users needing versatile, rapid charging hubs.

Specifications Output 65W GaN Ports 1 USB-A + 2 Type-C + AC Tech GaNMAX Certification BIS India Warranty 180 Days Reason to buy Multi-port laptop charging. Compact GaN heat reduction. Reason to avoid Extension board-like bulk. Complex port management.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful 65W multi-device GaN charging, perfect for home/office workstations.

7. Spigen Mag Fit Duo Charging Pad

Spigen MagFit Duo's magnetic charging pad transforms nightstands/workstations into hubs with MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for iPhones, plus a dedicated Apple Watch stand supporting all series in a sleek black finish. Strong magnets ensure secure phone positioning during overnight charging, while the dual-station design eliminates cable clutter. Compatible with Qi devices, its stable dock maintains perfect alignment for efficient power delivery, ideal for Apple users creating organised charging ecosystems for phones and smartwatches simultaneously.

Specifications Type MagSafe Wireless Pad + Watch Stand Compatibility iPhone/Watch All Series Design Dual Dock Black Charging Qi Standard Placement Nightstand/Desk Reason to buy Secure MagSafe phone/watch charging. Clutter-free dual station. Reason to avoid Limited to theApple ecosystem. Requires precise alignment.

Why choose this product? Choose it for elegant MagSafe organisation charging iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously.

8. Ultraprolink 4 in 1 Wireless Charger 15W Slim Foldable Charging Station

Ultraprolink Vylis15 UM1006N's slim foldable 15W 4-in-1 wireless charging station declutters workspaces, charging iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and Pencil simultaneously via PD 20W included adapter. The compact design folds flat for travel while magnetic alignment ensures stable Qi-compatible power delivery. Perfect for bedside tables or desks, it eliminates multiple cables, creating cable-free freedom for Apple users, maintaining full ecosystem readiness during work, sleep or journeys with reliable multi-device convenience.

Specifications Type 15W 4-in-1 Foldable Devices iPhone/Watch/AirPods/Pencil Adapter PD 20W Included Design Slim Travel Standard Qi Wireless Reason to buy Charges 4 Apple devices at once. Foldable ultra-portable design. Reason to avoid Slower 15W speeds. Apple-centric compatibility.

Why choose this product? Choose it for complete Apple ecosystem wireless charging in one compact station.

9. Apple USB Type C Cable 1 m MW493ZM/A

Apple's premium 1m USB-C to USB-C cable MW493ZM/A features durable braided construction supporting fast charging and data transfer for mobiles/tablets with a 1-year warranty. The white round design ensures tangle-free handling while robust connectors withstand daily pulls. Compatible across Apple devices and the USB-C ecosystem, it delivers reliable power/data sync essential for iPhone/iPad charging setups, travel kits or desk organization maintaining seamless connectivity without fraying or signal loss.

Specifications Length 1 meter Type USB-C to USB-C Braided Compatibility Mobile/Tablet Colour White Warranty 1 Year Reason to buy Durable braided construction. Fast charge/data transfer. Reason to avoid Premium Apple pricing. White shows dirt easily.

Why choose this product? Choose it for official Apple durability and fast USB-C connectivity reliability.

10. OnePlus USB Type C Cable 10 A 1 m Fast Supervooc Type C Cable

OnePlus' high-performance 1m Type-C cable supports 10A SuperVOOC charging up to 100W/80W/65W for OnePlus devices in striking red/white, ensuring stable high-speed connections for gaming/streaming/work. The robust build with advanced safety features prevents overheating while flexible construction resists kinks. Compatible with 100W/67W/45W/33W/20W chargers, power users need to maximise OnePlus fast charging performance during intensive sessions without disconnections or power drops.

Specifications Length 1 meter Ampere 10A SuperVOOC Compatibility OnePlus 100W Chargers Reason to buy Extreme 100W charging speeds. OnePlus optimized stability. Reason to avoid OnePlus ecosystem focused. Thick cable less flexible.

Why choose this product? Choose it for maximum SuperVOOC speeds unlocking OnePlus full charging potential.

