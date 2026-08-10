Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

These smartwatch deals are worth checking before the sale ends, with health and fitness features for everyday use

A smartwatch can do more than show notifications, with features such as fitness tracking, GPS, calling and health monitoring making it useful every day.

Published10 Aug 2026, 03:48 PM IST
These smartwatches combine everyday convenience with health, fitness and connectivity features.
These smartwatches combine everyday convenience with health, fitness and connectivity features.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

Smartwatches have become useful everyday devices rather than simple accessories for checking notifications. Depending on the model, they can track workouts, monitor health metrics, provide GPS navigation, handle calls and help users stay connected without reaching for their phone.

Our PicksBest dealValue for moneyMost stylishFitness watchFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live, making it a useful time to consider an upgrade. From affordable fitness focused models to premium smartwatches with advanced health and connectivity features, there are options for different needs and budgets.

BEST DEAL

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 brings a compact design with a 3nm processor and advanced health monitoring features. It supports ECG, blood pressure monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications and vascular load tracking, while dual GPS improves outdoor tracking. Sapphire glass and Armor Aluminum add durability for everyday use. If you are looking for a premium smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this model is worth considering, especially with the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 bringing deals across wearables.

Specifications

Display
40mm Super AMOLED
Processor
3nm processor
GPS
Dual GPS
Health
BP, ECG, IHRN and vascular load monitoring
Durability
Sapphire glass, 5ATM and IP68

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Apple Watch SE 3 is designed for users who want the core Apple Watch experience without moving to the more expensive models. The 40mm case keeps it compact, while cellular connectivity allows calls, messages and other features when your iPhone is not nearby. It is a practical choice for everyday activity tracking and Apple ecosystem users. During the Amazon Sale, this cellular Apple Watch could be worth considering for iPhone owners.

Specifications

Case
40mm aluminium
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular
Display
Retina display
Compatibility
iPhone
Features
Fitness and activity tracking

VALUE FOR MONEY

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic remains a strong option for users who prefer a larger smartwatch with a traditional watch design. Its rotating bezel makes navigation intuitive, while LTE connectivity allows greater independence from a smartphone. ECG, blood pressure and sleep tracking add useful health features for everyday monitoring. If you are considering a premium wearable during the Amazon Sale, this larger Galaxy Watch6 Classic variant is worth a look.

Specifications

Display
47mm Super AMOLED
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
Health
ECG, BP and sleep monitoring
Battery
Up to 40 hours
Durability
IP68

Amazfit Active Max is built for users who want extensive fitness features without frequent charging. It combines a large AMOLED display with GPS, offline maps, 4GB storage and more than 170 sports modes. The 25-day battery rating is particularly useful for travel and long outdoor activities. Android and iPhone compatibility makes it versatile. If you are browsing the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch offers a strong mix of fitness and everyday features.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 25 days
GPS
Built-in GPS with offline maps
Storage
4GB
Fitness
170+ sports modes

MOST STYLISH

Titan AiRA is a fashion-focused smartwatch designed for women, combining a large AMOLED display with a premium rose gold finish. Its AI-enabled features, stress monitoring and functional crown add convenience, while 1000-nit brightness helps improve outdoor visibility. With up to seven days of battery life, it is suited to everyday use. During the Amazon Sale, this could be an appealing option for buyers looking for a stylish smartwatch with useful health features.

Specifications

Display
1.70-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits
Battery
Up to 7 days
Health
Stress monitoring
Controls
Functional crown
Durability
IP68 water resistance

Amazfit Balance combines advanced health tracking with long battery life and accurate dual-band GPS. Its body composition analysis, VO₂ Max measurement, temperature sensor and AI Zepp Coach make it suitable for users who take fitness seriously. The aluminium alloy frame also gives it a premium feel for everyday wear. If you are looking for a feature-rich smartwatch during the Amazon Sale, this is one model worth keeping on your shortlist.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 14 days
GPS
Dual-band GPS
Health
Body composition, VO₂ Max and temperature
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling

FITNESS WATCH

Fitbit Versa 4 is focused on fitness, wellness and everyday activity tracking, making it a practical option for users who want straightforward health insights. Its lightweight aluminium construction and water resistance make it suitable for workouts and daily wear. The included six-month Fitbit Premium membership adds access to additional health and fitness content. If you are shopping during the Amazon Sale, this package could offer added value for fitness-focused buyers.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED touchscreen
Battery
6+ days
Health
Heart rate, sleep and activity tracking
Water resistance
Up to 50 metres
Software
Fitbit Premium membership included for 6 months

Huawei Watch GT 6 is designed for users who prioritise long battery life and detailed fitness tracking. Its 46mm design offers a larger viewing area, while support for more than 100 sports modes makes it suitable for varied workouts. Health monitoring and emotional wellbeing features add to its everyday utility. With iOS and Android compatibility, it is a versatile option to consider during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
46mm AMOLED
Battery
Up to 21 days
Sports modes
100+
Health
Health monitoring and emotional wellbeing
Compatibility
iOS and Android

How to choose the right smartwatch

  • Health features: Check which health metrics are actually supported. ECG, SpO2, heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring are available only on select models.
  • Fitness tracking: If you exercise regularly, look for accurate activity tracking and support for the workouts you actually do.
  • GPS: Built in GPS is useful for runners, cyclists and outdoor users who want location tracking without carrying a phone.
  • Battery life: A smartwatch with longer battery life is more convenient if you do not want to charge it every day.
  • Phone compatibility: Check whether the watch works properly with your smartphone. Some features can be limited when paired with a different operating system.
  • Calling and connectivity: If you want to answer calls from your wrist, check for Bluetooth calling or cellular connectivity depending on your requirements.
  • Display and durability: An AMOLED display offers a better viewing experience, while water resistance and a durable build matter for regular outdoor and fitness use.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

SmartwatchDisplay / SizeBatteryGPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch840mm Super AMOLEDNot specifiedDual GPS
Apple Watch SE 340mm RetinaNot specifiedGPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic47mm Super AMOLEDUp to 40 hoursBuilt-in GPS
Amazfit Active Max1.5-inch AMOLEDUp to 25 daysGPS + offline maps
Titan AiRA1.70-inch AMOLEDUp to 7 daysNot specified
Amazfit Balance1.5-inch AMOLEDUp to 14 daysDual-band GPS
Fitbit Versa 4AMOLED touchscreen6+ daysBuilt-in GPS
Huawei Watch GT 646mm AMOLEDUp to 21 daysBuilt-in GPS

Similar articles for you

Your running journey deserves more than applause. These smartwatches help measure your progress

I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

Price drop on premium smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit and more: Save up to 60% on top models

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesThese smartwatch deals are worth checking before the sale ends, with health and fitness features for everyday use

FAQs

Is the Amazon Great Freedom Sale live now?

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live with deals across electronics, including smartwatches.

Should I buy a smartwatch during the sale?

If you have been planning an upgrade, the sale can be a good opportunity to compare models and available offers before purchasing.

Can a smartwatch track workouts without a phone?

Models with built in GPS can record outdoor activities such as running and cycling without requiring the phone to be with you.

How important is smartwatch battery life?

It is important for everyday convenience, particularly if you use health tracking, GPS and notifications throughout the day.

Do all smartwatches work with both Android and iPhone?

Compatibility varies by model, and some features may be restricted depending on the smartphone platform.

Read Next Story