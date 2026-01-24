Tired of background noise? We ranked the 6 best wireless headphones for work and commute

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Most people don’t start shopping for headphones because they’re chasing “features”. They start because their old pair finally gave up, office noise is getting unbearable, or their commute has turned into a daily test of patience. That’s where noise cancelling models like the Sony WH-CH720N quietly earn their place, doing the job without drama. Then there’s the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, built for people who want their music to feel physical. The Sennheiser Accentum appeals to listeners who care about balance, while Bose QuietComfort Ultra is still the benchmark for calm, focused listening. Even the JBL Tune 770NC shows how far affordable headphones have come. It’s a good time to buy smart, not impulsive.
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is built for people who live in headphones. On crowded trains, in noisy offices, or late-night playlists, it keeps the outside world politely distant while letting bass feel rich, controlled, and satisfying. Comfort holds up through long workdays and long flights. Battery life means fewer charger hunts. It feels dependable, confident, and tuned for listeners who value sound and sanity in equal measure every single day.
Strong bass without overpowering vocals
Comfortable fit for extended daily use
Large size may not suit compact bags
Premium price outside sale periods
Buyers praise the powerful bass, reliable noise cancellation, and comfort, especially for commuting, flights, and long office hours.
It balances punchy sound, dependable noise control, and real-world comfort, making it a practical long-term choice for daily listeners.
Sony WH-CH720N suits people who want reliable noise-cancelling headphones without spending on flagship models. They sit comfortably for hours, making them practical for workdays, travel, and long calls. Background noise fades into the background, helping you stay focused without feeling cut off from the world. Sound is clean and easy to listen to, especially for podcasts, films, and everyday music. With fast charging and stable connectivity, they handle daily use without creating friction.
Very lightweight and comfortable for long use
Consistent noise reduction for daily environments
Bass is softer than premium Sony models
Build feels basic compared to higher-end ranges
Most buyers highlight comfort, dependable noise cancellation, and battery life, calling it a solid everyday headphone for work and travel.
It offers trusted Sony tuning, reliable noise control, and excellent comfort at a price that makes sense for daily use.
JBL Tune 770NC fits into everyday life with an easy-going confidence few headphones manage at this price. Long battery life means you won’t think about charging every day, and adaptive noise cancelling keeps the routine noise of travel or café work from creeping into focus time. Music sounds full and engaging without harshness, and swapping between calls, workouts and playlists feels simple. They don’t demand attention; they just work as part of your day.
Very long battery life for everyday use
Adaptive ANC and talk-through add practical flexibility
Bass may feel light to some
Earcups could feel snug for larger heads
Buyers appreciate long battery life, reliable ANC, and easy Bluetooth pairing, calling these headphones strong everyday companions for music and calls.
It delivers dependable playback, flexible connectivity, and practical noise control that suits daily commutes, work, and long listening sessions with minimal fuss.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra is built for listeners who care deeply about sound quality and comfort over long hours. Noise cancellation is strong enough to quiet busy roads, flights, and crowded offices without feeling artificial. Spatial audio adds a sense of depth that makes music and films feel more engaging, especially during longer sessions. Calls stay clear even in noisy spaces, and the fit remains comfortable through workdays, travel, and late-night listening without constant adjustments.
Outstanding noise cancellation for travel and office use
Spatial audio adds depth to music and films
Premium pricing
Battery drops faster with immersive audio
Buyers praise the noise cancellation and comfort, with many highlighting rich sound quality and clear calls for work and travel.
It offers top-tier noise control, refined sound tuning, and lasting comfort for listeners who want a premium everyday listening experience.
Sennheiser Accentum is made for listeners who value balanced sound, long battery life, and everyday comfort. The tuning feels natural and detailed, making music, podcasts, and calls equally enjoyable. Hybrid noise cancellation helps reduce traffic, office chatter, and travel noise without making you feel disconnected. With up to 50 hours of playback and quick charging, it suits busy routines. The lightweight build and soft ear cushions make it easy to wear for long workdays and extended journeys.
Excellent battery life for heavy daily use
Clear, balanced sound signature
No carry case included
Plastic build feels less premium
Buyers appreciate the long battery life, clean sound, and comfort, especially for work calls, commuting, and extended listening sessions.
It offers reliable sound quality, outstanding battery performance, and practical features at a sensible price for everyday listening and travel.
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is built for listeners who love powerful sound and want to feel every beat. The adjustable sensory bass lets you dial in low-end impact to match your mood, from subtle warmth to chest-thumping depth. Active noise cancellation helps block out traffic and office noise, while the long battery life supports full workdays and travel. With dual-device pairing and quick charging, it fits easily into fast-paced, music-driven lifestyles.
Unique, customisable bass experience
Excellent battery life for heavy users
Bulky design for smaller heads
Bass may feel excessive for some listeners
Buyers love the powerful bass, strong noise cancellation, and battery life, especially for music, gaming, and long commutes.
Choose it if you want immersive bass, solid noise cancellation, and long-lasting performance in a bold, feature-rich wireless headphone.
For daily commuters and office users, comfort, stable noise cancellation, and call quality matter most. Sony WH-CH720N stands out for its lightweight build and reliable ANC, making long workdays easier. Bose QuietComfort Ultra suits those who prioritise premium noise control and spatial audio. JBL Tune 770NC offers excellent battery life for budget-conscious professionals.
Battery life directly affects how convenient your headphones feel over time. Models like Sennheiser Accentum and JBL Tune 770NC offer around 50 to 70 hours, ideal for frequent travellers. Sony ULT Wear balances strong bass with long playback. Shorter battery life, like on Bose QuietComfort Ultra, suits users who charge regularly and prefer premium sound.
Higher-priced headphones often deliver better tuning, cleaner mids, and improved noise cancellation. Bose QuietComfort Ultra provides refined spatial audio, while Sony ULT Wear focuses on punchy bass. Sennheiser Accentum delivers balanced, studio-inspired sound. Budget models like JBL 770NC perform well, but premium options usually feel more detailed and consistent across genres.
For bass-heavy listening, Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is unmatched with its adjustable sensory bass. Sony ULT Wear also caters to bass fans without losing clarity. JBL Tune 770NC adds warmth and punch at a lower price. Audiophiles preferring balance may lean towards Sennheiser Accentum or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
Product Name
Connectivity
Sound
Battery
|Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N
|Bluetooth with multipoint
|Bass-focused with ULT boost
|Up to 50 hours
|Sony WH-CH720N
|Bluetooth multipoint
|Balanced with V1 processor
|Up to 35 hours (50 claimed)
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint
|JBL Pure Bass
|Up to 70 hours
|Bose QuietComfort Ultra
|Bluetooth 5.3 SimpleSync
|Spatial audio, personalised tuning
|Up to 24 hours
|Sennheiser Accentum
|Bluetooth multipoint
|Natural, balanced tuning
|Up to 50 hours
|Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
|Bluetooth multipoint
|Adjustable sensory bass
|Up to 50 hours
These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
