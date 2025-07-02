Tired of being tracked online? Tor browser can hide you - here’s how to set it up

Looking for a way to browse the internet without leaving a digital trail? Tor Browser is designed for just that, offering a level of privacy most mainstream browsers can’t match. It’s free, open-source, and routes your web traffic through a network of volunteer-run servers, making it extremely difficult for anyone to track your online activity.
What makes Tor browser unique?
Tor, short for The Onion Router, works by passing your internet requests through at least three different servers, or nodes, before reaching their destination. Each node only knows its immediate predecessor and successor, so no single server ever knows both who you are and what you’re accessing. The entry node sees your IP address but not your destination, the middle node only passes along the data, and the exit node knows where your request is going but not who sent it. This layered approach, much like the layers of an onion, helps keep your identity and browsing habits private from internet service providers, advertisers, and even government agencies.
Getting started with Tor browser
- Download Tor Browser
Head to the official Tor Project website and download the version suited for your device. Tor Browser is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. There’s no official iOS version, but alternatives like Onion Browser exist for iPhone users.
- Install and Launch
Installation is straightforward - just run the downloaded file and follow the prompts. Once installed, open Tor Browser. You’ll be greeted with an option to connect to the Tor network, either automatically or manually. Automatic connection is the simplest option for most users.
- Browse Privately
Once connected, you can browse the web much like you would with any other browser. Tor uses DuckDuckGo as its default search engine, which doesn’t track your searches or store your data. You’ll notice that sites may load slower than usual, as your traffic is bouncing through multiple nodes worldwide. Some websites may block Tor users or require extra verification, so patience is key.
Tips for a safer experience
- Stick to HTTPS websites whenever possible, as traffic is only encrypted within the Tor network. The exit node decrypts your data before passing it to the destination site, so HTTPS adds another layer of protection.
- Avoid logging into personal accounts, like email or social media, as this can compromise your anonymity.
- Don’t download files or open suspicious links, since Tor can’t protect you from malware.
- Use the security settings in the browser, accessible via the shield icon, to adjust your protection level. Higher settings block risky features but may break some sites.
- Explore .onion sites for even more privacy, but be cautious - these hidden services aren’t always safe or legal.
Limitations and trade-offs
Tor is a powerful privacy tool, but it isn’t perfect. Browsing speeds are slower, and some sites may block access altogether. The network isn’t immune to advanced threats, and using Tor can attract attention in some countries. Always keep the browser updated and avoid risky behaviour online.
Tor Browser is a practical choice for anyone serious about privacy. With a few simple steps, you can make your browsing much harder to track, giving you more control over your digital footprint.