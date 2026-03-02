Thinking of buying a PS5? Check these console and game deals first

A console can change how you play, but the right deals make the upgrade easier. If you have been waiting to bring home a PlayStation or expand your collection, this could be the right time. From the latest PS5 models to extra controllers and hit titles, these offers cover both hardware and games. Here is a closer look at what you can add to your setup without stretching your budget.

The PS5 Slim Disc Edition brings the core PlayStation experience in a smaller body while keeping performance intact. It comes with a 1TB SSD that reduces load times and keeps gameplay smooth. The console supports 4K output and up to 120fps on compatible displays, along with ray tracing for improved lighting effects.

This version includes a disc drive, allowing you to play physical game copies and access a large library of PS4 titles through backward compatibility. It suits players who prefer owning discs and switching between digital and physical games.

The DualSense controller changes how games feel in your hands. It uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to respond to in-game actions, adding a sense of touch to racing, shooting, or sports titles. A built-in microphone and 3.5mm jack make voice chat simple without extra setup.

The “Create” button lets you capture screenshots or record clips quickly. With battery life that can last through long sessions, it works well as an extra controller for multiplayer or as a replacement for your current one.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lets you play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an open-world New York. You can switch between both characters and use their different abilities during missions. The game makes use of the PS5’s fast loading to move across the city without long waits.

It also supports 3D audio and controller feedback for a more connected experience. The story introduces new threats, including Venom, and focuses on both action and character arcs.

God of War Ragnarök continues the journey of Kratos and Atreus across the Nine Realms. The game blends combat with story-driven moments and character growth. On PS5, it benefits from quick loading and improved frame rates.

Players explore different regions, face myth-inspired enemies, and progress through a narrative that builds on earlier events. It remains a strong pick for those who enjoy story-focused action games.

The PS5 Pro Digital Edition is built for those who want higher performance. It includes a 2TB SSD, offering more space for large game files. The upgraded GPU supports improved 4K gaming and advanced ray tracing.

This version does not include a disc drive, so games must be purchased digitally. It is designed for players who prefer downloading titles and want better frame rates across demanding releases.

The DualSense Edge targets competitive players. It allows button remapping, adjustable triggers, and swappable stick caps. You can create and store multiple control profiles and switch between them during gameplay.

These features help fine-tune controls for shooters, racing, or fighting games. For players who want more control over how their inputs respond, this controller offers added flexibility compared to the standard version.

The PlayStation VR2 expands the PS5 experience into virtual reality. It offers 4K HDR visuals and a wide field of view. Eye tracking and headset feedback add new ways to interact with games.

The included Sense controllers track hand movements, allowing actions that match your gestures. For PS5 owners who want to try gaming beyond a TV screen, this headset opens up a different way to play.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Disc vs. digital edition: Decide if you need a physical disc drive. The Disc Edition allows you to play used games and 4K Blu-rays, which can save money over time. The Digital Edition is sleeker and more budget-friendly, but it restricts you to the PlayStation Store for all purchases.

Storage requirements: Modern AAA titles often exceed 100GB in size. While the PS5 Slim offers 1TB, and the Pro offers 2TB, you may eventually need an M.2 NVMe SSD for expansion.

Display compatibility: To fully utilise the PS5's power, your TV or monitor should ideally support 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate via an HDMI 2.1 port.

Open box delivery (OBD): Since high-value electronics carry shipping risks, always check for the Open Box Delivery option on Flipkart. This allows you to inspect the console for physical damage and verify seals before sharing the OTP with the delivery agent.

Controller needs: The standard DualSense is ideal for casual play. However, competitive players may prefer the DualSense Edge for its remappable back buttons and replaceable stick modules.