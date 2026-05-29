Tired of eye strain? These 5 monitors are form-built for 10-hour coding marathons

Long coding sessions can quietly take a toll on your eyes. From dry eyes and blurry vision to headaches caused by constant screen exposure, developers and coders often spend 8 to 10 hours staring at monitors that simply are not designed for such productivity. While processors and keyboards usually get all the attention, the right monitor can completely transform your coding experience. A monitor with a sharp resolution, flicker-free technology, ergonomic adjustments, and colour accuracy not only improves comfort but also helps you stay focused for longer durations without fatigue.
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So, if you are planning to upgrade your work setup or buy a new monitor to work comfortably, we have created a list of the best monitors that you can use for coding. But before that, let's take a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying a monitor for coding and productivity.
The ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD is designed for professionals who want a sharp and colour-accurate display without spending a premium. It features a sleek 3-side borderless design, which blends perfectly into modern workstations and multi-monitor setups. Its SuperClear IPS panel delivers consistent colours and wide viewing angles, while HDR10 support enhances contrast and colour depth for a more immersive viewing experience. The anti-glare coating, Flicker-Free technology, and low blue light mode also help reduce eye strain during long work sessions. Built-in speakers further add convenience for everyday productivity and multimedia usage.
Good display quality
Value for money
Good colour quality
Brightness may feel slightly limited in very bright rooms
Buyers praise the monitor's display quality, with one noting it's the best for gaming, and they find it offers good value for money as a budget 4K monitor. The image quality is excellent.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its colour accuracy and display quality.
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This BenQ RD320UA is a premium 32-inch 4K UHD programming monitor designed specifically for developers, creators, and professionals who spend long hours in front of the screen. Its Nano Matte IPS panel reduces glare and reflections, making coding sessions more comfortable for the eyes. It gets BenQ’s proprietary Coding Mode, which when combined with advanced colour optimization and HDR support, delivers sharper text clarity and accurate colours for both programming and creative workflows. This monitor also supports wide colour coverage for more lifelike visuals and improved colour consistency. Additionally, Eye-care technologies like Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free further enhance long-term viewing comfort.
Good display quality
Good eye protection
Software controlled brightness is good
Ergonomic design
Average connectivity
Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They also appreciate its eye protection features and its software controlled brightness feature.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its eye protection features and display quality.
The LG 27UP850K is a premium 27-inch 4K UHD IPS monitor designed for professionals who need exceptional clarity, colour precision, and versatile connectivity. Its sleek borderless design and ergonomic stand give it a modern minimalist appeal. It is equipped with an IPS panel that supports HDR10 and up to 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. With these features, this monitor delivers vibrant colours, sharp contrast, and consistent visuals from wide viewing angles. It gets anti-glare display, which when combined with Flicker Safe and Reader Mode technologies, helps reduce eye strain during long work sessions. Furthermore, its built-in speakers enhance convenience for multitasking and everyday productivity.
Sharp display quality
Easy to use controls
High colour accuracy
HDR performance is decent but not as impactful as premium HDR monitors
Buyers praise the monitor's display quality. They appreciate its sharp display quality and easy to use controls and colour accuracy.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its sharp colours and display quality.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch monitor combines immersive visuals with a sleek, modern design that suits both productivity and entertainment setups. It features ultra-thin bezels and an ergonomic stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, which makes it ideal for long working hours and multi-monitor configurations. Its QHD IPS display delivers sharp details, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles, while HDR support enhances contrast and colour depth for a richer visual experience. The high refresh rate and smooth performance also make scrolling, multitasking, and casual gaming feel fluid. Additionally it gets Samsung’s advanced panel technology, which ensures accurate colour reproduction, making it suitable for coding, content consumption, and creative tasks. Its Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology further help reduce eye fatigue during extended screen time.
Good picture quality
Value for money
Good build quality
High colour accuracy
No built-in speakers
Buyers praise the monitor's overall display quality. They appreciate its colour accuracy and good build quality. However, users have pointed out its lakh of built-in speakers.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its sharp colours and value for money design.
The Dell SE2726D is a stylish 27-inch QHD monitor that is designed for professionals and everyday users who want sharper visuals and comfortable viewing during long work sessions. Its IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction, while the QHD resolution provides crisp text clarity and detailed visuals for coding, productivity, and entertainment. It gets Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology that helps reduce harmful blue light exposure without compromising colour accuracy, which makes it suitable for extended usage. The anti-glare screen and Flicker-Free technology further enhance viewing comfort.
Easy to use
High colour accuracy
Value for money
Limited port options
Buyers find this monitor easy to use and set up. They also appreciate its high colour accuracy and consider it value for money.
Buyers should choose this monitor for its high colour accuracy and ease of use.
|NAME
|TYPE OF DISPLAY
|SCREEN SIZE
|CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS
|ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor
|SuperClear IPS Panel
|27-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor
|2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out
|BenQ RD320UA 31.5” 4K 3840x2160 Ergo-Arm IPS Black Programming Monitor
|IPS LED Programming Monitor
|32-inch 4K UHD display
|USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub
|LG UHD Monitor 27UP850K – 4K IPS 27 inch
|IPS LED UHD Monitor
|27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel
|USB Type-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Hub, Headphone Out
|Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor
|IPS LED Panel
|32-inch QHD IPS display
|HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, Headphone jack
|Dell SE2726D 27 inch QHD IPS Display
|IPS LED Monitor
|27-inch QHD IPS display
|HDMI, DisplayPort
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of monitor, all in ones and laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of monitors across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, factors that impact their colour accuracy and their eye protection technologies. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which monitor size is best for coding and productivity?
For most users, a 27-inch monitor offers the ideal balance between screen space and desk comfort.
Is a 4K monitor worth it for coding?
Yes, 4K monitors provide sharper text clarity and better detail, which reduces eye strain during long coding sessions. However, QHD monitors are also excellent if you want better performance at a lower price.
What refresh rate is ideal for productivity monitors?
A 60Hz or 75Hz monitor is sufficient for coding and office work.
How important is colour accuracy in a coding monitor?
Monitors with high sRGB or DCI-P3 coverage provide more accurate and vibrant visuals.
Which monitor features help reduce eye strain?
Features like Flicker-Free technology, Low Blue Light mode, anti-glare coating, and adjustable brightness help reduce eye fatigue during long working hours.