This one hidden setting could be draining your iPhone battery faster than you think

Battery life is becoming a common concern among iPhone users. The percentage drops for no obvious reason, even when the phone is resting untouched on a desk. There’s no gaming, streaming, navigation, or camera use involved, yet the power bar continues to fall throughout the day and even overnight.

While many instantly blame ageing batteries, recent software updates, or too many installed apps, the real cause often hides deeper inside the Settings menu. A lesser-known feature silently keeps apps active in the background, quietly draining power when users least expect it.

Why your battery health is not always the problem Most modern iPhones are designed to retain around 80% of their maximum battery capacity after several hundred charging cycles. So even if your device shows a battery health of 85% or more, it can still perform normally. When a phone loses power too quickly at idle and the graph shows unusual spikes during lock screen hours, it usually means apps are refreshing data, loading new content or syncing information without permission. The phone may look calm on the outside, but it is actively performing tasks behind the scenes.

The hidden setting responsible for background activity Inside the Settings app, there is a feature called Background App Refresh. It allows apps to update content when they are not open. This is helpful for navigation apps, news apps or fitness trackers that require real-time information. But when every app has access to this feature, the phone gives away energy constantly. Shopping apps, social platforms and entertainment apps often refresh offers, new posts and recommendations without the user ever opening them. This is one of the biggest reasons the battery dips overnight.

How to stop the battery from draining To reduce unnecessary battery usage, follow these steps