Tired of eye strain? These 5 monitors are form-built for 10-hour coding marathons

Long coding sessions can quietly take a toll on your eyes. From dry eyes and blurry vision to headaches caused by constant screen exposure, developers and coders often spend 8 to 10 hours staring at monitors that simply are not designed for such productivity. While processors and keyboards usually get all the attention, the right monitor can completely transform your coding experience. A monitor with a sharp resolution, flicker-free technology, ergonomic adjustments, and colour accuracy not only improves comfort but also helps you stay focused for longer durations without fatigue.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch (68.58cm) 4K UHD Monitor, SuperClear® IPS, HDR10, sRGB 104%, 1.07B Colors, Dual Speakers, Dual HDMI 2.0, DP, Eye ProTech+, 3-Sided Frameless, Slim Design View Details ₹19,499 Check Offers BenQ RD320UA 31.5” 4K 3840x2160 Ergo-Arm IPS Black Programming Monitor with Backlight| 90W USB-C|98% P3|Advanced Coding Modes|Nano-Matte Panel|Night Hours Protection|Coding HotKey|Ergonomic Design View Details ₹69,490 Check Offers LG UHD Monitor 27UP850K – 4K IPS 27 inch, 60Hz, 5ms, DCI-P3 95%, DisplayHDR 400, High Resolution Content Creation Display, Built-in Speakers, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, White View Details ₹34,599 Check Offers Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32FG502EWXXL|Black View Details ₹25,699 Check Offers Dell SE2726D 27 inch (68.58 cm) QHD IPS Display, 144Hz Refresh, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort Technology, Flicker-Free, HDMI/DP Connectivity, Elegant Design for Work & Play View Details ₹12,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your work setup or buy a new monitor to work comfortably, we have created a list of the best monitors that you can use for coding. But before that, let's take a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying a monitor for coding and productivity.

Factors to consider while buying a monitor for coding and productivity Resolution: Look for high resolution screens as they help in preventing blurry text. Opt for a monitor with at least 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution. However, a 4K screen is ideal for such work.

Look for high resolution screens as they help in preventing blurry text. Opt for a monitor with at least 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution. However, a 4K screen is ideal for such work. Screen Size: Opt a size between 27 inches and 32 inches for a comfortable viewing experience.

Opt a size between 27 inches and 32 inches for a comfortable viewing experience. Aspect Ratio: Look for an aspect ratio of 16:10 or 21:9 instead of the standard 16:9 layout.

Look for an aspect ratio of 16:10 or 21:9 instead of the standard 16:9 layout. Panel Type: Pick an IPS panel over TN or VA options.

Pick an IPS panel over TN or VA options. Eye Care: Look for monitors with flicker-free technology and certified low blue light modes to protect your eyes during long working sessions.

Look for monitors with flicker-free technology and certified low blue light modes to protect your eyes during long working sessions. Connectivity: Connectivity options are important for data and power transfer. Look for a USB-C port with Power Delivery (PD) to dock and charge your laptop with one cable. Best monitors for coding and productivity in India

The ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD is designed for professionals who want a sharp and colour-accurate display without spending a premium. It features a sleek 3-side borderless design, which blends perfectly into modern workstations and multi-monitor setups. Its SuperClear IPS panel delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles, while HDR10 support enhances contrast and colour depth for a more immersive viewing experience. The anti-glare coating, Flicker-Free technology, and low blue light mode also help reduce eye strain during long work sessions. Built-in speakers further add convenience for everyday productivity and multimedia usage.

Specifications Display 27-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor, 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, HDR10, 178-degree viewing angle Type of Display SuperClear IPS Panel Connectivity and Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out Special Features Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Light filter, 3-side borderless design, Built-in dual speakers, ViewMode presets, VESA mount compatibility, Anti-glare coating Reasons to buy Good display quality Value for money Good colour quality Reason to avoid Brightness may feel slightly limited in very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality, with one noting it's the best for gaming, and they find it offers good value for money as a budget 4K monitor. The image quality is excellent.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its colour accuracy and display quality.

2. BenQ RD320UA 31.5” 4K 3840x2160 Ergo-Arm IPS Black Programming Monitor with Backlight| 90W USB-C|98% P3|Advanced Coding Modes|Nano-Matte Panel|Night Hours Protection|Coding HotKey|Ergonomic Design Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This BenQ RD320UA is a premium 32-inch 4K UHD programming monitor designed specifically for developers, creators, and professionals who spend long hours in front of the screen. Its Nano Matte IPS panel reduces glare and reflections, making coding sessions more comfortable for the eyes. It gets BenQ’s proprietary Coding Mode, which when combined with advanced colour optimization and HDR support, delivers sharper text clarity and accurate colours for both programming and creative workflows. This monitor also supports wide colour coverage for more lifelike visuals and improved colour consistency. Additionally, Eye-care technologies like Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free further enhance long-term viewing comfort.

Specifications Display 32-inch 4K UHD display, 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, Nano Matte IPS Panel, HDR support Type of Display IPS LED Programming Monitor Connectivity and Ports USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub Special Features Coding Mode, Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Light Plus, Ergonomic stand, Eye-Care technology, Wide colour gamut, VESA mount compatibility Reasons to buy Good display quality Good eye protection Software controlled brightness is good Ergonomic design Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They also appreciate its eye protection features and its software controlled brightness feature.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its eye protection features and display quality.

The LG 27UP850K is a premium 27-inch 4K UHD IPS monitor designed for professionals who need exceptional clarity, colour precision, and versatile connectivity. Its sleek borderless design and ergonomic stand give it a modern minimalist appeal. It is equipped with an IPS panel that supports HDR10 and up to 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. With these features, this monitor delivers vibrant colours, sharp contrast, and consistent visuals from wide viewing angles. It gets anti-glare display, which when combined with Flicker Safe and Reader Mode technologies, helps reduce eye strain during long work sessions. Furthermore, its built-in speakers enhance convenience for multitasking and everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel with HDR10 and 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut Type of Display IPS LED UHD Monitor Connectivity and Ports USB Type-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub, Headphone Out Special Features HDR10 support, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, Built-in Speakers, AMD FreeSync, Ergonomic stand, VESA mount compatibility Reasons to buy Sharp display quality Easy to use controls High colour accuracy Reason to avoid HDR performance is decent but not as impactful as premium HDR monitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They appreciate its sharp display quality and easy to use controls and colour accuracy.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its sharp colours and display quality.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch monitor combines immersive visuals with a sleek, modern design that suits both productivity and entertainment setups. It features ultra-thin bezels and an ergonomic stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, which makes it ideal for long working hours and multi-monitor configurations. Its QHD IPS display delivers sharp details, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles, while HDR support enhances contrast and colour depth for a richer visual experience. The high refresh rate and smooth performance also make scrolling, multitasking, and casual gaming feel fluid. Additionally it gets Samsung’s advanced panel technology, which ensures accurate colour reproduction, making it suitable for coding, content consumption, and creative tasks. Its Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology further help reduce eye fatigue during extended screen time.

Specifications Display 32-inch QHD IPS display with HDR support and high refresh rate Type of Display IPS LED Gaming & Productivity Monitor Connectivity and Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, Headphone jack Special Features Height-adjustable stand, Tilt/Swivel/Pivot support, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free technology, HDR support, AMD FreeSync compatibility, Ultra-slim bezels Reasons to buy Good picture quality Value for money Good build quality High colour accuracy Reason to avoid No built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's overall display quality. They appreciate its colour accuracy and good build quality. However, users have pointed out its lakh of built-in speakers.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its sharp colours and value for money design.

The Dell SE2726D is a stylish 27-inch QHD monitor that is designed for professionals and everyday users who want sharper visuals and comfortable viewing during long work sessions. Its IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction, while the QHD resolution provides crisp text clarity and detailed visuals for coding, productivity, and entertainment. It gets Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that helps reduce harmful blue light exposure without compromising colour accuracy, which makes it suitable for extended usage. The anti-glare screen and Flicker-Free technology further enhance viewing comfort.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with anti-glare coating Type of Display IPS LED Monitor Connectivity and Ports HDMI, DisplayPort Special Features ComfortView Plus, Flicker-Free technology, Thin bezel design, Wide viewing angles, Eye comfort optimization, VESA mount compatibility Reasons to buy Easy to use High colour accuracy Value for money Reason to avoid Limited port options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this monitor easy to use and set up. They also appreciate its high colour accuracy and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this monitor for its high colour accuracy and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best monitors for coding and productivity in India

NAME TYPE OF DISPLAY SCREEN SIZE CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor SuperClear IPS Panel 27-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out BenQ RD320UA 31.5” 4K 3840x2160 Ergo-Arm IPS Black Programming Monitor IPS LED Programming Monitor 32-inch 4K UHD display USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub LG UHD Monitor 27UP850K – 4K IPS 27 inch IPS LED UHD Monitor 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel USB Type-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub, Headphone Out Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor IPS LED Panel 32-inch QHD IPS display HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, Headphone jack Dell SE2726D 27 inch QHD IPS Display IPS LED Monitor 27-inch QHD IPS display HDMI, DisplayPort

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of monitor, all in ones and laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of monitors across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, factors that impact their colour accuracy and their eye protection technologies. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.