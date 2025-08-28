This new Android feature could change how you use the Play Store for good

Google is changing the way Android users open new apps. The latest Play Store update brings in a feature that does something people have wanted for a while - it lets your phone start a new app as soon as it finishes downloading. No extra taps are needed and no hunting for the app icon after installation. The experience is meant to be more direct, saving time and letting users get to the point faster.

How the new auto-open feature works If you are downloading an app from the Play Store, you might now see a small switch underneath the progress bar. This is the new auto-open toggle. It does not turn on automatically, you have to enable it each time you want to use it. When the feature is on, your phone does not just jump right into the app. Instead, a notification pops up with a five-second countdown. That gives you a few moments to stop the process if you need to. Maybe you got distracted or realised you are in the middle of another task. The countdown is your chance to pause rather than be surprised.

This tool stands out because it addresses a common annoyance. Most people do other things while waiting for an app to install, whether it is replying to messages or just putting the phone down. The app being ready to go without extra work means your flow is less likely to be interrupted.

Who gets the feature and what to expect Right now, not every Android phone has the auto-open option. 9to5Google has seen it working on devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Some minor differences in how the feature looks or works suggest Google is still trying out the best approach for a range of devices. The company has not pushed the update to all phones yet, so users may need to wait for upcoming Play Store or system updates before they see the toggle.

This type of update is part of Google’s ongoing effort to make app management feel simple and responsive. Instead of long menus or multiple steps, it is about quick access and fewer hassles. Those using older devices might have to be patient, but the company tends to roll these changes out to more users once testing wraps up.