These Smart TVs offer the best display, sound and gaming features across every budget

Buying a Smart TV today is not as simple as choosing the biggest screen you can afford. There are hundreds of options across different price ranges, each offering a different mix of display technology, sound quality, gaming features and smart software. While entry-level TVs are suitable for everyday streaming and casual viewing, spending a little more can get you brighter panels, smoother refresh rates and better audio. Premium models, on the other hand, bring OLED or Mini LED displays, faster processors and advanced features designed for movie lovers and gamers.

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The right choice depends on your budget and what you expect from your TV. A family looking for a reliable living room television will have different priorities than someone building a gaming setup or a home theatre. To make your search easier, we've rounded up some of the best Smart TVs across different budgets, highlighting what each one offers and who it is best suited for.

Best Smart TVs under ₹ 20,000 Affordable picks for streaming and everyday viewing If your budget is under ₹20,000, you'll find plenty of Smart TVs that cover the basics well. Most models in this segment come with 32-inch HD Ready or 43-inch 4K displays, depending on the brand and ongoing discounts. Features like Google TV or Android TV, built-in Chromecast, voice control and access to popular streaming apps are common.

While picture quality and sound won't match premium models, these TVs are suitable for bedrooms, guest rooms or smaller living spaces. If you mostly watch OTT content, news or YouTube and don't need advanced gaming features, this price range offers good value without stretching your budget.

Best Smart TVs from ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 40,000 The value-for-money category with 4K and Google TV This is one of the most competitive price segments, offering a strong balance between features and affordability. You'll find 43-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs with brighter panels, better speakers and smoother performance than entry-level models. Google TV is widely available, along with Dolby Audio, HDR support and hands-free voice search on many models.

Some TVs also include ALLM for casual gaming and MEMC for smoother motion during sports. If you're buying your main family television, this category delivers the best mix of performance, features and long-term value for most households.

Best Smart TVs from ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 60,000 QLED models with brighter displays and better sound Stepping into this price range opens the door to QLED displays, larger screen sizes and a noticeable improvement in picture quality. Expect richer colours, higher brightness and better contrast, making these TVs suitable for bright living rooms as well as movie nights. Most models include Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, faster processors and improved upscaling for lower-resolution content.

Gamers may also find 120Hz refresh rates or gaming-focused features on select models. If you want a TV that feels more premium without spending flagship-level money, this category offers some of the strongest options available today.

Best Smart TVs from ₹ 60,000 to ₹ 1 lakh Premium TVs for gaming, movies and sports In this segment, Smart TVs focus on delivering a more immersive viewing experience. You'll find premium QLED and Mini LED models with excellent brightness, deeper blacks and improved local dimming for better contrast. Many include 120Hz panels, HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and ALLM, making them suitable for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming.

Audio also sees an upgrade with more powerful speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. If you regularly watch sports, blockbuster films or high-quality streaming content, this budget offers TVs that feel close to flagship performance without crossing the ₹1 lakh mark.

Best Smart TVs above ₹ 1 lakh OLED and flagship Mini LED TVs for the ultimate home theatre For buyers looking for the best picture quality available, this is where flagship televisions come in. OLED TVs deliver perfect blacks, exceptional contrast and wide viewing angles, while premium Mini LED models offer impressive brightness for HDR content. You'll also get the latest image processors, advanced AI picture optimisation, premium sound systems and comprehensive gaming features, including 120Hz or higher refresh rates, VRR and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports.

These TVs are built for dedicated home theatre setups and serious gamers who want top-tier performance. While the price is considerably higher, they offer the finest viewing experience currently available in the consumer market.

Factors to consider before buying smart TVs in any budget. 1. Pick the right screen size Choose a TV based on your room size and viewing distance instead of simply buying the biggest one. A 43-inch TV works well for smaller rooms, while 55-inch and larger models are better suited for spacious living rooms.

2. Check the display technology LED TVs are the most affordable, while QLED offers brighter colours and higher brightness. If your budget allows, OLED delivers the best contrast and black levels, making it ideal for movies and premium viewing.

3. Look at the smart platform Google TV, Android TV, webOS and Tizen all support popular streaming apps, but the interface and software support differ. Pick a platform that's easy to use and receives regular updates.

4. Consider picture and audio features Features like 4K resolution, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos can noticeably improve your viewing experience. Even in budget TVs, these additions can make movies and shows look and sound better.

5. Buy for your usage, not just your budget Think about how you'll use the TV. Casual viewers can save money with a basic model, while gamers should look for HDMI 2.1, VRR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Movie enthusiasts may benefit more from QLED, Mini LED or OLED panels with better contrast and colour accuracy.

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The Research and Expertise To create this list, we carefully researched smart TVs across different price ranges and compared them based on display quality, picture performance, audio output, smart features, connectivity options, and overall value for money. We also considered user feedback, brand reliability, and after-sales support to shortlist models that cater to different needs and budgets, making it easier for readers to choose the right TV.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.