These tablets under ₹30000 will give you the best gaming and multimedia experince

A tablet can do much more than handle emails, browsing and casual apps. With larger displays, better speakers and increasingly capable chipsets, tablets under ₹30,000 are becoming useful devices for gaming, streaming and watching movies without needing a separate entertainment setup.

Our Picks Best overall Large display Best performance FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall OnePlus, Pad Go 2, 12.1 inch (30.73 CM), LCD, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Eye Care,Shadow Black, AI Enabled View Details ₹29,999 Check Offers Large display Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details Check Offers Best performance XIAOMI Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details Check Offers Redmi Pad 2 Pro, 12.1-inch (30.73 CM), LCD Display - 2.5K Sharp & Clear, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI Enabled View Details Check Offers Acer Iconia Tab11 with Stylus & Keyboard | 11.45" | 2.2K IPS Display, 450 Nit | Quad Speakers | 8GB + 128GB (Expandable) | Wi-Fi + (Calling) | Fingerprint Reader| Slim Metal Body| Blue View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For gamers, features such as a high refresh rate, reliable performance and good thermal management can make a noticeable difference during longer sessions. For movies and shows, display quality, screen size and speaker output matter just as much. We have picked tablets under ₹30,000 that bring these features together for a more enjoyable gaming and multimedia experience.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a large screen Android tablet designed for entertainment, reading, studying and everyday productivity. Its 12.1 inch display, 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor provide a smooth experience, while the 10050mAh battery is built for long sessions. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant offers enough room for everyday apps and media. It also gets quad speakers, AI features, Eye Care capabilities and a slim Shadow Black design.

Specifications Display 12.1 inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 10050mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging OS OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Reasons to buy Large, sharp and smooth display. Excellent battery endurance. Reason to avoid Charging is relatively slow. Not designed for heavy gaming.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the sharp display, smooth interface, loud speakers and long battery life. Some users have also mentioned that charging takes longer than expected and pricing could be lower.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Pad Go 2 if you want a large entertainment focused tablet with strong battery life, a smooth display and dependable performance for browsing, streaming, studying and light productivity.

LARGE DISPLAY 2. Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is aimed at users who want a tablet that can handle entertainment and productivity. It combines a large 12.7 inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage provide a solid base for multitasking, while the 10200mAh battery supports 45W charging. Quad JBL speakers, Wi Fi 6E and bundled Tab Pen Plus make it particularly useful for students, note taking and media consumption.

Specifications Display 12.7 inch 3K LCD, 144Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable via microSD Battery 10200mAh with 45W charging Audio Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Powerful processor for demanding tablet tasks. Excellent high refresh rate display. Reason to avoid Large size makes one handed use difficult. Keyboard accessories can add to the cost.

What are buyers saying? Buyers tend to appreciate the large high resolution display, fast performance, speakers and bundled pen. The tablet also gets attention for its battery capacity, although its large size can affect portability.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Idea Tab Pro if you want stronger performance than a typical mid range tablet, particularly for note taking, gaming, media consumption, multitasking and stylus based productivity.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 remains a capable tablet for users who prioritise display quality and entertainment. Its 10.95 inch 2.5K screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and displays more than one billion colours. The Snapdragon 860 provides enough power for everyday multitasking and gaming, while 6GB RAM and 128GB storage cover the basics. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an 8720mAh battery and a slim design make it suitable for watching films, browsing, reading and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 10.95 inch 2.5K LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 8720mAh Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Excellent 2.5K 120Hz display. Good multimedia experience with quad speakers. Reason to avoid Older processor by current standards. No expandable storage.

What are buyers saying? Buyers have generally appreciated the display quality, smooth 120Hz experience and speaker output. The older chipset and lack of expandable storage are the main limitations for users seeking longer term flexibility.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Xiaomi Pad 5 if display quality and entertainment matter more than having the newest hardware. Its 2.5K 120Hz panel remains useful for streaming, reading and gaming.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro focuses on giving users a large display, strong battery life and enough performance for everyday tasks. It features a 12.1 inch 2.5K LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor handles browsing, streaming and multitasking, while the large battery is designed for extended use. Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, expandable storage and AI features add further versatility for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications Display 12.1 inch 2.5K LCD, up to 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable up to 2TB Battery Large capacity battery with 33W charging Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Sharp 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh. Large battery supports long sessions. Reason to avoid Tablet is relatively heavy. Charging is not particularly fast.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and reviewers frequently highlight the sharp display, battery life, solid build and dependable performance. Some feedback points to the tablet being heavy, while charging speeds are another recurring criticism.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Redmi Pad 2 Pro if you want a large screen for films, browsing and classes, combined with long battery life, expandable storage and enough performance for everyday multitasking.

The Acer Iconia Tab 11 is designed as an affordable tablet for study, entertainment and light productivity. It features an 11.45 inch 2.2K IPS display with 450 nits brightness, along with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage can be expanded using a microSD card. Quad speakers, fingerprint authentication and Wi Fi plus cellular calling add practical features, while the slim metal body and included stylus and keyboard make it suitable for work and note taking.

Specifications Display 11.45 inch 2.2K IPS, 450 nits Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, expandable via microSD Battery 7400mAh with 18W charging Connectivity Wi Fi and cellular calling Reasons to buy Includes useful productivity accessories. Expandable storage and cellular calling. Reason to avoid Performance is suited mainly to everyday tasks. 60Hz display is less fluid than rivals.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback around the Iconia Tab 11 highlights its display, metal construction, speakers and useful accessories. The ability to use cellular connectivity is also appreciated, although performance remains aimed at everyday workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Iconia Tab 11 if you need a practical tablet for studying, video calls and entertainment, particularly if cellular calling, expandable storage, stylus support and a keyboard are important.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for gaming and multimedia Display quality: Look for a high refresh rate, good brightness, sharp resolution and accurate colours for smoother gaming and better movie viewing.

Processor: A capable chipset is essential for running demanding games smoothly and keeping apps responsive during multitasking.

Speakers: Quad speakers or a well tuned stereo setup can make a major difference when watching movies, playing games or listening to music.

Battery life: Gaming and video streaming can drain the battery quickly, so a larger battery and efficient chipset can be useful for longer sessions.

Storage and RAM: Choose enough RAM for multitasking and sufficient storage for games, apps, downloaded movies and other large files. Top 3 features of best tablets

Tablet Storage Connectivity Speakers OnePlus Pad Go 2 128GB Wi Fi Quad speakers Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 128GB Wi Fi 6E Quad JBL speakers Xiaomi Pad 5 128GB Wi Fi Quad speakers Redmi Pad 2 Pro 128GB Wi Fi Quad speakers Acer Iconia Tab 11 128GB Wi Fi + cellular calling Quad speakers

Similar articles for you Hosting a house party? These 10 speakers can instantly change the vibe