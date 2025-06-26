Think you have to upgrade to Windows 11? These 3 alternatives for Windows 10 might surprise you

Windows 10 support is ending on 14 October 2025, and millions of users are now considering their next steps. Many prefer Windows 10 for its familiarity, or their computers may not meet the requirements for Windows 11. If you want to keep your PC secure without moving to Windows 11, Microsoft now offers several options tailored for Indian users.

Advertisement

How to avoid upgrading to Windows 11

1. Enrol in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) Programme Microsoft is launching the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for Windows 10, which allows users to continue receiving critical security updates for at least one more year after official support ends. This is the first time the ESU is available to individual users, not just businesses.

There are three ways to enrol in ESU in India:

Pay the ESU Fee:

You can pay an annual fee of $30, which is about ₹ 2,600. The payment process is simple and will be available through an enrolment wizard in your Windows 10 Settings or Notifications menu. Microsoft plans to roll out this feature to all users by August 2025.

You can pay an annual fee of $30, which is about 2,600. The payment process is simple and will be available through an enrolment wizard in your Windows 10 Settings or Notifications menu. Microsoft plans to roll out this feature to all users by August 2025. Redeem Microsoft Rewards Points:

If you use Microsoft services like Bing search or Xbox, you might have accumulated Microsoft Rewards points. You can use 1,000 points to get one year of ESU at no extra cash cost. Points can be checked and redeemed through your Microsoft account.

If you use Microsoft services like Bing search or Xbox, you might have accumulated Microsoft Rewards points. You can use 1,000 points to get one year of ESU at no extra cash cost. Points can be checked and redeemed through your Microsoft account. Sign up for Windows Backup:

The most affordable option is to use the Windows Backup app to back up your settings and files to Microsoft’s OneDrive. Every Microsoft account comes with 5GB of free OneDrive storage. If you need more space, paid plans start at ₹ 140 per month. By enabling backup, you can get a free year of ESU, but your data will be stored on Microsoft’s cloud servers. The ESU programme will keep your Windows 10 PC protected with critical updates until October 2026. After that, Microsoft has not confirmed if further updates will be available for home users.

Advertisement

2. Consider switching to Linux If you do not wish to pay for ESU or use Microsoft’s backup service, you can install a free Linux operating system on your PC. Modern Linux distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint are easy to use and work well on older hardware. This option keeps your device secure and up to date, with no extra cost.

3. Use Windows 10 offline Another way to reduce risk is to use your Windows 10 PC offline, especially for tasks like document editing, media playback, or running older software. Disconnecting from the internet limits exposure to new threats. For sensitive tasks or online banking, use a device that receives regular updates.

Important points for users Microsoft’s official price for individual users is $30 per year, which is about ₹ 2,600. This price is confirmed in Microsoft’s documentation.

2,600. This price is confirmed in Microsoft’s documentation. The Windows Backup option for free ESU requires using OneDrive. Every Microsoft account includes 5GB free storage. If you need more, paid plans start at ₹ 140/month in India.

140/month in India. Microsoft Rewards points can be earned by using Bing, Microsoft Edge, and Xbox services. You can redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points for a year of ESU, as confirmed by Microsoft.

Microsoft has announced the ESU enrolment wizard will roll out globally, including India, by August 2025.

After October 2026, there is no guarantee that updates will continue for home users. Microsoft only guarantees ESU updates for one year (until October 2026) for individual users. There is no confirmation of further extensions for home users.