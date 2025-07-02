Tired of being tracked online? Tor browser can hide you - here’s how to set it up

Looking for a way to browse the internet without leaving a digital trail? Tor Browser is designed for just that, offering a level of privacy most mainstream browsers can’t match. It’s free, open-source, and routes your web traffic through a network of volunteer-run servers, making it extremely difficult for anyone to track your online activity.

What makes Tor browser unique?

Tor, short for The Onion Router, works by passing your internet requests through at least three different servers, or nodes, before reaching their destination. Each node only knows its immediate predecessor and successor, so no single server ever knows both who you are and what you’re accessing. The entry node sees your IP address but not your destination, the middle node only passes along the data, and the exit node knows where your request is going but not who sent it. This layered approach, much like the layers of an onion, helps keep your identity and browsing habits private from internet service providers, advertisers, and even government agencies.