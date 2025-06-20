This new Steam feature exposes AI frame generation in games

Valve launched a new update in Steam, making game metrics tracking even better. The minimal FPS counter has been upgraded to a more comprehensive performance monitoring tool for PC games. This upgrade brings more detailed diagnostics directly into games, providing insights that were previously only available through advanced tools like MSI Afterburner or Rivatuner.

This new in-game overlay performance monitor is currently in beta, and it can detect if any game is using frame generation or not. Here is everything you need to know and how to get it on your PC right now.

Key features of the new in-game overlay on Steam Expanded performance metrics: The new overlay tracks more than just FPS; it shows CPU and GPU utilisation, clock speeds, temperature, and memory usage. Graphs are also available for frame rate monitoring.

Frame generation detection: The in-game overlay can detect and inform the user if the game is using frame generation tech like DLSS, FSR, or XeSS. So, gamers can know if the smooth frame rates are due to the raw performance of the system or not.

Customizability: You can customise the look of the overlays easily from the settings. The overlay position, text contrast, and background opacity can be adjusted for better visibility. This is the same popular performance monitor from Steam Deck, and soon it will be available for Linux and SteamOS.

How to install and set up the new in game overlay on Steam First, you need to upgrade the Steam client to the beta version by selecting "Steam Beta Update" in Client Beta Participation under Interface settings. The client automatically downloads and installs the beta update, and then you can follow the steps below.