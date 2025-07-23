Think switching off means privacy? These 9 devices keep monitoring you after powering off: Simple steps to stop them

Many people believe that when they turn a device off, it stops recording or collecting data. This is not always true. Many modern devices, especially those that are constantly connected to the internet or come with smart features keep working in a low-power or standby mode after being switched off. This can help with faster start-up or voice activation. But it can also affect your privacy. Here are ten devices that may still be recording or monitoring you even when switched off. We also include tips in the end to help you keep your information safe.

Advertisement

1. Smart TVs Smart TVs usually have built-in microphones and cameras. These help with voice commands and video calls. When you switch the TV off, it often goes into standby mode instead of fully shutting down. This means it can still listen or watch. Some TVs collect voice data to improve how they work. You should turn off voice control in the settings or cover the camera. It’s noteworthy that only high end smart TVs come with cameras - most mid-range TVs don’t have a camera functionality.

2. Smartphones Turning your phone off might not fully stop background activity. Some phones keep collecting information or allow remote access. Malware can even use this to record or track you. To be safe, keep your phone’s connectivity controlled - keep WiFi and Bluetooth off until needed. You could also take out the battery (if available) or use a signal-blocking pouch as extreme steps. Make sure your phone is always updated and check for any apps you do not trust.

Advertisement

3. Voice assistants and smart speakers Devices like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri wait for a wake word to start recording. However, they often listen quietly even when not in use - and some Echo (Alexa) smart speakers devices also come with built in cameras. It’s also possible that sometimes they record by mistake. The safest thing is to unplug them when you don’t need them. Also, check and delete your recorded data regularly to keep your privacy intact.

4. Laptops and computers Closing your laptop or putting it to sleep does not always turn off the camera or microphone. Hackers can take control and spy on you, but there is no need to panic - this is a rare occurrence and can be avoided by not installing files from unverified sources and by keeping your software up to date. To protect yourself, cover the webcam with tape or a slider and turn off the microphone when not in use. Check your privacy settings to restrict access.

Advertisement

5. Baby monitors Wi-Fi baby monitors sometimes keep sending audio or video even when you think they are off. Naturally, these are features important to parents who wish to observe their babies. But hackers sometimes use this to listen in. It is best to unplug them when not in use and change the default password to something strong. Make sure you update the firmware often.

6. Security cameras Some security cameras keep recording or uploading video even when switched off. This happens because of backup batteries or cloud connections and while this is a useful feature for your own safety (duh!), it might tick off some of us who are concerned about their data and privacy. What can you do? Check the settings and turn off automatic uploads if possible. You can also unplug the camera or cover its lens when you want privacy.

Advertisement

7. Smart home appliances Appliances like smart fridges or thermostats may have microphones or sensors that work in the background to make your experience ‘smart.’ While users who appreciate tech will marvel at these features, some may want their fridge to be just a fridge. If you’re wary of companies recording you, even if locally to improve device performance, look at the settings and turn off features you do not use.

8. Wireless earbuds and headphones Many wireless earbuds have microphones and voice controls that might stay on after the device is off. Make sure you fully power them down and keep their software updated. The snooping risk from these devices is minimal, unless they allow multi-connections and someone else has managed to link their device to the buds/headphones.

Advertisement

9. Cars with smart systems Modern cars can keep recording sounds, locations, and driving habits even after the engine is off. Look for settings related to data collection and turn off the ones you do not need.

How to protect your privacy Start by unplugging devices when you don’t need them. You can also turn off always-on features. Want more? Cover cameras and microphones with covers or tape and delete stored recordings regularly. It’s also helpful to keep your devices’ software and firmware up to date. As is true for all smartphones and laptops, don’t click on shady URLs and install software only from verified sources or trusted app stores. Anything else could be a hacker trying to snoop on you or eyeing your private information.