The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 arrived in India last year at a starting price of ₹32,999. At the time, it came with a host of fitness and health tracking features, such as stress tracker, mindfulness tracker, ECG and many more, which made it an excellent pick for anyone who was looking to up their fitness quotient and keep a better track of their health parameters. More recently, Samsung rolled out One UI 9 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch 8, which brought a host of new and important health-tracking features to the device.

In particular, the Galaxy Watch 8 got features that give users a closer look at their cardiovascular health, workout intensity, recovery and sleep patterns. Earlier, these features were available only on the Galaxy Watch9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra2. However, with the latest update, which started rolling out globally in mid-November, Samsung brought more advanced health-tracking features, which includes the likes of Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index and upgraded Sleep Coaching, to this smartwatch, making it an even better fit for those who want to keep a track of their health.

If you are planning to buying the Galaxy Watch 8, here are five features that make it worth looking beyond its design and display. But before that, let's take a closer look at its specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 top specifications SPECIFICATION SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 8 Display (40mm) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels Display (44mm) 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels Display protection Sapphire crystal glass Peak brightness Up to 3,000 nits Processor Samsung Exynos W1000, 3nm RAM 2GB Internal storage 32GB Operating system Wear OS 6 User interface One UI 8 Watch Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS Health monitoring Heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, skin temperature, stress monitoring, body composition, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Sleep Apnea monitoring Fitness features Daily Cardio Load, workout tracking, running coach, activity tracking Battery (40mm) 325mAh Battery (44mm) 435mAh Protection IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Body material Aluminium Compatibility Android 12 or later with more than 1.5GB RAM Colours Graphite and Silver Top 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 features that you need to know about 1. Vascular load: This feature is designed to help users understand the stress on their vascular system. It uses overnight measurements and pulse-wave analysis through its optical sensor to track changes in vascular load while users sleep. It requires an initial baseline established over three nights of sleep tracking for four night each night. Users can then monitor their readings through the Samsung Health app and understand how lifestyle factors such as physical activity, stress and dietary habits may influence vascular health.

2. Daily Cardio Load: This feature is aimed at helping users manage the balance between exercise and recovery by measuring the strain that workouts and daily activities placed on the heart. It suggests an appropriate exercise-load range to help users manage their training routines based on the recorded data. It requires at least seven days of activity records. However, Samsung recommends 28 days of continuous wear for better results.

3. Antioxidant index: This feature measures carotenoid levels in the skin using the BioActive Sensor that is placed on the back of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. Simply put, this feature offers an indication of antioxidant intake associated with fruit and vegetable consumption. Users need to remove the smartwatch and place their thumb against the sensor to take a measurement. The score that it records range from 0 to 100 and is categorised as Adequate, Low or Very Low.

4. Vitals: This feature arrived on the Galaxy Watch 8 with the recently rolled out One UI 9 Watch update. It measures five biometric indicators while the user sleeps. This includes heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen saturation. Based on the data collected, the watch establishes a personal baseline, which can then be used for alerting users when the watch detects notable deviations from that baseline.

5. Energy Score: This feature gives users a basic understanding of their physical and mental readiness daily. It analyses factors such as sleep quality, sleep consistency, previous-day activity and overnight heart rate variability to generate a score. These individual scores are then combined to help users understand if they are ready for an active day or should prioritise recovery. The score and the recommendations shared as a part of these feature can be accessed through the Samsung Health app on Samsung smartphones and Android phones via a dedicated Samsung account.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in India

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Other Samsung smartwatch options for you If you loved Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, here are other Samsung smartwatches that you need to check out before you make the purchase:

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