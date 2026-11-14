Tired of doing laundry manually? 5 fully automatic washing machines that make everyday chores easier

Doing laundry can quickly turn into a time consuming chore when you have a busy schedule and a pile of clothes waiting to be washed. From soaking and rinsing to managing multiple wash cycles and drying, doing laundry manually can take up a considerable part of your day. This is where a fully automatic washing machine can make a noticeable difference. Fully automatic washing machines are designed to handle the entire washing process with minimal human intervention, which can help simplify your laundry routine and save valuable time.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, In-built heater with Steam, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90VBMB1S, Turbodrum, Stain Clean, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹23,989 CHECK OFFERS Whirlpool 8 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN ELT 8.0 GREY 10YMW, Hard Water Wash) View Details ₹19,490 CHECK OFFERS Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine,PowerWave Wash,Inbuilt Dual Lint Filter, Stainless Steel VarioDrum with 5 fin Pulsator, Flex Drain, Water Save,Dark Grey (WOE80AH0IN) View Details ₹19,490 CHECK OFFERS LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details ₹27,490 CHECK OFFERS Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details ₹35,990 CHECK OFFERS

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Unlike semi-automatic models, these models don't need users to transfer clothes from the wash basket to the rinse basket, which can reduce the overall time and effort. Furthermore, they come with multiple wash programs, which work for different fabrics and even provide quick wash options. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laundry game, here are the best top-load and front-load designs that you can choose from.

Factors to consider while buying a fully-automatic washing machine - Top-load vs front-load design: Pick between a top-load and a front-load washing machines. Top-load washing machines are easier to load and unload without bending. They also tend to have shorter wash cycles and are often more affordable. Front-load washing machines, on the other hand, offers better water efficiency, effective cleaning and gentler fabric care. They are suitable for households looking for advanced wash programmes and efficient laundry performance.

- Washing machine capacity: Choose the drum capacity based on the number of people in your household and your laundry requirements. For a household of 1 to 2 members, a capacity of up to 6kg is enough, while a capacity of up to 8Kg is enough for a household of 3 to 4 members. Similarly, a capacity of up to 9Kg is enough for a household of up to 6 members. For a family of more than 7 members, a capacity of 9Kg and more is enough.

- Wash programmes and fabric care: Look for multiple wash programmes that can handle different types of laundry. Useful options include cotton and synthetic wash, delicate and wool wash, quick wash for lightly soiled clothes, heavy-duty wash for stubborn stains and baby care or hygiene wash.

- Motor technology and energy efficiency: Look for inverter technology as it adjusts motor speed according to the laundry load, which reduces electricity consumption and noise, and direct-drive motor, which connects the motor directly to the drum, reducing the number of moving parts.

- Smart features and convenience: Look for features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, automatic detergent dispensing, automatic load sensing, child lock for added safety, auto restart after a power interruption and self-cleaning drum or tub-clean programmes.

Best features of top fully-automatic washing machines MODEL TYPE CAPACITY MOTOR TYPE LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, In-built heater with Steam, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 9Kg Smart Inverter Motor Whirlpool 8 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 8Kg NA Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 8Kg VarioInverter motor LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Inverter Direct Drive motor Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg Digital Inverter Motor Best fully-automatic washing machines to buy in India

The LG T90VBMB1S is a 9kg fully automatic top-load washing machine that is designed to handle everyday laundry. Its TurboDrum technology rotates the drum and pulsator in opposite directions to improve washing performance, while the Punch+3 pulsator creates powerful water streams for better cleaning. The in-built heater with Steam helps tackle tough stains and allergens. It also features Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash, Quick Wash and Tub Clean programmes, along with Smart Inverter technology and Smart Diagnosis for added convenience.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 9kg Motor type Smart Inverter Motor Special features TurboDrum, in-built heater, Steam, Stain Clean, Punch+3 Pulsator, Hard Water Wash, Quick Wash, Tub Clean, Smart Diagnosis, Child Lock Reasons to buy Effective cleaning Quiet operations Good build quality Reason to avoid Limited wash programmes

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality. They appreciate its cleaning performance and quiet operations.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

2. Whirlpool 8 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Whirlpool Magic Clean ELT 8.0 is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine featuring a sleek grey finish and a stainless steel drum. It is designed for everyday laundry needs, it comes with 12 wash programmes, including Normal, Heavy, Delicates, Whites, Stainwash, Woollens and Bedsheets. Its Hard Water Wash programme is designed to deliver effective cleaning in areas with hard water, while the Eco Wash mode helps optimise energy consumption.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 8kg Motor type NA Special features 12 wash programmes, Hard Water Wash, Dry Tap sensing, stainless steel drum, Eco Wash, Stainwash, Aqua Store, 5-star energy rating Reasons to buy Easy to use Good stain removal Reason to avoid Limited features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality. They appreciate its stain removal feature and find it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

The Bosch WOE80AH0IN is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine with a dark grey finish, stainless steel drum and tempered glass lid. Its PowerWave Wash System combines a specially designed pulsator, dynamic water flow and intelligent drum movement to improve cleaning. Its VarioDrum features a droplet-shaped surface and asymmetrical paddles for effective yet gentle washing. It also comes with a 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter and multiple wash programmes to handle different laundry requirements.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 8kg Motor type VarioInverter motor Special features PowerWave Wash System, VarioDrum, 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter, 10 water-level settings, 24-hour delay start, Easy Start, soft-closing lid, Child Lock, Flex Drain Design, Water Save feature Reasons to buy Good washing quality Good features Great design Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine offers good value for money and appreciate its appearance, with one noting its classy design. The washing performance receives positive feedback, particularly for cleaning collars and sleeves, and customers like its features, including multiple modes for different types of clothes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and design.

The LG FHB1207Z2W is a 7kg fully automatic front-load washing machine featuring an Essence White finish, stainless steel drum and touch LED control panel. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology uses different drum movements to clean clothes according to fabric requirements. The in-built heater and Steam technology help tackle stubborn stains and reduce allergens through the Allergy Care cycle. It also offers Quick 30, Delicates, Wool, Sportswear and Tub Clean programmes, making it suitable for varied everyday laundry needs.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 7kg Motor type Inverter Direct Drive motor Special features PowerWave Wash System, VarioDrum, 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter, 10 water-level settings, 24-hour delay start, Easy Start, soft-closing lid, Child Lock, Flex Drain Design, Water Save feature Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Easy to use Good quality Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its excellent cleaning performance with steam.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Samsung WW80T504DAX1TL is an 8kg fully automatic front-load washing machine featuring an Inox finish, a black carved door and an AI Control panel. Its EcoBubble technology mixes detergent with water and air to create bubbles that penetrate fabrics for effective cleaning, even at lower temperatures. Its hygiene Steam feature helps remove ingrained grime, bacteria and allergens, while Bubble Soak tackles stubborn stains. The 2nd Diamond Drum is designed to protect fabrics, and Drum Clean maintains the hygiene of the washer.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 8kg Motor type Inverter Direct Drive motor Special features AI EcoBubble, AI Control, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, 2nd Diamond Drum, Drum Clean, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, 15-minute Quick Wash, Child Lock, 21 wash programmes Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Easy to use Good features Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine easy to use and appreciate its advanced smart features, with one noting it keeps track of commonly used washing modes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

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