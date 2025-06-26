Think you have to upgrade to Windows 11? These 3 alternatives for Windows 10 might surprise you

Windows 10 support is ending on 14 October 2025, and millions of users are now considering their next steps. Many prefer Windows 10 for its familiarity, or their computers may not meet the requirements for Windows 11. If you want to keep your PC secure without moving to Windows 11, Microsoft now offers several options tailored for Indian users.
Microsoft is launching the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for Windows 10, which allows users to continue receiving critical security updates for at least one more year after official support ends. This is the first time the ESU is available to individual users, not just businesses.
There are three ways to enrol in ESU in India:
The ESU programme will keep your Windows 10 PC protected with critical updates until October 2026. After that, Microsoft has not confirmed if further updates will be available for home users.
If you do not wish to pay for ESU or use Microsoft’s backup service, you can install a free Linux operating system on your PC. Modern Linux distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are easy to use and work well on older hardware. This option keeps your device secure and up to date, with no extra cost.
Another way to reduce risk is to use your Windows 10 PC offline, especially for tasks like document editing, media playback, or running older software. Disconnecting from the internet limits exposure to new threats. For sensitive tasks or online banking, use a device that receives regular updates.