This built-in Windows tool lets you try out apps or open unknown files without worrying about viruses or system damage

Most people have never heard of Windows Sandbox but it is one of the simplest ways to stay safe when you want to open a file or try out a new app. This tool is built into many Windows 10 and 11 Pro computers. What it does is give you a clean, temporary version of Windows that is completely separate from your main computer. You can open files, test software, or browse websites inside this space. When you are done, you close the window and everything inside it disappears. Nothing you did in the Sandbox can affect your real files or settings.

How to use Sandbox on Windows You do not need to be a tech expert to use it. You just turn on the feature in your computer’s settings, then launch it like any other app. The Sandbox opens up a fresh Windows desktop, ready for you to use. You can copy files into it or download things right inside the Sandbox. If you are ever unsure about a file or a programme, this is the safest way to check it out.

There are a few reasons people are starting to use Sandbox more often than ever. The biggest is peace of mind. You can open anything that looks suspicious without worrying about viruses or malware messing up your main computer. If you want to try out a new program, you do not have to worry about leftover files or changes to your system. The Sandbox always starts clean and ends clean. It is like having a reset button for your computer experiments.

Some people use it to keep their Downloads folder tidy. They set up the Sandbox so it can see their Downloads, but only as read-only, which means nothing inside the folder can be changed or deleted by accident. Others use it for browsing websites they do not trust, knowing that no cookies or history will stick around after they close the Sandbox. If you want extra safety, you can even turn off the internet inside the Sandbox, so nothing can sneak out.