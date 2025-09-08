Three kinds of apps you should delete to protect your phone and your personal information

Not every app you install on your smartphone brings the benefits you might expect. In fact, some can quietly put your privacy and security at risk by collecting your personal information or by asking for more permissions than they need, certain apps deserve a closer look. Here are the most problematic types of apps found on many devices.

Free VPN Apps Using a virtual private network can seem like the perfect way to protect your online privacy. But many free VPN apps come with trade-offs you might not expect. They need a way to make money and it’s not unusual for them to log your browsing history or track your Internet activity. That data can then be sold to advertisers or other outside parties. Instead of keeping your information secure, these apps can actually do the reverse. If you rely on a VPN, it’s a smarter move to choose a paid, well-reviewed provider that is clear about its privacy policy and won’t log your traffic.

Battery saver apps Battery saver apps say they will keep your phone running longer by managing background processes. The truth is, today’s smartphones already have built-in tools that do exactly that. These third-party battery apps usually don’t improve performance and may even create new problems. Some ask for permission to access your location, contacts, or other sensitive data, none of which is needed for battery management. A number of these apps even include adware or trackers that follow your online activity. Instead of giving them access, use your phone’s existing battery settings and regularly check which apps are using the most power.