These smartwatch deals are worth checking before the sale ends, with health and fitness features for everyday use

Smartwatches have become useful everyday devices rather than simple accessories for checking notifications. Depending on the model, they can track workouts, monitor health metrics, provide GPS navigation, handle calls and help users stay connected without reaching for their phone.

Our Picks Best deal Value for money Most stylish Fitness watch FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best deal Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹19,899 Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular 40mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - M/L View Details ₹28,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹3,317 x 6 months ₹19,899 Value for money Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Smartchoice) (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep and Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Amazfit Active Max(Smartchoice) Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display,25-Day Battery,Offline Maps,GPS,4GB Storage,170+Sport Modes,5 ATM,Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker, Android & iPhone,Black View Details ₹14,599 Buy on EMI Check Offers Most stylish Titan AiRA 1.70" AMOLED Smart Watch for Women Latest with Silicone Strap Stress Monitoring, 1000 Nits, Functional Crown, AI Enabled, IP68 Water Resistant Upto 7 Days Battery Life - Rose Gold View Details ₹6,749 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a useful time to consider an upgrade. From affordable fitness focused models to premium smartwatches with advanced health and connectivity features, there are options for different needs and budgets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 brings a compact design with a 3nm processor and advanced health monitoring features. It supports ECG, blood pressure monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications and vascular load tracking, while dual GPS improves outdoor tracking. Sapphire glass and Armor Aluminum add durability for everyday use. If you are looking for a premium smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this model is worth considering, especially with the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 bringing deals across wearables.

Specifications Display 40mm Super AMOLED Processor 3nm processor GPS Dual GPS Health BP, ECG, IHRN and vascular load monitoring Durability Sapphire glass, 5ATM and IP68

2. Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular 40mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band - M/L Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Apple Watch SE 3 is designed for users who want the core Apple Watch experience without moving to the more expensive models. The 40mm case keeps it compact, while cellular connectivity allows calls, messages and other features when your iPhone is not nearby. It is a practical choice for everyday activity tracking and Apple ecosystem users. During the Amazon Sale, this cellular Apple Watch could be worth considering for iPhone owners.

Specifications Case 40mm aluminium Connectivity GPS + Cellular Display Retina display Compatibility iPhone Features Fitness and activity tracking

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic remains a strong option for users who prefer a larger smartwatch with a traditional watch design. Its rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive, while LTE connectivity allows greater independence from a smartphone. ECG, blood pressure and sleep tracking add useful health features for everyday monitoring. If you are considering a premium wearable during the Amazon Sale, this larger Galaxy Watch6 Classic variant is worth a look.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Health ECG, BP and sleep monitoring Battery Up to 40 hours Durability IP68

Amazfit Active Max is built for users who want extensive fitness features without frequent charging. It combines a large AMOLED display with GPS, offline maps, 4GB storage and more than 170 sports modes. The 25-day battery rating is particularly useful for travel and long outdoor activities. Android and iPhone compatibility makes it versatile. If you are browsing the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch offers a strong mix of fitness and everyday features.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 25 days GPS Built-in GPS with offline maps Storage 4GB Fitness 170+ sports modes

Titan AiRA is a fashion-focused smartwatch designed for women, combining a large AMOLED display with a premium rose gold finish. Its AI-enabled features, stress monitoring and functional crown add convenience, while 1000-nit brightness helps improve outdoor visibility. With up to seven days of battery life, it is suited to everyday use. During the Amazon Sale, this could be an appealing option for buyers looking for a stylish smartwatch with useful health features.

Specifications Display 1.70-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits Battery Up to 7 days Health Stress monitoring Controls Functional crown Durability IP68 water resistance

Amazfit Balance combines advanced health tracking with long battery life and accurate dual-band GPS. Its body composition analysis, VO₂ Max measurement, temperature sensor and AI Zepp Coach make it suitable for users who take fitness seriously. The aluminium alloy frame also gives it a premium feel for everyday wear. If you are looking for a feature-rich smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this is one model worth keeping on your shortlist.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 14 days GPS Dual-band GPS Health Body composition, VO₂ Max and temperature Connectivity Bluetooth calling

Fitbit Versa 4 is focused on fitness, wellness and everyday activity tracking, making it a practical option for users who want straightforward health insights. Its lightweight aluminium construction and water resistance make it suitable for workouts and daily wear. The included six-month Fitbit Premium membership adds access to additional health and fitness content. If you are shopping during the Amazon Sale, this package could offer added value for fitness-focused buyers.

Specifications Display AMOLED touchscreen Battery 6+ days Health Heart rate, sleep and activity tracking Water resistance Up to 50 metres Software Fitbit Premium membership included for 6 months

Huawei Watch GT 6 is designed for users who prioritise long battery life and detailed fitness tracking. Its 46mm design offers a larger viewing area, while support for more than 100 sports modes makes it suitable for varied workouts. Health monitoring and emotional wellbeing features add to its everyday utility. With iOS and Android compatibility, it is a versatile option to consider during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 46mm AMOLED Battery Up to 21 days Sports modes 100+ Health Health monitoring and emotional wellbeing Compatibility iOS and Android

How to choose the right smartwatch Health features: Check which health metrics are actually supported. ECG, SpO2, heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring are available only on select models.

Fitness tracking: If you exercise regularly, look for accurate activity tracking and support for the workouts you actually do.

GPS: Built in GPS is useful for runners, cyclists and outdoor users who want location tracking without carrying a phone.

Battery life: A smartwatch with longer battery life is more convenient if you do not want to charge it every day.

Phone compatibility: Check whether the watch works properly with your smartphone. Some features can be limited when paired with a different operating system.

Calling and connectivity: If you want to answer calls from your wrist, check for Bluetooth calling or cellular connectivity depending on your requirements.

Display and durability: An AMOLED display offers a better viewing experience, while water resistance and a durable build matter for regular outdoor and fitness use. Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatch Display / Size Battery GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 40mm Super AMOLED Not specified Dual GPS Apple Watch SE 3 40mm Retina Not specified GPS Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours Built-in GPS Amazfit Active Max 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 25 days GPS + offline maps Titan AiRA 1.70-inch AMOLED Up to 7 days Not specified Amazfit Balance 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 14 days Dual-band GPS Fitbit Versa 4 AMOLED touchscreen 6+ days Built-in GPS Huawei Watch GT 6 46mm AMOLED Up to 21 days Built-in GPS

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