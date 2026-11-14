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Tired of doing laundry manually? 5 fully automatic washing machines that make everyday chores easier

Fully automatic washing machines handle washing with minimal effort and offer programs for different fabrics. The guide compares top-load and front-load designs, and explains how to choose capacity and features.

Published14 Nov 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Best fully automatic washing machines to buy in India.
Best fully automatic washing machines to buy in India.(HT)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Doing laundry can quickly turn into a time consuming chore when you have a busy schedule and a pile of clothes waiting to be washed. From soaking and rinsing to managing multiple wash cycles and drying, doing laundry manually can take up a considerable part of your day. This is where a fully automatic washing machine can make a noticeable difference. Fully automatic washing machines are designed to handle the entire washing process with minimal human intervention, which can help simplify your laundry routine and save valuable time.

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Unlike semi-automatic models, these models don't need users to transfer clothes from the wash basket to the rinse basket, which can reduce the overall time and effort. Furthermore, they come with multiple wash programs, which work for different fabrics and even provide quick wash options. So, if you are planning to upgrade your laundry game, here are the best top-load and front-load designs that you can choose from.

Factors to consider while buying a fully-automatic washing machine

- Top-load vs front-load design: Pick between a top-load and a front-load washing machines. Top-load washing machines are easier to load and unload without bending. They also tend to have shorter wash cycles and are often more affordable. Front-load washing machines, on the other hand, offers better water efficiency, effective cleaning and gentler fabric care. They are suitable for households looking for advanced wash programmes and efficient laundry performance.

- Washing machine capacity: Choose the drum capacity based on the number of people in your household and your laundry requirements. For a household of 1 to 2 members, a capacity of up to 6kg is enough, while a capacity of up to 8Kg is enough for a household of 3 to 4 members. Similarly, a capacity of up to 9Kg is enough for a household of up to 6 members. For a family of more than 7 members, a capacity of 9Kg and more is enough.

- Wash programmes and fabric care: Look for multiple wash programmes that can handle different types of laundry. Useful options include cotton and synthetic wash, delicate and wool wash, quick wash for lightly soiled clothes, heavy-duty wash for stubborn stains and baby care or hygiene wash.

- Motor technology and energy efficiency: Look for inverter technology as it adjusts motor speed according to the laundry load, which reduces electricity consumption and noise, and direct-drive motor, which connects the motor directly to the drum, reducing the number of moving parts.

- Smart features and convenience: Look for features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control, automatic detergent dispensing, automatic load sensing, child lock for added safety, auto restart after a power interruption and self-cleaning drum or tub-clean programmes.

Best features of top fully-automatic washing machines

MODEL TYPE CAPACITY MOTOR TYPE
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, In-built heater with Steam, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 9Kg Smart Inverter Motor
Whirlpool 8 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 8Kg NA
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 8Kg VarioInverter motor
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Inverter Direct Drive motor
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, AI Control, AI Eco Bubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg Digital Inverter Motor

Best fully-automatic washing machines to buy in India

The LG T90VBMB1S is a 9kg fully automatic top-load washing machine that is designed to handle everyday laundry. Its TurboDrum technology rotates the drum and pulsator in opposite directions to improve washing performance, while the Punch+3 pulsator creates powerful water streams for better cleaning. The in-built heater with Steam helps tackle tough stains and allergens. It also features Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash, Quick Wash and Tub Clean programmes, along with Smart Inverter technology and Smart Diagnosis for added convenience.

Specifications

Type
Top-load
Capacity
9kg
Motor type
Smart Inverter Motor
Special features
TurboDrum, in-built heater, Steam, Stain Clean, Punch+3 Pulsator, Hard Water Wash, Quick Wash, Tub Clean, Smart Diagnosis, Child Lock

Reason to buy

Effective cleaning

Quiet operations

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

Limited wash programmes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality. They appreciate its cleaning performance and quiet operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

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The Whirlpool Magic Clean ELT 8.0 is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine featuring a sleek grey finish and a stainless steel drum. It is designed for everyday laundry needs, it comes with 12 wash programmes, including Normal, Heavy, Delicates, Whites, Stainwash, Woollens and Bedsheets. Its Hard Water Wash programme is designed to deliver effective cleaning in areas with hard water, while the Eco Wash mode helps optimise energy consumption.

Specifications

Type
Top-load
Capacity
8kg
Motor type
NA
Special features
12 wash programmes, Hard Water Wash, Dry Tap sensing, stainless steel drum, Eco Wash, Stainwash, Aqua Store, 5-star energy rating

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good stain removal

Reason to avoid

Limited features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality. They appreciate its stain removal feature and find it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

The Bosch WOE80AH0IN is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine with a dark grey finish, stainless steel drum and tempered glass lid. Its PowerWave Wash System combines a specially designed pulsator, dynamic water flow and intelligent drum movement to improve cleaning. Its VarioDrum features a droplet-shaped surface and asymmetrical paddles for effective yet gentle washing. It also comes with a 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter and multiple wash programmes to handle different laundry requirements.

Specifications

Type
Top-load
Capacity
8kg
Motor type
VarioInverter motor
Special features
PowerWave Wash System, VarioDrum, 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter, 10 water-level settings, 24-hour delay start, Easy Start, soft-closing lid, Child Lock, Flex Drain Design, Water Save feature

Reason to buy

Good washing quality

Good features

Great design

Reason to avoid

Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine offers good value for money and appreciate its appearance, with one noting its classy design. The washing performance receives positive feedback, particularly for cleaning collars and sleeves, and customers like its features, including multiple modes for different types of clothes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and design.

The LG FHB1207Z2W is a 7kg fully automatic front-load washing machine featuring an Essence White finish, stainless steel drum and touch LED control panel. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology uses different drum movements to clean clothes according to fabric requirements. The in-built heater and Steam technology help tackle stubborn stains and reduce allergens through the Allergy Care cycle. It also offers Quick 30, Delicates, Wool, Sportswear and Tub Clean programmes, making it suitable for varied everyday laundry needs.

Specifications

Type
Front-load
Capacity
7kg
Motor type
Inverter Direct Drive motor
Special features
PowerWave Wash System, VarioDrum, 5-fin pulsator, dual lint filter, 10 water-level settings, 24-hour delay start, Easy Start, soft-closing lid, Child Lock, Flex Drain Design, Water Save feature

Reason to buy

Good cleaning performance

Easy to use

Good quality

Reason to avoid

Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its excellent cleaning performance with steam.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Samsung WW80T504DAX1TL is an 8kg fully automatic front-load washing machine featuring an Inox finish, a black carved door and an AI Control panel. Its EcoBubble technology mixes detergent with water and air to create bubbles that penetrate fabrics for effective cleaning, even at lower temperatures. Its hygiene Steam feature helps remove ingrained grime, bacteria and allergens, while Bubble Soak tackles stubborn stains. The 2nd Diamond Drum is designed to protect fabrics, and Drum Clean maintains the hygiene of the washer.

Specifications

Type
Front-load
Capacity
8kg
Motor type
Inverter Direct Drive motor
Special features
AI EcoBubble, AI Control, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, 2nd Diamond Drum, Drum Clean, Wi-Fi, SmartThings app support, 15-minute Quick Wash, Child Lock, 21 wash programmes

Reason to buy

Good cleaning performance

Easy to use

Good features

Reason to avoid

Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine easy to use and appreciate its advanced smart features, with one noting it keeps track of commonly used washing modes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesTired of doing laundry manually? 5 fully automatic washing machines that make everyday chores easier

FAQs

Which is better: a front-load or top-load fully automatic washing machine?

Front-load washing machines generally offer better water efficiency, fabric care and cleaning performance. Top-load models are generally more affordable, allow users to add clothes during certain wash cycles and are convenient to load without bending.

Which is the best fully automatic washing machine in India?

There is no single best washing machine for every household. Brands such as LG, Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool and IFB offer models across different budgets and capacities.

What is the difference between an inverter motor and a normal motor in a washing machine?

An inverter motor adjusts its operating speed according to the load and washing requirements. This can help reduce electricity consumption, noise and vibration. Conventional motors generally operate at more fixed speeds and may consume more power.

Does a fully automatic washing machine consume more electricity and water?

Consumption varies according to the machine's type, capacity, energy rating, wash programme and usage. Front-load machines generally use less water than conventional top-load models.

Which detergent should I use in a fully automatic washing machine?

Use detergent specifically formulated for fully automatic washing machines. Front-load machines generally require low-foam or HE-compatible detergents, while top-load machines need detergent formulated for their washing mechanism.

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