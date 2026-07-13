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Tired of heavy bags? 5 thin, lightweight laptops that don't sacrifice performance

All of these laptops weigh less than 1.5Kgs and they come with a powerful processor, which make it ideal for AI-workloads and high productivity.

Updated13 Jul 2026, 04:25 PM IST
These laptops are great for AI-heavy workloads.
These laptops are great for AI-heavy workloads.(HT)
AI Quick Read

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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We’ve all been there: You pack your bag with your laptop and other essentials to go to work, or a marathon of back-to-back meetings with clients and by half a day, your shoulder is aching owing to weight of your laptop. For years, working on a laptop has been a compromise between productivity and portability. More so if your work involves a lot of travel. The laptops that offered performance would weigh down your bag and the ones that were easy to hold couldn't handle most of your daily workload. Fortunately, the era of heavy-weight laptops is over.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Thanks to breakthroughs technology, modern laptops can easily pack lightning-fast processors, vibrant displays, and all-day battery life into chassis that weights less than 1.5Kgs. So whether you travel a lot for work or you are a digital nomad running an entire business from a local coffee shop or you a researcher who is sprinting from one lab to another, compromise between productivity and portability is something that you don't need to make anymore. Here we have curated a list of the best thin, lightweight laptops that keep your heavy bags light while keeping your productivity at an absolute maximum. But before we get into the specifics, let's walk you through the factors that you need to consider while buying a light-weight laptop.

Factors to consider while buying a light-weight laptop

AI Performance: For unlocking the ultimate performance, ensure that the CUPI has 8 to 12 cores with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

RAM and Storage: Look for laptops with a minimum of 16GB of RAM. 32GB of RAM is recommended if you plan on running a lot of local modals. On the storage front, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD is the minimum requirement. However, you can opt for 1TB or more storage based on your workload.

Battery: Look for laptops with large batteries like 65Wh or higher.

GPU: If you plan to use your laptop for developing locally, consider machines with dedicated NVIDIA RTX graphics. However, if you plan to train models in the cloud, you can opt for integrated GPUs like Intel Arc or Apple M-series chips.

Best thin and light-weight laptops to buy in India

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with the M4 chip continues Apple's tradition of combining premium design with exceptional everyday performance. Weighing just 1.24kg, its ultra-slim aluminium unibody makes it one of the easiest premium laptops to carry. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers a sharp 2560 x 1664 resolution. It is powered by a 10-core Apple M4 processor that is paired with 16GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD, which handles multitasking, coding, office work and creative applications with ease. Apple Intelligence support, up to 18 hours of battery life, fast Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and support for dual external displays further enhance productivity.

Specifications

Screen Size
13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display (2560 × 1664)
Weight
1.24kg
Processor
Apple M4
RAM
16GB Unified Memory
Storage
256GB SSD
NPU
16-core Neural Engine (Apple Intelligence support)
Battery Life
52.6 Whr
Productivity Features
Apple Intelligence, Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3 charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Touch ID, backlit Magic Keyboard, support for up to two external displays, 12MP Center Stage camera, Spatial Audio speakers

Reason to buy

Excellent performance

Light weight, premium build

Bright and vibrant display

Reason to avoid

Fanless design can become warm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its fast performance, premium build quality and exceptional portability. They also appreciate it for its vibrant display, smooth macOS experience and lightweight design, calling it a worthwhile investment for work and study.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and battery life.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is a premium ultra-portable laptop that weighs just 1.28kg. Its sleek all-metal chassis is built for effortless portability without compromising durability. The highlight is its 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen that delivers vibrant visuals with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 600, and 600 nits peak brightness make it an excellent choice for photo editing, content creation and entertainment. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel AI Boost NPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. These features combined make its ideal for working professionals and students.

Specifications

Screen Size
14-inch 3K (2880 × 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED Touchscreen, 120Hz
Weight
1.28kg
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
NPU
Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 13 TOPS)
Battery Life
75 Whr
Productivity Features
Microsoft Copilot key, Intel Arc Graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Harman Kardon speakers, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, AI noise cancellation, MIL-STD 810H durability, backlit keyboard

Reason to buy

Excellent performance

Vibrant display

Light weight design, premium build

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Reflective glossy OLED display can produce noticeable glare

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its gorgeous OLED display, lightweight premium build and responsive performance. Many reviewers praise the sharp touchscreen, vibrant colours and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design, performance and battery life.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED 14 is a premium AI-powered Copilot+ PC built for users who value portability, long battery life and everyday productivity. Weighing around 1.35kg, this slim laptop is easy to carry whether you're commuting, travelling or working remotely. Its 14-inch 2K OLED display delivers vivid visuals with deep blacks, high contrast and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it well-suited for photo editing, streaming and creative work that demands accurate colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Specifications

Screen Size
14-inch 2K OLED (1920 × 1200), 16:10 aspect ratio
Weight
1.35kg
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
NPU
Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (up to 45 TOPS)
Battery Life
59 Whr
Productivity Features
Copilot+ PC, AI-powered Windows features, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, dual USB4 Type-C ports, backlit keyboard, HP AI Companion, fast charging

Reason to buy

Vibrant display

Light weight design

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop's vivid OLED display with rich contrast, long battery life that endures for days with moderate use, and its suitability for both professional and personal use. They appreciate its impressive speed, awesome sound quality, and consider it excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a premium Copilot+ laptop built for professionals, students and creators who need portability without compromising performance. Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display delivers stunning visuals with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, DisplayHDR True Black certification and vibrant contrast, ensuring excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that is paired with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. This laptop effortlessly handles multitasking, AI-assisted workflows and demanding productivity tasks. The integrated Intel AI Boost NPU enables Copilot+ experiences, making the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition an excellent choice for users looking for a future-ready Windows ultrabook.

Specifications

Screen Size
14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 × 1800), 120Hz
Weight
1.39kg
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2)
RAM
32GB LPDDR5x
Storage
1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
NPU
Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 47 TOPS)
Battery Life
70 Whr
Productivity Features
Copilot+ PC, Intel Arc Graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Full HD IR camera with Windows Hello, Dolby Atmos speakers, backlit keyboard, Lenovo AI features, MIL-STD durability

Reason to buy

Vibrant OLED display

Light weight design

Powerful performance

Reason to avoid

Glossy OLED panel can reflect ambient light

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its premium design, fast Intel Core Ultra performance and gorgeous OLED display. Many reviewers appreciate the laptop's responsive performance, quiet operation and excellent battery life during office work and travel.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is a premium AI-powered 2-in-1 laptop designed for professionals, creators and students who want versatility without compromising on performance. Its 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen is the standout feature, offering 120% DCI-P3 colour volume, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and vibrant. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD that deliver fast multitasking while the integrated Intel AI Boost NPU powers Copilot+ AI experiences. The included S Pen further enhances productivity for note-taking, sketching and creative workflows.

Specifications

Screen Size
16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen (2880 × 1800), 120Hz
Weight
1.5kg
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2)
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
NPU
Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 47 TOPS)
Battery Life
68 Whr
Productivity Features
Copilot+ PC, 360° convertible hinge, S Pen included, Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Full HD webcam, Samsung Multi Control, Quick Share, Samsung Notes, Dolby Atmos speakers

Reason to buy

Vibrant, bright display

Light weight design

Excellent performance

Reason to avoid

Larger 16-inch display may not be as travel-friendly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop for its exceptional AMOLED display, premium build quality and smooth everyday performance. They also appreciate its responsive touchscreen, useful S Pen and excellent battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

Top 3 features of the best thin and light-weight laptops in India

NAMEWEIGHTPROCESSORBATTERY LIFE
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 1.24kgApple M452.6 Whr
ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026)1.28kgIntel Core Ultra 7 255H75 Whr
HP OmniBook 5 OLED 1.35kgQualcomm Snapdragon X Plus59 Whr
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition1.39kgIntel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2)70 Whr
Samsung Galaxy Book5 3601.5kgIntel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2)68 Whr

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of and laptops, including Apple and Windows variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, productivity and battery technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesTired of heavy bags? 5 thin, lightweight laptops that don't sacrifice performance

FAQs

How much RAM do I need in a thin and light laptop?

For most users, 16GB RAM is the ideal choice. If you're into content creation, programming or video editing, consider 32GB RAM for future-proof performance.

How important is battery life in a lightweight laptop?

Battery life is one of the biggest advantages of ultrabooks. Look for laptops that offer at least 10–12 hours of real-world usage, while premium models can deliver 15–20+ hours depending on your workload.

Should I choose Windows or macOS?

Choose Windows if you want greater software compatibility, touchscreen options and gaming support. Choose macOS if you prefer Apple's ecosystem, excellent battery life, powerful M-series chips and seamless integration with iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices.

Which brands make the best thin and lightweight laptops in India?

Some of the most reliable brands include Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Samsung, Acer and Microsoft.

Are lightweight laptops suitable for gaming?

Thin and light laptops are primarily designed for productivity. While many can handle casual gaming and esports titles, gamers should consider laptops with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon graphics for demanding AAA games.

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