Threads adds new podcast features: Here’s how to add a podcast link to your profile

Meta’s Threads is introducing new features designed to make it a go-to destination for podcast creators and listeners. Announced in November 2025, Threads now offers enhanced podcast links in users’ feeds with a new design, including colourful backgrounds and image thumbnails to catch users' attention. This visual upgrade is part of Meta’s effort to centralise podcast conversations that today are often scattered across Reddit, X, Facebook, Instagram, and streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Podcasters also get a dedicated spot in their Threads profile where they can add clickable links to their show. This profile feature aims to boost discoverability and listener engagement by giving creators a way to promote their work. Meta plans to roll out additional features over the coming year. These include tools for deeper insights and analytics on how fans are responding, as well as discovery features to help listeners find new shows based on their interests.

With over 400 million monthly users and growing daily engagement, Threads is narrowing the gap to become a rival to X, which boasts about 600 million monthly users. By prioritising the podcast creators and the listeners' community, Threads hopes to tap into the rich cultural conversations sparked by audio content, creating a lively space for fans and hosts to interact in real-time.

Advertisement

How to add your podcast link to Threads’ profile First, update your Threads app to the latest version from the Play Store or App Store. Open the app and go to the profile section, select the “Edit profile” option and then find the “Podcast” section. Paste a link to your podcast show from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or an RSS feed link. Now, when sharing an episode on the feed, post direct links to get colourful previews and increased visibility. It will catch users' attention and encourage them to engage with the link. This new approach by Meta places Threads as a promising platform tailored to modern podcasters seeking wider audience interaction without leaving the social app for multiple dispersed platforms.