This is why I ditched my TV for a projector and my eyes finally felt relaxed

I was halfway through a late-night binge of Fallout when my eyes started burning and watering. I paused, rubbed them, and realised this happens far too often with my TV. Out of curiosity, I switched to a projector the next day. Same show, longer sessions, but my eyes felt noticeably calmer. That relief alone was reason enough to switch, and here are a few more eye-friendly reasons to choose a projector over a TV.
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 features native 1080p Full HD resolution with 8200 lumens brightness, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android 9.0 OS, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, 30,000-hour LED lifespan, 1000:1 contrast ratio, electronic focus, Miracast app support, Dolby Audio, and projects up to 200 inches from 1.5-5.9m distance with 1920x1080 support in vertical LED design for versatile home entertainment setups.
High brightness and native Full HD.
Comprehensive connectivity options.
Limited internal storage.
Electronic focus less precise than manual.
Choose it for bright Full HD projection with smart Android features and versatile vertical design for home theaters.
Crossbeats Lumex Cine delivers native 1080p with 4K Ultra HD support, 16000 lumens brightness, Android OS with built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, auto focus/keystone correction, 15W built-in speaker, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 300-inch display, portable mini design ideal for room cinema experiences with vibrant visuals in various lighting conditions and seamless streaming access directly from the device.
Massive screen size capability.
Built-in streaming apps.
Brightness claims may vary in daylight.
Portable but needs stable surface.
Choose it for 4K-supported native Full HD projection with integrated streaming and large cinema screens.
Lumio Arc 5 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K HDMI downscaling, 200 ANSI lumens, official Google TV/Netflix certification, up to 100-inch screen, STR8 auto system with ToF sensor for instant autofocus/auto-keystone/obstacle avoidance, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth speaker functionality, MediaTek 9630 processor, 2GB RAM/16GB storage, sealed ArcLight engine for dust-free optics, dual-band Wi-Fi, responsive smart interface for 10,000+ apps.
Official Netflix certification.
Intelligent auto-adjustment system.
Modest brightness for lit rooms.
Smaller max screen size.
Choose it for certified streaming, Full HD clarity, and hands-free setup in compact design.
Portronics Beem 560 provides native 1080p HD resolution, 5300 lumens LED brightness, up to 100-inch projection, Netflix-certified Android OS with built-in apps, auto focus/keystone correction, adjustable tilt-angle design, 3W speaker, dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, screen mirroring, compact white finish, 1-year warranty, delivering Full HD visuals with streaming convenience in portable form for versatile home entertainment.
Netflix certified smart OS.
Adjustable angle design.
Basic audio output.
Limited to 100-inch max.
Choose it for certified Netflix streaming, auto adjustments, and portable Full HD projection.
WZATCO Neo features native 1080p with 4K HDR support at 60Hz, high lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/tilt correction/screen fit, high-density filter, built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, impressive sound, LTPS technology, wide color gamut, 110% NTSC, 30000+ hour lamp life, optimized for console gaming and screen mirroring under budget pricing.
4K@60Hz gaming support.
Excellent screen mirroring.
App compatibility varies by region.
Ventilation needed for longevity.
Choose it for automatic 4K HDR projection, massive screens, and superior mirroring capabilities.
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 delivers native 1080p resolution, 10000 lumens brightness (upgraded from 8000), 1000:1 contrast, up to 150-inch screen, quad-core processor, 50,000-hour LED lifespan, AV/HDMI x2/USB/mSD/AUX ports, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Miracast/app support, projection distance 1.7-4.0m, supporting diverse video formats for reliable smart projection in home theater environments.
Extended lamp life.
Multiple input options.
Fixed projection distance range.
No official streaming OS.
Choose it for high-lumen Full HD with long-lasting LED and versatile connectivity.
E Gate Duster 8X provides native 1080p with 4K HDR, 800 ISO lumens, 100% dust-proof design, HDMI ARC, 18W DSP audio, voice remote, 1GB RAM/32GB storage, triple Wi-Fi 6, Whale OS on Android, fully automatic features, certified Netflix/Prime, delivering crystal-clear projection with reliable performance for dust-free home cinema setups.
Completely dust-proof engine.
Certified streaming apps.
Moderate brightness rating.
Voice remote learning curve.
Choose it for dust-free 4K HDR projection with strong audio and smart connectivity.
XElectron iProjector 1 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K Ultra HD, 18000 lumens (7500 verified), HDMI ARC, Android OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, remote focus/auto keystone, built-in Chromecast, 1920x1080 resolution, 10000:1 dynamic contrast, 6.5-23ft throw distance, 152-inch max image, 60Hz refresh, weighing 4.3kg in grey for comprehensive home projection with smart features.
Choose it for smart Android 4K support, casting features, and flexible projection distances.
Wzatco Alpha 2 Max Dark Edition boasts native 1080p with 4K HDR, 18000 lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic intelligent OA/screen fit/obstacle avoidance/focus/keystone/tilt correction, Dolby audio, HDMI ARC, Android 9/FTS dual OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, LTPS technology, 110% NTSC wide color gamut, 30000+ hour lamp life in black finish.
Dual OS flexibility.
Ultra-wide color gamut.
Requires good ventilation.
Dark edition fingerprint-prone.
Choose it for automatic 4K HDR with dual OS and massive high-contrast screens.
Wanbo T2 Ultra features DRM L1 certified Netflix on Android 11.0, native 1080p Full HD, 500 ANSI lumens, dust-proof LCD engine with 3 aspherical glass lenses, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/screen alignment, 120° rotatable design, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, >20,000-hour light source, 1.2:1 throw ratio, 45-140 inch image, front/rear/ceiling modes, 16:9 aspect, digital zoom in white compact build.
Netflix DRM L1 certification.
Rotatable and dust-proof design.
Shorter light source life vs rivals.
Limited to 140-inch max.
Choose it for certified Android streaming, automatic adjustments, and rotatable dust-proof projection.
|Projector
|Resolution
|Brightness
|OS/Apps
|ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18
|1080p Native
|8200 Lumens
|Android 9
|Crossbeats Lumex Cine
|1080p Native/4K
|16000 Lumens
|Android/Netflix
|Lumio Arc 5
|1080p/4K Downscale
|200 ANSI
|Google TV/Netflix
|Portronics Beem 560
|1080p Native
|5300 Lumens
|Android/Netflix
|WZATCO Neo
|1080p/4K HDR
|High Lumens
|Streaming Apps
|ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55
|1080p Native
|10000 Lumens
|App Support
|E Gate Duster 8X
|1080p/4K HDR
|800 ISO
|Whale Android
|XElectron iProjector 1
|1080p/4K UHD
|18000 Lumens
|Android
|Wzatco Alpha 2 Max
|1080p/4K HDR
|18000 Lumens
|Android+FTS
|Wanbo T2 Ultra
|1080p Native
|500 ANSI
|Android 11/Netflix
FAQs
Is watching a projector really better for your eyes than a TV?
Yes, projectors use reflected light instead of direct glare, which feels softer on the eyes. This can reduce strain during long viewing sessions.
Can I watch a projector for longer hours without eye discomfort?
Many people find they can watch longer on a projector with less fatigue. The lower brightness and relaxed viewing distance help ease eye stress.
Do projectors reduce blue light exposure?
Most projectors emit less blue light than LED TVs. This makes them more comfortable for evening and late-night viewing.
Is a projector suitable for daily use, not just movies?
Absolutely, projectors work well for shows, sports and casual viewing. Eye comfort often improves compared to regular TV watching.
Does screen size affect eye strain with projectors?
A larger projected image spreads light more evenly across your field of vision. This helps avoid the harsh intensity of smaller, brighter screens.