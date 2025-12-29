This 1 laptop care trick will save you thousands in repairs

Laptop failures rarely happen all at once. They build through small, everyday usage patterns. This piece looks at one overlooked habit that slowly wears systems down and how changing it can prevent costly repairs over time.

Published29 Dec 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Giving your laptop the right conditions to work in can quietly extend its lifespan and performance.
Giving your laptop the right conditions to work in can quietly extend its lifespan and performance.(AI-generated)

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Most laptop failures don’t come from age or bad luck. They come from heat, and more specifically, from how quietly we learn to ignore it. There’s a moment almost everyone recognises. The fan gets louder, the palm rest feels warm, and the performance dips slightly, but nothing crashes, so you keep going. Maybe you’re working from bed with the laptop resting on a blanket. Maybe it’s on your lap during a long call. Maybe it’s pushed right up against a wall on a cluttered desk. It feels comfortable. It feels harmless. That’s usually where the trouble starts.

Why heat damage builds before you notice it

Modern laptops are powerful, tightly packed machines. Processors, graphics, batteries, and storage all live in very close quarters. Heat is inevitable, so manufacturers design precise airflow paths to manage it. Cool air comes in through vents, heat pipes move warmth away from sensitive components, and fans push hot air out. Block that airflow, and the system starts to struggle quietly.

Unlike a cracked screen or a broken hinge, overheating doesn’t announce itself. It shows up slowly. Batteries lose capacity faster, thermal paste dries out, and fans work harder and wear down sooner. Components throttle more often, which creates even more heat. Over time, this leads to failures that are expensive to fix, if they’re fixable at all. On many thin laptops, a single damaged component can mean replacing an entire assembly. That’s how small habits turn into large repair bills.

The habit that actually protects your laptop

The simplest rule is also the most effective. Always let your laptop breathe. Use it on a flat, hard surface whenever possible. Soft surfaces like beds, sofas, and cushions block intake vents completely, trapping heat underneath. Even desks can cause problems if vents are pressed up against walls or piles of clutter.

Elevating the rear of the laptop slightly improves airflow more than most people expect. A basic stand or cooling pad helps not because it dramatically cools the system, but because it gives warm air a clear path to escape. That alone reduces long-term stress on internal components. This isn’t about babying your laptop or changing how you work entirely. It’s about being aware of where heat builds and giving it somewhere to go. Laptops rarely fail suddenly. They wear themselves down quietly, one warm session at a time. Letting your laptop breathe is a small habit that costs nothing, feels invisible day to day, and can save you thousands in repairs over the life of the machine.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesThis 1 laptop care trick will save you thousands in repairs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.