This is why I ditched my TV for a projector and my eyes finally felt relaxed

I was halfway through a late-night binge of Fallout when my eyes started burning and watering. I paused, rubbed them, and realised this happens far too often with my TV. Out of curiosity, I switched to a projector the next day. Same show, longer sessions, but my eyes felt noticeably calmer. That relief alone was reason enough to switch, and here are a few more eye-friendly reasons to choose a projector over a TV.

Our Picks Best overall Budget friendly Value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18,Smart LED Vertical Projector, 8200 Lumens, 4K Support,Dolby Audio,200 inch Screen Size,HDMI,USB, WiFi,Supports Bluetooth,1080p Native,Electronic Focus,APP Support,Miracast View Details GET PRICE Budget friendly Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300" Display Cinema View Details GET PRICE Value for money Lumio Arc 5 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 200 ANSI Lumens | 100" Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | Bluetooth Speaker View Details GET PRICE E Gate Duster 8X Fully Automatic Projector for Room | 100% DustFree + 100% Certified Netflix, Prime | 800 ISO, 1080p Native, Projector 4k Ultra HD, HDMI-ARC, Whale OS on Android + Voice Remote, EGATE View Details GET PRICE Wzatco Alpha 2 Max (Dark Edition) Ultra Bright 18000 Lumens, Native 1080P Fully Automatic 4K HDR, (Intelligent OA + Screen Fit), Dolby, HDMI ARC, Android 9, BT 5.1, WiFi 6, Black View Details GET PRICE

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Reasons to switch to a projector from a TV Projectors bounce light off a wall or screen, similar to how we see natural light. This feels gentler on the eyes than staring directly into a bright TV panel for hours.

Even at large sizes, projectors usually deliver lower perceived brightness than TVs. This helps reduce eye fatigue, dryness and that burning sensation during long viewing sessions.

Watching a projected image naturally places you farther from the screen. That extra distance relaxes eye muscles and reduces the constant focus strain common with close-up TV viewing.

Many projectors emit lower blue light levels compared to modern LED TVs. Less blue light means reduced eye stress, especially during nighttime binge sessions.

A large projected image encourages your eyes to move naturally across the screen instead of locking onto a small, intense light source. This lowers tension and improves overall viewing comfort. Projectors to buy

BEST OVERALL 1. ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 features native 1080p Full HD resolution with 8200 lumens brightness, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android 9.0 OS, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, 30,000-hour LED lifespan, 1000:1 contrast ratio, electronic focus, Miracast app support, Dolby Audio, and projects up to 200 inches from 1.5-5.9m distance with 1920x1080 support in vertical LED design for versatile home entertainment setups.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Native Brightness 8200 Lumens Processor Quad Core, 1GB RAM Connectivity Dual WiFi, BT 5.1, HDMI OS Android 9.0 Reasons to buy High brightness and native Full HD. Comprehensive connectivity options. Reason to avoid Limited internal storage. Electronic focus less precise than manual.

Why choose this product? Choose it for bright Full HD projection with smart Android features and versatile vertical design for home theaters.

BUDGET FRIENDLY 2. Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300" Display Cinema Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Crossbeats Lumex Cine delivers native 1080p with 4K Ultra HD support, 16000 lumens brightness, Android OS with built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, auto focus/keystone correction, 15W built-in speaker, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 300-inch display, portable mini design ideal for room cinema experiences with vibrant visuals in various lighting conditions and seamless streaming access directly from the device.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p, 4K Support Brightness 16000 Lumens Audio 15W Speaker OS Android with Apps Screen Up to 300 inches Reasons to buy Massive screen size capability. Built-in streaming apps. Reason to avoid Brightness claims may vary in daylight. Portable but needs stable surface.

Why choose this product? Choose it for 4K-supported native Full HD projection with integrated streaming and large cinema screens.

VALUE FOR MONEY 3. Lumio Arc 5 Projector

Lumio Arc 5 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K HDMI downscaling, 200 ANSI lumens, official Google TV/Netflix certification, up to 100-inch screen, STR8 auto system with ToF sensor for instant autofocus/auto-keystone/obstacle avoidance, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth speaker functionality, MediaTek 9630 processor, 2GB RAM/16GB storage, sealed ArcLight engine for dust-free optics, dual-band Wi-Fi, responsive smart interface for 10,000+ apps.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Native, 4K Downscale Brightness 200 ANSI Lumens OS Google TV with Netflix Features STR8 Auto Correction Processor MediaTek 9630 Reasons to buy Official Netflix certification. Intelligent auto-adjustment system. Reason to avoid Modest brightness for lit rooms. Smaller max screen size.

Why choose this product? Choose it for certified streaming, Full HD clarity, and hands-free setup in compact design.

Portronics Beem 560 provides native 1080p HD resolution, 5300 lumens LED brightness, up to 100-inch projection, Netflix-certified Android OS with built-in apps, auto focus/keystone correction, adjustable tilt-angle design, 3W speaker, dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, screen mirroring, compact white finish, 1-year warranty, delivering Full HD visuals with streaming convenience in portable form for versatile home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 1080p HD Native Brightness 5300 Lumens Audio 3W Speaker OS Android Netflix Certified Connectivity WiFi/BT/HDMI Reasons to buy Netflix certified smart OS. Adjustable angle design. Reason to avoid Basic audio output. Limited to 100-inch max.

Why choose this product? Choose it for certified Netflix streaming, auto adjustments, and portable Full HD projection.

WZATCO Neo features native 1080p with 4K HDR support at 60Hz, high lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/tilt correction/screen fit, high-density filter, built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, impressive sound, LTPS technology, wide color gamut, 110% NTSC, 30000+ hour lamp life, optimized for console gaming and screen mirroring under budget pricing.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p, 4K HDR Brightness High Lumens Screen Up to 300 inches Features Fully Automatic OA OS Built-in Streaming Apps Reasons to buy 4K@60Hz gaming support. Excellent screen mirroring. Reason to avoid App compatibility varies by region. Ventilation needed for longevity.

Why choose this product? Choose it for automatic 4K HDR projection, massive screens, and superior mirroring capabilities.

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 delivers native 1080p resolution, 10000 lumens brightness (upgraded from 8000), 1000:1 contrast, up to 150-inch screen, quad-core processor, 50,000-hour LED lifespan, AV/HDMI x2/USB/mSD/AUX ports, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Miracast/app support, projection distance 1.7-4.0m, supporting diverse video formats for reliable smart projection in home theater environments.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Native Brightness 10000 Lumens Lifespan 50,000 Hours Ports HDMI x2, USB, mSD Features Quad Core Processor Reasons to buy Extended lamp life. Multiple input options. Reason to avoid Fixed projection distance range. No official streaming OS.

Why choose this product? Choose it for high-lumen Full HD with long-lasting LED and versatile connectivity.

E Gate Duster 8X provides native 1080p with 4K HDR, 800 ISO lumens, 100% dust-proof design, HDMI ARC, 18W DSP audio, voice remote, 1GB RAM/32GB storage, triple Wi-Fi 6, Whale OS on Android, fully automatic features, certified Netflix/Prime, delivering crystal-clear projection with reliable performance for dust-free home cinema setups.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Native, 4K HDR Brightness 800 ISO Lumens Audio 18W DSP Storage 1GB RAM/32GB Connectivity Triple Wi-Fi 6 Reasons to buy Completely dust-proof engine. Certified streaming apps. Reason to avoid Moderate brightness rating. Voice remote learning curve.

Why choose this product? Choose it for dust-free 4K HDR projection with strong audio and smart connectivity.

XElectron iProjector 1 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K Ultra HD, 18000 lumens (7500 verified), HDMI ARC, Android OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, remote focus/auto keystone, built-in Chromecast, 1920x1080 resolution, 10000:1 dynamic contrast, 6.5-23ft throw distance, 152-inch max image, 60Hz refresh, weighing 4.3kg in grey for comprehensive home projection with smart features.

Why choose this product? Choose it for smart Android 4K support, casting features, and flexible projection distances.

Wzatco Alpha 2 Max Dark Edition boasts native 1080p with 4K HDR, 18000 lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic intelligent OA/screen fit/obstacle avoidance/focus/keystone/tilt correction, Dolby audio, HDMI ARC, Android 9/FTS dual OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, LTPS technology, 110% NTSC wide color gamut, 30000+ hour lamp life in black finish.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p, 4K HDR Brightness 18000 Lumens OS Android 9 + FTS Dual Contrast 30000:1 Features Intelligent Auto Adjustments Reasons to buy Dual OS flexibility. Ultra-wide color gamut. Reason to avoid Requires good ventilation. Dark edition fingerprint-prone.

Why choose this product? Choose it for automatic 4K HDR with dual OS and massive high-contrast screens.

Wanbo T2 Ultra features DRM L1 certified Netflix on Android 11.0, native 1080p Full HD, 500 ANSI lumens, dust-proof LCD engine with 3 aspherical glass lenses, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/screen alignment, 120° rotatable design, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, >20,000-hour light source, 1.2:1 throw ratio, 45-140 inch image, front/rear/ceiling modes, 16:9 aspect, digital zoom in white compact build.

Specifications Resolution Native 1080p Full HD Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens OS Android 11.0 Netflix Certified Features Fully Automatic + Rotatable Lifespan >20,000 Hours Reasons to buy Netflix DRM L1 certification. Rotatable and dust-proof design. Reason to avoid Shorter light source life vs rivals. Limited to 140-inch max.

Why choose this product? Choose it for certified Android streaming, automatic adjustments, and rotatable dust-proof projection.

Top 3 features of best projectors

Projector Resolution Brightness OS/Apps ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 1080p Native 8200 Lumens Android 9 Crossbeats Lumex Cine 1080p Native/4K 16000 Lumens Android/Netflix Lumio Arc 5 1080p/4K Downscale 200 ANSI Google TV/Netflix Portronics Beem 560 1080p Native 5300 Lumens Android/Netflix WZATCO Neo 1080p/4K HDR High Lumens Streaming Apps ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 1080p Native 10000 Lumens App Support E Gate Duster 8X 1080p/4K HDR 800 ISO Whale Android XElectron iProjector 1 1080p/4K UHD 18000 Lumens Android Wzatco Alpha 2 Max 1080p/4K HDR 18000 Lumens Android+FTS Wanbo T2 Ultra 1080p Native 500 ANSI Android 11/Netflix

Similar articles for you Projectors get a notable price drop as the Amazon Great Republic Day sale goes live with fresh deals