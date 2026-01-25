Subscribe

This is why I ditched my TV for a projector and my eyes finally felt relaxed

After switching from a TV to a projector, my eye strain dropped. Softer light, longer viewing distance and cinema-style viewing felt far more comfortable.

Published25 Jan 2026, 01:00 PM IST
I did not expect a projector to make such a big difference to my eye comfort.
I did not expect a projector to make such a big difference to my eye comfort.(AI Generated)

By Amit Rahi

I was halfway through a late-night binge of Fallout when my eyes started burning and watering. I paused, rubbed them, and realised this happens far too often with my TV. Out of curiosity, I switched to a projector the next day. Same show, longer sessions, but my eyes felt noticeably calmer. That relief alone was reason enough to switch, and here are a few more eye-friendly reasons to choose a projector over a TV.

Reasons to switch to a projector from a TV

  • Projectors bounce light off a wall or screen, similar to how we see natural light. This feels gentler on the eyes than staring directly into a bright TV panel for hours.
  • Even at large sizes, projectors usually deliver lower perceived brightness than TVs. This helps reduce eye fatigue, dryness and that burning sensation during long viewing sessions.
  • Watching a projected image naturally places you farther from the screen. That extra distance relaxes eye muscles and reduces the constant focus strain common with close-up TV viewing.
  • Many projectors emit lower blue light levels compared to modern LED TVs. Less blue light means reduced eye stress, especially during nighttime binge sessions.
  • A large projected image encourages your eyes to move naturally across the screen instead of locking onto a small, intense light source. This lowers tension and improves overall viewing comfort.

Projectors to buy

BEST OVERALL

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 features native 1080p Full HD resolution with 8200 lumens brightness, quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Android 9.0 OS, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, 30,000-hour LED lifespan, 1000:1 contrast ratio, electronic focus, Miracast app support, Dolby Audio, and projects up to 200 inches from 1.5-5.9m distance with 1920x1080 support in vertical LED design for versatile home entertainment setups.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
8200 Lumens
Processor
Quad Core, 1GB RAM
Connectivity
Dual WiFi, BT 5.1, HDMI
OS
Android 9.0

Reason to buy

High brightness and native Full HD.

Comprehensive connectivity options.

Reason to avoid

Limited internal storage.

Electronic focus less precise than manual.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for bright Full HD projection with smart Android features and versatile vertical design for home theaters.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Crossbeats Lumex Cine delivers native 1080p with 4K Ultra HD support, 16000 lumens brightness, Android OS with built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, auto focus/keystone correction, 15W built-in speaker, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 300-inch display, portable mini design ideal for room cinema experiences with vibrant visuals in various lighting conditions and seamless streaming access directly from the device.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K Support
Brightness
16000 Lumens
Audio
15W Speaker
OS
Android with Apps
Screen
Up to 300 inches

Reason to buy

Massive screen size capability.

Built-in streaming apps.

Reason to avoid

Brightness claims may vary in daylight.

Portable but needs stable surface.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for 4K-supported native Full HD projection with integrated streaming and large cinema screens.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Lumio Arc 5 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K HDMI downscaling, 200 ANSI lumens, official Google TV/Netflix certification, up to 100-inch screen, STR8 auto system with ToF sensor for instant autofocus/auto-keystone/obstacle avoidance, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth speaker functionality, MediaTek 9630 processor, 2GB RAM/16GB storage, sealed ArcLight engine for dust-free optics, dual-band Wi-Fi, responsive smart interface for 10,000+ apps.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native, 4K Downscale
Brightness
200 ANSI Lumens
OS
Google TV with Netflix
Features
STR8 Auto Correction
Processor
MediaTek 9630

Reason to buy

Official Netflix certification.

Intelligent auto-adjustment system.

Reason to avoid

Modest brightness for lit rooms.

Smaller max screen size.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for certified streaming, Full HD clarity, and hands-free setup in compact design.

Portronics Beem 560 provides native 1080p HD resolution, 5300 lumens LED brightness, up to 100-inch projection, Netflix-certified Android OS with built-in apps, auto focus/keystone correction, adjustable tilt-angle design, 3W speaker, dual-band Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, HDMI/USB/AUX ports, screen mirroring, compact white finish, 1-year warranty, delivering Full HD visuals with streaming convenience in portable form for versatile home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p HD Native
Brightness
5300 Lumens
Audio
3W Speaker
OS
Android Netflix Certified
Connectivity
WiFi/BT/HDMI

Reason to buy

Netflix certified smart OS.

Adjustable angle design.

Reason to avoid

Basic audio output.

Limited to 100-inch max.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for certified Netflix streaming, auto adjustments, and portable Full HD projection.

WZATCO Neo features native 1080p with 4K HDR support at 60Hz, high lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/tilt correction/screen fit, high-density filter, built-in Netflix/Prime/YouTube, HDMI/USB/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, impressive sound, LTPS technology, wide color gamut, 110% NTSC, 30000+ hour lamp life, optimized for console gaming and screen mirroring under budget pricing.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K HDR
Brightness
High Lumens
Screen
Up to 300 inches
Features
Fully Automatic OA
OS
Built-in Streaming Apps

Reason to buy

4K@60Hz gaming support.

Excellent screen mirroring.

Reason to avoid

App compatibility varies by region.

Ventilation needed for longevity.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for automatic 4K HDR projection, massive screens, and superior mirroring capabilities.

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55 delivers native 1080p resolution, 10000 lumens brightness (upgraded from 8000), 1000:1 contrast, up to 150-inch screen, quad-core processor, 50,000-hour LED lifespan, AV/HDMI x2/USB/mSD/AUX ports, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Miracast/app support, projection distance 1.7-4.0m, supporting diverse video formats for reliable smart projection in home theater environments.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native
Brightness
10000 Lumens
Lifespan
50,000 Hours
Ports
HDMI x2, USB, mSD
Features
Quad Core Processor

Reason to buy

Extended lamp life.

Multiple input options.

Reason to avoid

Fixed projection distance range.

No official streaming OS.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for high-lumen Full HD with long-lasting LED and versatile connectivity.

E Gate Duster 8X provides native 1080p with 4K HDR, 800 ISO lumens, 100% dust-proof design, HDMI ARC, 18W DSP audio, voice remote, 1GB RAM/32GB storage, triple Wi-Fi 6, Whale OS on Android, fully automatic features, certified Netflix/Prime, delivering crystal-clear projection with reliable performance for dust-free home cinema setups.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Native, 4K HDR
Brightness
800 ISO Lumens
Audio
18W DSP
Storage
1GB RAM/32GB
Connectivity
Triple Wi-Fi 6

Reason to buy

Completely dust-proof engine.

Certified streaming apps.

Reason to avoid

Moderate brightness rating.

Voice remote learning curve.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for dust-free 4K HDR projection with strong audio and smart connectivity.

XElectron iProjector 1 offers native 1080p Full HD with 4K Ultra HD, 18000 lumens (7500 verified), HDMI ARC, Android OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, remote focus/auto keystone, built-in Chromecast, 1920x1080 resolution, 10000:1 dynamic contrast, 6.5-23ft throw distance, 152-inch max image, 60Hz refresh, weighing 4.3kg in grey for comprehensive home projection with smart features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smart Android 4K support, casting features, and flexible projection distances.

Wzatco Alpha 2 Max Dark Edition boasts native 1080p with 4K HDR, 18000 lumens brightness, 30000:1 dynamic contrast, up to 300-inch screen, fully automatic intelligent OA/screen fit/obstacle avoidance/focus/keystone/tilt correction, Dolby audio, HDMI ARC, Android 9/FTS dual OS, BT 5.1/Wi-Fi 6, LTPS technology, 110% NTSC wide color gamut, 30000+ hour lamp life in black finish.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K HDR
Brightness
18000 Lumens
OS
Android 9 + FTS Dual
Contrast
30000:1
Features
Intelligent Auto Adjustments

Reason to buy

Dual OS flexibility.

Ultra-wide color gamut.

Reason to avoid

Requires good ventilation.

Dark edition fingerprint-prone.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for automatic 4K HDR with dual OS and massive high-contrast screens.

Wanbo T2 Ultra features DRM L1 certified Netflix on Android 11.0, native 1080p Full HD, 500 ANSI lumens, dust-proof LCD engine with 3 aspherical glass lenses, fully automatic focus/keystone/obstacle avoidance/screen alignment, 120° rotatable design, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, >20,000-hour light source, 1.2:1 throw ratio, 45-140 inch image, front/rear/ceiling modes, 16:9 aspect, digital zoom in white compact build.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p Full HD
Brightness
500 ANSI Lumens
OS
Android 11.0 Netflix Certified
Features
Fully Automatic + Rotatable
Lifespan
>20,000 Hours

Reason to buy

Netflix DRM L1 certification.

Rotatable and dust-proof design.

Reason to avoid

Shorter light source life vs rivals.

Limited to 140-inch max.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for certified Android streaming, automatic adjustments, and rotatable dust-proof projection.

Top 3 features of best projectors

ProjectorResolutionBrightnessOS/Apps
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 181080p Native8200 LumensAndroid 9
Crossbeats Lumex Cine1080p Native/4K16000 LumensAndroid/Netflix
Lumio Arc 51080p/4K Downscale200 ANSIGoogle TV/Netflix
Portronics Beem 5601080p Native5300 LumensAndroid/Netflix
WZATCO Neo1080p/4K HDRHigh LumensStreaming Apps
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 551080p Native10000 LumensApp Support
E Gate Duster 8X1080p/4K HDR800 ISOWhale Android
XElectron iProjector 11080p/4K UHD18000 LumensAndroid
Wzatco Alpha 2 Max1080p/4K HDR18000 LumensAndroid+FTS
Wanbo T2 Ultra1080p Native500 ANSIAndroid 11/Netflix

FAQs

Is watching a projector really better for your eyes than a TV?

Yes, projectors use reflected light instead of direct glare, which feels softer on the eyes. This can reduce strain during long viewing sessions.

Can I watch a projector for longer hours without eye discomfort?

Many people find they can watch longer on a projector with less fatigue. The lower brightness and relaxed viewing distance help ease eye stress.

Do projectors reduce blue light exposure?

Most projectors emit less blue light than LED TVs. This makes them more comfortable for evening and late-night viewing.

Is a projector suitable for daily use, not just movies?

Absolutely, projectors work well for shows, sports and casual viewing. Eye comfort often improves compared to regular TV watching.

Does screen size affect eye strain with projectors?

A larger projected image spreads light more evenly across your field of vision. This helps avoid the harsh intensity of smaller, brighter screens.

