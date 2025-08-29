This ‘cheat-proof’ AI tutor is taking over college classrooms in the U.S.

AI has been making its way into classrooms, but it often raises concerns for teachers who fear students may misuse it for shortcuts. MathGPT.ai, launched last year, is tackling this challenge with a different approach. Instead of giving away direct answers, its chatbot guides students through problems step by step using Socratic questioning like a human tutor would. The goal is simply to help students learn maths concepts rather than copy solutions.

After a pilot run at 30 U.S. colleges and universities, the platform is now expanding to over 50 institutions this fall. Big names such as Penn State University, Tufts University, and Liberty University are already on board, with hundreds of instructors planning to use the tool.

For professors, MathGPT.ai acts as a teaching assistant. It can generate assignments and quizzes from uploaded textbooks, provide auto-grading, and create unlimited practice questions. Instructors also get more control than before. They can now decide when students are allowed to use the AI, set limits on attempts for answers, or even require students to upload photos of their written work for authenticity checks.

Accessibility has also been a key focus. MathGPT.ai works with major learning management systems like Canvas, Blackboard, and Brightspace. It supports screen readers, offers an audio mode, and provides captions for its video lessons. The lessons are narrated by AI voices designed to sound like historical figures such as Albert Einstein or Ben Franklin. The company says the platform is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Importantly, the chatbot is programmed to stay within academic boundaries. Unlike open-ended AI tools, it avoids personal or casual conversations. “It will not have discussions with you about your girlfriend, boyfriend, or the meaning of life,” said Peter Relan, chairman of MathGPT.ai.

Accuracy remains a priority, though the company admits no AI is perfect. Users are warned that the system may occasionally make mistakes, but reported errors are rare. A team of human reviewers double-checks content, and the company even offers gift cards to users who flag inaccuracies. “If you find a mistake, we will reward you with a gift card to tell us what it is. Year one, there were five [hallucinations]. Year two, there was one. So far [this year], none. So we take it very seriously,” said Relan.

