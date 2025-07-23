Threads launches new analytics dashboard to help creators track engagement

Meta’s platform Threads is significantly expanding its analytics toolkit for creators. It includes detailed breakdowns, demographic insights and cross-platform performance tracking. This move from Meta is to help creators optimise their content strategies and grow their audiences. It will also help the platform to continue competing with X(formerly Twitter).

Creators can now dice way beyond just view and like counts into a granular breakdown of engagement metrics. The new dashboard shows different things like likes, replies, quotes and reposts to help creators identify which conversation style is gaining more followers. Meanwhile, a followers section is also available, which maps growth over time and demographic data such as top countries, cities, age and gender makes it easier to pinpoint audience categories.

To help creators check the growth momentum, Threads includes a time series chart that tracks the fluctuations in engagement over custom time windows from one week up to three months. The visual timeline shows spikes or drops related to specific posts, offering creators context for future content planning.

Because Thread posts also appear on Instagram and Facebook feeds, Meta is also showing where the views came from. This module shows the percentage of views coming from each app, which helps creators a clarity over which content works best for which platform and rework their content strategy accordingly.

