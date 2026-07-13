Tired of heavy bags? 5 thin, lightweight laptops that don't sacrifice performance

We’ve all been there: You pack your bag with your laptop and other essentials to go to work, or a marathon of back-to-back meetings with clients and by half a day, your shoulder is aching owing to weight of your laptop. For years, working on a laptop has been a compromise between productivity and portability. More so if your work involves a lot of travel. The laptops that offered performance would weigh down your bag and the ones that were easy to hold couldn't handle most of your daily workload. Fortunately, the era of heavy-weight laptops is over.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver View Details ₹1.48L Check Offers ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 285H,32GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y)* Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1016WS,Thin & Light Laptop View Details ₹1.36L Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹24,665 x 6 months ₹1.48L HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI Laptop View Details ₹72,490 Check Offers Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/1Yr ADP/Luna Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX00G8IN AI Laptop View Details ₹1.34L Check Offers Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 | Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 256V | Built-in AI | 15.6" (39.6cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMOLED 60Hz | 500 Nits (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel Arc/Win11/MSO'21/Gray/1.46kg) | S-Pen Included View Details ₹1.23L Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Thanks to breakthroughs technology, modern laptops can easily pack lightning-fast processors, vibrant displays, and all-day battery life into chassis that weights less than 1.5Kgs. So whether you travel a lot for work or you are a digital nomad running an entire business from a local coffee shop or you a researcher who is sprinting from one lab to another, compromise between productivity and portability is something that you don't need to make anymore. Here we have curated a list of the best thin, lightweight laptops that keep your heavy bags light while keeping your productivity at an absolute maximum. But before we get into the specifics, let's walk you through the factors that you need to consider while buying a light-weight laptop.

Factors to consider while buying a light-weight laptop AI Performance: For unlocking the ultimate performance, ensure that the CUPI has 8 to 12 cores with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

RAM and Storage: Look for laptops with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. 32GB of RAM is recommended if you plan on running a lot of local modals. On the storage front, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD is the minimum requirement. However, you can opt for 1TB or more storage based on your workload.

Battery: Look for laptops with large batteries like 65Wh or higher.

GPU: If you plan to use your laptop for developing locally, consider machines with dedicated NVIDIA RTX graphics. However, if you plan to train models in the cloud, you can opt for integrated GPUs like Intel Arc or Apple M-series chips.

Best thin and light-weight laptops to buy in India

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with the M4 chip continues Apple's tradition of combining premium design with exceptional everyday performance. Weighing just 1.24kg, its ultra-slim aluminium unibody makes it one of the easiest premium laptops to carry. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers a sharp 2560 x 1664 resolution. It is powered by a 10-core Apple M4 processor that is paired with 16GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD, which handles multitasking, coding, office work and creative applications with ease. Apple Intelligence support, up to 18 hours of battery life, fast Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and support for dual external displays further enhance productivity.

Specifications Screen Size 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display (2560 × 1664) Weight 1.24kg Processor Apple M4 RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD NPU 16-core Neural Engine (Apple Intelligence support) Battery Life 52.6 Whr Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3 charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Touch ID, backlit Magic Keyboard, support for up to two external displays, 12MP Center Stage camera, Spatial Audio speakers Reasons to buy Excellent performance Light weight, premium build Bright and vibrant display Reason to avoid Fanless design can become warm

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop for its fast performance, premium build quality and exceptional portability. They also appreciate it for its vibrant display, smooth macOS experience and lightweight design, calling it a worthwhile investment for work and study.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and battery life.

2. ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 285H,32GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y)* Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1016WS,Thin & Light Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a premium ultra-portable laptop that weighs just 1.28kg. Its sleek all-metal chassis is built for effortless portability without compromising durability. The highlight is its 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen that delivers vibrant visuals with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 600, and 600 nits peak brightness make it an excellent choice for photo editing, content creation and entertainment. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. These features combined make its ideal for working professionals and students.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch 3K (2880 × 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED Touchscreen, 120Hz Weight 1.28kg Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD NPU Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 13 TOPS) Battery Life 75 Whr Productivity Features Microsoft Copilot key, Intel Arc Graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Harman Kardon speakers, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, AI noise cancellation, MIL-STD 810H durability, backlit keyboard Reasons to buy Excellent performance Vibrant display Light weight design, premium build Long battery life Reason to avoid Reflective glossy OLED display can produce noticeable glare

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop for its gorgeous OLED display, lightweight premium build and responsive performance. Many reviewers praise the sharp touchscreen, vibrant colours and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and battery life.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14 is a premium AI-powered Copilot+ PC built for users who value portability, long battery life and everyday productivity. Weighing around 1.35kg, this slim laptop is easy to carry whether you're commuting, travelling or working remotely. Its 14-inch 2K OLED display delivers vivid visuals with deep blacks, high contrast and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it well-suited for photo editing, streaming and creative work that demands accurate colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch 2K OLED (1920 × 1200), 16:10 aspect ratio Weight 1.35kg Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (up to 45 TOPS) Battery Life 59 Whr Productivity Features Copilot+ PC, AI-powered Windows features, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, dual USB4 Type-C ports, backlit keyboard, HP AI Companion, fast charging Reasons to buy Vibrant display Light weight design Long battery life Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the laptop's vivid OLED display with rich contrast, long battery life that endures for days with moderate use, and its suitability for both professional and personal use. They appreciate its impressive speed, awesome sound quality, and consider it excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a premium Copilot+ laptop built for professionals, students and creators who need portability without compromising performance. Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display delivers stunning visuals with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR True Black certification and vibrant contrast, ensuring excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that is paired with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. This laptop effortlessly handles multitasking, AI-assisted workflows and demanding productivity tasks. The integrated Intel AI Boost NPU enables Copilot+ experiences, making the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition an excellent choice for users looking for a future-ready Windows ultrabook.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 × 1800), 120Hz Weight 1.39kg Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) RAM 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD NPU Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 47 TOPS) Battery Life 70 Whr Productivity Features Copilot+ PC, Intel Arc Graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, Dolby Atmos speakers, backlit keyboard, Lenovo AI features, MIL-STD durability Reasons to buy Vibrant OLED display Light weight design Powerful performance Reason to avoid Glossy OLED panel can reflect ambient light

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop for its premium design, fast Intel Core Ultra performance and gorgeous OLED display. Many reviewers appreciate the laptop's responsive performance, quiet operation and excellent battery life during office work and travel.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is a premium AI-powered 2-in-1 laptop designed for professionals, creators and students who want versatility without compromising on performance. Its 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen is the standout feature, offering 120% DCI-P3 colour volume, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and vibrant. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD that deliver fast multitasking while the integrated Intel AI Boost NPU powers Copilot+ AI experiences. The included S Pen further enhances productivity for note-taking, sketching and creative workflows.

Specifications Screen Size 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen (2880 × 1800), 120Hz Weight 1.5kg Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD NPU Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 47 TOPS) Battery Life 68 Whr Productivity Features Copilot+ PC, 360° convertible hinge, S Pen included, Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Full HD webcam, Samsung Multi Control, Quick Share, Samsung Notes, Dolby Atmos speakers Reasons to buy Vibrant, bright display Light weight design Excellent performance Reason to avoid Larger 16-inch display may not be as travel-friendly

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this laptop for its exceptional AMOLED display, premium build quality and smooth everyday performance. They also appreciate its responsive touchscreen, useful S Pen and excellent battery life.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

Top 3 features of the best thin and light-weight laptops in India

NAME WEIGHT PROCESSOR BATTERY LIFE Apple 2024 MacBook Air 1.24kg Apple M4 52.6 Whr ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026) 1.28kg Intel Core Ultra 7 255H 75 Whr HP OmniBook 5 OLED 1.35kg Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 59 Whr Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 1.39kg Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) 70 Whr Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 1.5kg Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) 68 Whr

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of and laptops, including Apple and Windows variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, productivity and battery technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.