This one hidden setting could be draining your iPhone battery faster than you think

Battery life is becoming a common concern among iPhone users. The percentage drops for no obvious reason, even when the phone is resting untouched on a desk. There’s no gaming, streaming, navigation, or camera use involved, yet the power bar continues to fall throughout the day and even overnight.

While many instantly blame ageing batteries, recent software updates, or too many installed apps, the real cause often hides deeper inside the Settings menu. A lesser-known feature silently keeps apps active in the background, quietly draining power when users least expect it.

Why your battery health is not always the problem Most modern iPhones are designed to retain around 80% of their maximum battery capacity after several hundred charging cycles. So even if your device shows a battery health of 85% or more, it can still perform normally. When a phone loses power too quickly at idle and the graph shows unusual spikes during lock screen hours, it usually means apps are refreshing data, loading new content or syncing information without permission. The phone may look calm on the outside, but it is actively performing tasks behind the scenes.

The hidden setting responsible for background activity Inside the Settings app, there is a feature called Background App Refresh. It allows apps to update content when they are not open. This is helpful for navigation apps, news apps or fitness trackers that require real-time information. But when every app has access to this feature, the phone gives away energy constantly. Shopping apps, social platforms and entertainment apps often refresh offers, new posts and recommendations without the user ever opening them. This is one of the biggest reasons the battery dips overnight.

How to stop the battery from draining To reduce unnecessary battery usage, follow these steps

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap General and then select Background App Refresh

Change Background App Refresh from Wi-Fi and mobile data to Wi-Fi only

Turn off access for apps that do not require constant updates, such as shopping or entertainment apps

Do not worry about missing alerts because push notifications are delivered through Apple servers

This stops apps from pulling new data when you are not using them, which helps the battery last longer Habits that keep the iPhone battery healthy To maintain stable performance, avoid keeping your phone in direct heat, remove the case if it warms up while charging and try to keep daily charging between 20 and 80 percent. Using Optimised Battery Charging overnight also helps reduce long-term wear. With these small adjustments, battery life becomes more predictable, and the phone can last comfortably through the day without unnecessary charging.