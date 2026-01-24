Tired of background noise? We ranked the 6 best wireless headphones for work and commute

We compared six wireless headphones designed for commuters and office users, focusing on noise control, comfort, battery life, and everyday usability to help you stay focused anywhere.

Published24 Jan 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Six top wireless headphones tested for commuting and office use, comparing noise cancellation, comfort, battery life, and call quality for everyday focus.
Six top wireless headphones tested for commuting and office use, comparing noise cancellation, comfort, battery life, and call quality for everyday focus.

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Most people don’t start shopping for headphones because they’re chasing “features”. They start because their old pair finally gave up, office noise is getting unbearable, or their commute has turned into a daily test of patience. That’s where noise cancelling models like the Sony WH-CH720N quietly earn their place, doing the job without drama. Then there’s the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, built for people who want their music to feel physical. The Sennheiser Accentum appeals to listeners who care about balance, while Bose QuietComfort Ultra is still the benchmark for calm, focused listening. Even the JBL Tune 770NC shows how far affordable headphones have come. It’s a good time to buy smart, not impulsive.

Our Picks

Best in segment

Premium choice

Bass slider

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best in segment

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- BlackView Details...

...
GET PRICE

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details...

...
GET PRICE

Premium choice

Bose New Quietcomfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details...

...
GET PRICE

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, Hybrid ANC, 50H Battery, Multipoint Connectivity, Crystal Clear Calls, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback, 2Y Warranty, WhiteView Details...

...
GET PRICE

Bass slider

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 100 dB Sensory Bass, 40mm Drivers, Dual-Device Pairing, 50Hr Battery, Alexa Enabled – BlackView Details...

...
GET PRICE
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is built for people who live in headphones. On crowded trains, in noisy offices, or late-night playlists, it keeps the outside world politely distant while letting bass feel rich, controlled, and satisfying. Comfort holds up through long workdays and long flights. Battery life means fewer charger hunts. It feels dependable, confident, and tuned for listeners who value sound and sanity in equal measure every single day.

Specifications

noise cancellation
active noise cancelling
battery life
up to 50 hours
connectivity
bluetooth wireless
ear type
over ear headphones

Reasons to buy

...

Strong bass without overpowering vocals

...

Comfortable fit for extended daily use

Reason to avoid

...

Large size may not suit compact bags

...

Premium price outside sale periods

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the powerful bass, reliable noise cancellation, and comfort, especially for commuting, flights, and long office hours.

Why choose this product?

It balances punchy sound, dependable noise control, and real-world comfort, making it a practical long-term choice for daily listeners.

BEST IN SEGMENT

2. Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony WH-CH720N suits people who want reliable noise-cancelling headphones without spending on flagship models. They sit comfortably for hours, making them practical for workdays, travel, and long calls. Background noise fades into the background, helping you stay focused without feeling cut off from the world. Sound is clean and easy to listen to, especially for podcasts, films, and everyday music. With fast charging and stable connectivity, they handle daily use without creating friction.

Specifications

noise cancellation
active noise cancelling
battery life
up to 35 hours
weight
approximately 192 grams
connectivity
bluetooth multipoint

Reasons to buy

...

Very lightweight and comfortable for long use

...

Consistent noise reduction for daily environments

Reason to avoid

...

Bass is softer than premium Sony models

...

Build feels basic compared to higher-end ranges

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers highlight comfort, dependable noise cancellation, and battery life, calling it a solid everyday headphone for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

It offers trusted Sony tuning, reliable noise control, and excellent comfort at a price that makes sense for daily use.

JBL Tune 770NC fits into everyday life with an easy-going confidence few headphones manage at this price. Long battery life means you won’t think about charging every day, and adaptive noise cancelling keeps the routine noise of travel or café work from creeping into focus time. Music sounds full and engaging without harshness, and swapping between calls, workouts and playlists feels simple. They don’t demand attention; they just work as part of your day.

Specifications

battery life
up to 70 hours
noise cancelling
adaptive ANC
connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint
extra features
JBL Pure Bass sound

Reasons to buy

...

Very long battery life for everyday use

...

Adaptive ANC and talk-through add practical flexibility

Reason to avoid

...

Bass may feel light to some

...

Earcups could feel snug for larger heads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate long battery life, reliable ANC, and easy Bluetooth pairing, calling these headphones strong everyday companions for music and calls.

Why choose this product?

It delivers dependable playback, flexible connectivity, and practical noise control that suits daily commutes, work, and long listening sessions with minimal fuss.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra is built for listeners who care deeply about sound quality and comfort over long hours. Noise cancellation is strong enough to quiet busy roads, flights, and crowded offices without feeling artificial. Spatial audio adds a sense of depth that makes music and films feel more engaging, especially during longer sessions. Calls stay clear even in noisy spaces, and the fit remains comfortable through workdays, travel, and late-night listening without constant adjustments.

Specifications

battery life
up to 24 hours
noise cancelling
quiet, aware and immersion modes
connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with SimpleSync
audio technology
spatial audio with CustomTune

Reasons to buy

...

Outstanding noise cancellation for travel and office use

...

Spatial audio adds depth to music and films

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

...

Battery drops faster with immersive audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the noise cancellation and comfort, with many highlighting rich sound quality and clear calls for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

It offers top-tier noise control, refined sound tuning, and lasting comfort for listeners who want a premium everyday listening experience.

Sennheiser Accentum is made for listeners who value balanced sound, long battery life, and everyday comfort. The tuning feels natural and detailed, making music, podcasts, and calls equally enjoyable. Hybrid noise cancellation helps reduce traffic, office chatter, and travel noise without making you feel disconnected. With up to 50 hours of playback and quick charging, it suits busy routines. The lightweight build and soft ear cushions make it easy to wear for long workdays and extended journeys.

Specifications

battery life
up to 50 hours
noise cancelling
hybrid ANC with transparency mode
connectivity
Bluetooth with multipoint support
sound tuning
customisable EQ via Smart Control app

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life for heavy daily use

...

Clear, balanced sound signature

Reason to avoid

...

No carry case included

...

Plastic build feels less premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the long battery life, clean sound, and comfort, especially for work calls, commuting, and extended listening sessions.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable sound quality, outstanding battery performance, and practical features at a sensible price for everyday listening and travel.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is built for listeners who love powerful sound and want to feel every beat. The adjustable sensory bass lets you dial in low-end impact to match your mood, from subtle warmth to chest-thumping depth. Active noise cancellation helps block out traffic and office noise, while the long battery life supports full workdays and travel. With dual-device pairing and quick charging, it fits easily into fast-paced, music-driven lifestyles.

Specifications

battery life
up to 50 hours with rapid charge support
noise cancelling
four-mic active noise cancellation
connectivity
Bluetooth with multipoint pairing
special feature
adjustable sensory bass control

Reasons to buy

...

Unique, customisable bass experience

...

Excellent battery life for heavy users

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky design for smaller heads

...

Bass may feel excessive for some listeners

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful bass, strong noise cancellation, and battery life, especially for music, gaming, and long commutes.

Why choose this product?

Choose it if you want immersive bass, solid noise cancellation, and long-lasting performance in a bold, feature-rich wireless headphone.

Which wireless headphones are best for daily commuting and office use?

For daily commuters and office users, comfort, stable noise cancellation, and call quality matter most. Sony WH-CH720N stands out for its lightweight build and reliable ANC, making long workdays easier. Bose QuietComfort Ultra suits those who prioritise premium noise control and spatial audio. JBL Tune 770NC offers excellent battery life for budget-conscious professionals.

How important is battery life when choosing wireless headphones?

Battery life directly affects how convenient your headphones feel over time. Models like Sennheiser Accentum and JBL Tune 770NC offer around 50 to 70 hours, ideal for frequent travellers. Sony ULT Wear balances strong bass with long playback. Shorter battery life, like on Bose QuietComfort Ultra, suits users who charge regularly and prefer premium sound.

Do expensive wireless headphones really sound better?

Higher-priced headphones often deliver better tuning, cleaner mids, and improved noise cancellation. Bose QuietComfort Ultra provides refined spatial audio, while Sony ULT Wear focuses on punchy bass. Sennheiser Accentum delivers balanced, studio-inspired sound. Budget models like JBL 770NC perform well, but premium options usually feel more detailed and consistent across genres.

Which wireless headphones are best for bass lovers and music enthusiasts?

For bass-heavy listening, Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is unmatched with its adjustable sensory bass. Sony ULT Wear also caters to bass fans without losing clarity. JBL Tune 770NC adds warmth and punch at a lower price. Audiophiles preferring balance may lean towards Sennheiser Accentum or Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

7 factors to consider when buying wireless headphones

  • Comfort and weight for long listening sessions
  • Quality of active noise cancellation
  • Battery life and charging speed
  • Sound profile: bass-heavy or balanced
  • Call quality and microphone performance
  • Multipoint and device compatibility
  • App support and customisation options

Top 3 features of wireless headphones

Product Name

Connectivity

Sound

Battery

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900NBluetooth with multipointBass-focused with ULT boostUp to 50 hours
Sony WH-CH720NBluetooth multipointBalanced with V1 processorUp to 35 hours (50 claimed)
JBL Tune 770NCBluetooth 5.3 multipointJBL Pure BassUp to 70 hours
Bose QuietComfort UltraBluetooth 5.3 SimpleSyncSpatial audio, personalised tuningUp to 24 hours
Sennheiser AccentumBluetooth multipointNatural, balanced tuningUp to 50 hours
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2Bluetooth multipointAdjustable sensory bassUp to 50 hours

Similar articles

I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense

These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Choosing the right wireless Bluetooth headphones for students and professionals

Headphones with mic that feel right for work calls and casual listening

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesTired of background noise? We ranked the 6 best wireless headphones for work and commute
More
FAQs
Yes, especially for commuters and office users, as ANC reduces traffic and background chatter, improving focus and listening comfort.
Good models today offer at least 35 hours, while leaders like JBL Tune 770NC and Sennheiser Accentum reach 50+ hours.
Many modern models like Sony WH-CH720N, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 support multipoint pairing.
Over-ear headphones usually provide stronger noise isolation, better microphones, and more comfort for long desk-based listening sessions.
With modern codecs and tuning from brands like Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser, most users won’t notice meaningful quality loss.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.