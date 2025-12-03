These top 10 convection microwave oven deals on Amazon are too good to miss

Convection microwave ovens offer way more cooking options than a regular microwave oven. It heats up the food faster and more evenly because it circulates hot air evenly in its cavity. They are versatile and allow for baking, roasting, and grilling in addition to microwaving, resulting in crispier, traditional oven-like results.

Our Picks Most trusted brand Highest discount Premium option High capacity FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Most trusted brand Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details ₹9,150 Check Details Highest discount Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details ₹12,890 Check Details Premium option Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details ₹13,799 Check Details Morphy Richards 23CGAD Convection Microwave Oven| Capacity - 23L |In-Built Air Fryer & Dehydrator Function|220 Autocook Menu| 2 Year Product Warranty| Black View Details ₹11,290 Check Details Haier 22L Convection Microwave Oven with KIDS Special Recipes (HIL2201CSSH,Silver) View Details Get Price View More

You must have this appliance in your kitchen if you are passionate about cooking and Amazon has some of the crazy deals on them. From top brands like Samsung and LG to higher capacities for all your cooking needs. We curated this list of the best deals you can grab on convection microwave ovens from Amazon.

This 30 L Godrej convection microwave is designed for families who want a mix of versatility and healthy cooking options. With convection, grill, and microwave modes plus a 360° motorised rotisserie, it handles baking, roasting, tikkas, and everyday reheating with ease. The stainless steel cavity, multi-distribution system, and 375 Instacook menus support oil-free, Indian, and international recipes while ensuring even cooking. Dedicated features like Steam Clean, deodoriser, and the Instachef app further simplify daily use.

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Cavity Stainless steel cavity Power output 900 W Power consumption 1400 W / 1250 W / 2200 W​ Control type Feather-touch / digital panel with 10 power levels​

Panasonic’s 23 L NN-CT353BFDG offers a compact footprint with a roomy cavity and 3-in-1 microwave, grill, and convection functionality. The 360° Heat Wrap ducts and Magic Grill ensure uniform cooking and crisp browning, ideal for Indian and baked dishes. With 61 auto-cook menus, reheat, defrost, and Vapour Clean, it is built for quick weekday meals and easy maintenance. The black mirror finish makes it visually premium for modern kitchens.​

Specifications Capacity 23 litres Power output 800 W (microwave) Power consumption 1270 W / 1200 W / 1200–1300 W​ Power levels 5 power levels​ Dimensions 48.6 W x 29.2 H x 40.5 D cm​

The Morphy Richards Air 23CGAD adds premium features like an in-built air fryer and dehydrator to a standard 23 L convection microwave. Users can bake, air-fry snacks with less oil, or dehydrate fruits and herbs without separate appliances. A stainless steel cavity and 220 auto-cook menus support varied recipes, while the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial coating focuses on hygiene. Touch controls and countertop installation make it suitable for compact urban kitchens.​

Specifications Capacity 23 litres Cavity Stainless steel, anti-fungal & anti-bacterial Programs 220 auto-cook menus Functions Convection, in-built air fryer, dehydrator, defrost​ Dimensions 49.2 W x 27.8 H x 40.6 D cm (approx.)​

Haier’s 22 L HIL2201CSSH is a compact convection microwave targeted at small families, with a focus on kids’ special recipes and regional menus. It offers baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating capabilities along with auto-cook menus and multi-stage cooking, allowing convenient one-touch meals. Steam cleaning and stainless steel cavity help maintain hygiene and ease of cleaning after greasy dishes. Additional features like combination cooking and child lock improve both flexibility and safety.​

Specifications Capacity 22 litres Cavity Stainless steel cavity Power output 800 W Power consumption 1200 W / 1250 W / 1250 W​ Dimensions 45.2 W x 26.2 H x 39.2 D cm

The IFB 30SC4 is a 30 L convection microwave aimed at large families looking for a versatile and durable cooking solution. It supports baking, grilling, roasting, and multi-stage cooking, with features like Speed Defrost, delay start, and yoghurt/fermentation programs for advanced recipes. The stainless steel cavity, steam clean, and deodorise functions keep the interior odour-free and easy to maintain. Safety is covered with a child lock, overheating protection, and sensor malfunction protection.​

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Cavity Stainless steel cavity Power output 900 W Power consumption 1400 W / 1250 W / 2200 W​ Power levels 10 power levels

Samsung’s 23 L MG23A3515AK/TL is a grill microwave suited for everyday reheating and crisping tasks rather than full convection baking. It combines grill and microwave modes with Quick Defrost, Auto Programs, and Eco Mode, allowing efficient cooking while saving energy. The ceramic enamel cavity is durable, easy to clean, and backed by a long warranty, appealing to low-maintenance users. Tact-and-dial controls and Browning Plus help achieve better texture on snacks.​

Specifications Capacity 23 litres Cavity Ceramic enamel cavity Power output 800 W Power consumption 1250 W / 1100 W / 2300 W​ Power levels 6 power levels​

The IFB 30BRC2 adds a 360° motorised rotisserie to the 30 L convection format, targeting users who frequently roast meats and paneer. Alongside baking, grilling, and reheating, it includes steam clean, deodorise, weight defrost, and multiple combi modes for flexible cooking. With 101 standard menus and express cooking, it simplifies Indian and continental recipes while saving time. Child lock and overheating protection enhance safety for busy family kitchens.​

Specifications Capacity 30 litres Cavity Stainless steel cavity Power output 900 W Power consumption 1400 W / 1250 W / 2000–2200 W​ Rotisserie 360° motorized rotisserie included​

LG’s 21 L MC2146BV is a convection microwave designed for small families who want healthy, Indian-focused cooking options. It offers micro, grill, convection, and combination modes with a wide Health Plus and Indian Cuisine auto-cook range, including tandoor-style and low-calorie menus. A stainless steel cavity, quartz heater, and steam cleaning improve durability and hygiene while maintaining efficient heat distribution. Keep Warm and completion beeper improve day-to-day usability.​

Specifications Capacity 21 litres Cavity Stainless steel cavity Power output 800 W Power consumption 800 W / 1150 W / 1860 W​ Power levels 5 power levels​

Samsung’s 32 L MC32A7035CT/TL is a large-capacity convection microwave with Slim Fry technology, aimed at users who want oven-like cooking plus low-oil frying. It supports baking, grilling, fermentation, and dough proofing with extensive auto-cook menus for everyday and Indian recipes. Slim Fry circulates hot air to create crispy textures with minimal oil, while Eco Mode and preheat optimise energy use. Its ceramic enamel cavity promises long-term durability and easy cleaning.​

Specifications Capacity 32 litres Cavity Ceramic enamel cavity Power output 900 W Power consumption 1400 W / 1500 W / 2100 W​ Power levels 6 power levels​

The Samsung 28 L MC28A5145VK/TL convection microwave balances family-sized capacity with advanced convenience features like Slim Fry and Sensor Cook. Slim Fry mimics air-frying by using hot air circulation for crisp snacks with much less oil, reducing mess versus deep frying. Sensor Cook automatically adjusts time and power based on internal humidity, helping prevent undercooked or overcooked food. Turntable On/Off allows larger or rectangular dishes, making the cavity more versatile for baking trays and casseroles.​

Specifications Capacity 28 litres Cavity Ceramic enamel cavity Power output 900 W (typical for this series; check exact model listing) Power consumption 1400 W / 1500 W / 2100 W (series reference)​ Key technologies Slim Fry, Sensor Cook, Turntable On/Off​

Similar articles for you Hot Deals! Upto 50% off on microwave ovens during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Get top models at best prices