Tight budget, heavy workload? These student laptops won't let you down

College comes with its own set of challenges - endless classes, hard to crack assignments, research projects, presentations and sometimes internships. Amid all this work, the last thing that students need are laptops that slow down, overheats or crashes when needed the most. The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a reliable laptop that can handle some basic software, research work and more.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

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Budget-friendly laptops available in the market right now offer impressive performance, long battery life, a vibrant display and features that were once limited to premium devices. So, whether you are attending virtual classes, practicing your coding skills, creating presentations or conducting research, these budget laptop can make a huge difference to both, productivity and overall college experience.

Here we have curated a list of the best laptops for students. But before that let's take a look at the factors to consider while buying such a laptop.

Factors to consider while buying a student's laptop - Processor: Look for at least an Intel Core Ultra 5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Avoid entry level processors like Celeron chips.

- Memory & Storage: Look for 8GB or 16GB RAM and a minimum storage space of 512GB SSD. Solid-State Drives or SSD are much faster than traditional hard drives.

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- Battery Life: Look for laptops that offer a battery life of at least 10 hours. Fast charging support is an added bonus.

- Operating System: Look for laptops with Windows OS as they offer the best compatibility and support a diverse set of apps and programs. ChromeOS is also ideal for budget conscious users who don't have to run heavy programs.

Best laptops for college students

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This budget laptop is ideal for students and office users. It gets 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness that delivers crisp visuals and comfortable viewing experience. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor which lets this laptop handle daily productivity tasks, multitasking, Microsoft Office workloads, and video conferencing smoothly. The combination of 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD ensures responsive performance and fast boot times. Windows 11 and Lifetime Microsoft Office further enhance productivity, making it a practical choice for students.

Specifications Display 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare, 250 Nits Brightness Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Camera HD Webcam with Privacy Features Battery & Charging 38Whr, up to 8 hours of battery backup Reason to buy Value for money Smooth performance Good build quality Reason to avoid 8GB LPDDR5 RAM cannot be upgraded

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop to be of good build quality and offer value for money. They also appreciate its smooth performance and Type-C charging.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

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This Acer laptop is designed for students, professionals, and everyday users who need reliable performance without spending a fortune. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals making it suitable for online classes, productivity tasks, web browsing, and entertainment. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, which handles multitasking, Microsoft Office applications, video conferencing, and browser-based workloads efficiently. Additionally it gets Windows 11, a lightweight build, and dependable battery life.

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Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) LCD Display, Acer ComfyView Anti-Glare Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Camera HD Webcam with Integrated Microphone Battery & Charging 36Wh Lithium-ion battery with fast charging support Reason to buy Value for money Good display quality Slim design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this laptop to offer value for money. They also appreciate its good display quality and slim design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and design.

This Dell laptop is designed for students, professionals, and everyday users who need reliable performance and a large-screen experience. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers crisp visuals and sharp text. The display is optimized for everyday colour accuracy and visual clarity, making it suitable for content consumption, presentations, and web-based creative work. Powered by the 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U processor, this laptop delivers efficient multitasking performance for office applications, online classes, browsing, video conferencing, and day-to-day workloads. Its efficient processor architecture also helps optimize battery life, allowing users to stay productive throughout the day.

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Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate Processor 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U Processor RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Camera 720p HD Webcam with Integrated Dual Microphones Battery & Charging 3-Cell 41Wh Battery with Dell ExpressCharge Support Reason to buy Good product quality Sleek design Value for money Reason to avoid Slow processing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the laptop to be of good quality and suitable for daily use. They also appreciate its sleek design and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and value for money proposition.

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This HP laptop features a sleek matte silver finish and lightweight 1.45kg design make it easy to carry between work, college, and home. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display reduces reflections and ensures comfortable viewing experience during long study or work sessions. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor, this laptop delivers smooth multitasking performance and fast application loading. Additionally, you get 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and a long battery life.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Display, 250 Nits Brightness Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Processor RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Camera 720p HD Webcam with with Dual Microphones Battery & Charging 3-Cell 45Wh Battery with HP Fast Charging Support Reason to buy Value for money Excellent performance Light weight design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the laptop to be a value for money buy. They also appreciate its light weight design and excellent performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a stylish and lightweight laptop designed for students and professionals. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display delivers sharp visuals, detailed text, and comfortable viewing during extended work sessions. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, this laptop handles office applications, web browsing, online classes, and multitasking smoothly. Fast SSD storage, efficient battery performance, and Lenovo's productivity-focused software ecosystem further enhance the overall user experience.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Display, 250 Nits Brightness Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Processor RAM & Storage 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD Camera HD 720p Webcam with Privacy Shutter Battery & Charging 47Wh Battery with Rapid Charge Support Reason to buy Smooth performance Light weight design Fast SSD storage Reason to avoid Display brightness may feel limited outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the laptop to offer light weight design and fast SSD storage. Buyers also appreciate its smooth performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.

Top 3 features of the best laptops for students

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NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Lenovo V14 14-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 38Whr acer Aspire Lite 15.6-inch Full HD 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 36Whr Dell 15 15.6-inch Full HD 14th Gen Intel Core 3 100U Processor 41Whr HP 15 15.6-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Processor 45Whr Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch Full HD 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Processor 47Whr

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops, which includes Windows, macOS and ChromeOS-based models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of budget laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, productivity features, battery and display technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs How much RAM do students need in a laptop? While 8GB RAM is sufficient for everyday tasks, 16GB RAM is recommended for smoother multitasking, future-proofing, and handling demanding applications such as coding tools and creative software. What screen size is best for college students? A 14-inch laptop offers better portability, while a 15.6-inch laptop provides a larger workspace for assignments, presentations, and entertainment. Is a Full HD display necessary for students? Yes. A Full HD (1920 x 1080) display provides sharper text, better image quality, and a more comfortable viewing experience than HD screens. Which laptop is best for coding students? Coding students should look for a laptop with at least a Core i5/Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and SSD storage to ensure smooth performance while running development tools and virtual machines. Which laptop brands are most reliable for students? Brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and ASUS consistently offer reliable laptops with strong after-sales support and student-friendly pricing.