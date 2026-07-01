Tired of heavy laptops? These 5 tablets make work, study, and travel much easier

Laptops, for the longest time, have been the default choice for work, study and even entertainment. While that was true till a couple of years back, this scenario has shifted now. The tablets available in the market right now are no longer good for casual browsing and video streaming but they are also an excellent choice for office work including making presentations, editing documents, creating and editing images and short videos and studying online. They can also handle light gaming with ease. Sure, you still need a good quality laptop for tasks such as AI-heavy workloads, editing videos, and playing AAA titles, but beyond that, new-age tablets can handle almost anything that you throw at them with ease.

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They come with faster processors, improved multitasking features, stylus support, keyboard attachments, and desktop-like interfaces, and long battery lives, which help them redefine handle your daily workload with ease. Add to that their lightweight design and the appeal becomes even harder to ignore.

These changes bring us to an important question: do you really still need a laptop for everyday tasks? In many cases, the answer is no. If your workload doesn’t involve heavy software or complex development tools, a well-equipped tablet can easily replace your laptop. In this guide, we look at some of the best tablets that are powerful enough to take over your laptop’s role without compromising on performance and productivity.

Top tablets that can replace your laptop

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This Lenovo tablet is designed for users who want a lightweight yet powerful alternative to a laptop. It features a sleek, modern metal body with slim bezels that make it highly portable and visually premium. The high-brightness display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colour reproduction, making it ideal for streaming, reading, and creative tasks. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Additional features include a 10,200mAh battery, stylus support and Dolby Atmos support.

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Specifications Display 12.1-inch 12.5K LCD display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB Operating System Android 15 Battery 10200mAh Connectivity Wifi + 5G Reason to buy Long battery life Value for money buy Smooth performance Reason to avoid Average camera quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet to be good quality, with one mentioning it's highly recommended for students. They also appreciate its long battery life.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its pricing and performance.

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The Apple iPad Air is built for users who want laptop-like performance in an ultra-slim and lightweight design. Its sleek aluminium body feels premium while remaining highly portable for work and travel. The Liquid Retina display delivers sharp detail, vivid colours, and excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for creative tasks, streaming, and reading. It is powered by Apple’s M4 chipset that offers smooth performance, long battery life, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Display Processor Apple M4 RAM & Storage 1TB Operating System iPadOS Battery 28.93 Watt Hours Connectivity Wifi 7 Reason to buy Vibrant display Smooth performance Apple ecosystem support Reason to avoid Pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its fast performance, premium build quality, and excellent display. Many users highlight that it easily handles professional work, studying, drawing, and entertainment without lag. The battery life and smooth iPadOS experience are also frequently appreciated.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, display, and design.

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This tablet delivers a premium tablet experience with a sleek all-metal unibody design that is just 5.75mm thin. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K display stands out with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and exceptional colour accuracy powered by Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and adaptive colour tuning. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor ensures flagship-level speed for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. With HyperOS 3 enhancements, AI-powered tools, and stylus support, it bridges entertainment and work seamlessly.

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Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Battery 9200mAh Connectivity WiFi 7 Reason to buy Good sound Smooth performance Long battery life Reason to avoid LCD panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet's performance impressive, with one describing it as an exceptional mid-range all-rounder. Moreover, they consider it an amazing value for money. They also appreciate its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

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The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is built for users who want a true laptop alternative without sacrificing portability. Its ultra-slim aluminium body and expansive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display deliver an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour coverage, ensuring exceptional colour accuracy for content creation, streaming, and photo editing. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, which handles demanding workloads with ease. Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, and the included S Pen further enhance productivity, creativity, and multitasking.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ RAM & Storage 12GB + 512GB Operating System Android 16 Battery 11,600mAh Connectivity WiFi Reason to buy Vibrant display Smooth performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Book Cover Keyboard is sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate it for its stunning AMOLED display, smooth performance, premium construction, and S-Pen experience. Many users appreciate how well it handles note-taking, multitasking, creative work, and media consumption, with several considering Samsung DeX a practical replacement for a traditional laptop.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

The OnePlus Pad 3 combines flagship performance with a premium all-metal unibody design. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K display features a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, delivering exceptional colour accuracy, vibrant visuals, and smooth scrolling for entertainment and creative work. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which handles multitasking, gaming, and productivity. OxygenOS 15's Open Canvas multitasking, AI-powered tools, and an immersive eight-speaker setup further enhance the experience, making it one of the best Android tablets available.

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Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB Operating System OxygenOS 15 Battery 12,140mAh Connectivity WiFi Reason to buy Smooth performance Long battery life Good sound Reason to avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting no lag in everyday use and the ability to run four applications simultaneously without issues. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life with 80-watt fast charging, sound quality, and value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its battery life and performance.

Top 3 features of the best tablets that can replace your laptop

NAME DISPLAY OPERATING SYSTEM BATTERY Lenovo Idea Tab Plus 12.1-inch 12.5K LCD display Android 15 10,200mAh Apple iPad Air 11-inch Liquid Retina Display iPadOS 28.93 Watt Hours Xiaomi Pad 8 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display Xiaomi HyperOS 3 9,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Android 16 11,600mAh OnePlus Pad 3 13.2-inch 3.4K display OxygenOS 15 12,140mAh

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

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To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and the factors that impact its overall performance and productivity. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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FAQs What processor should I look for in a tablet? Choose a tablet with a flagship or upper mid-range processor such as Apple's M-series chips, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, or similar. How much RAM does a tablet need for productivity? For everyday productivity, 8GB RAM is recommended. If you regularly multitask, edit photos or videos, or use demanding apps, consider a tablet with 12GB or more RAM for smoother performance and better future-proofing. Should I buy a tablet with a keyboard? Yes. A detachable keyboard significantly improves typing comfort and transforms a tablet into a more productive workstation. What battery capacity is ideal in a tablet? Look for a tablet with at least an 8,000mAh battery or one that promises around 10–15 hours of regular usage. Is a Wi-Fi tablet enough, or should I buy a 5G model? A Wi-Fi model is sufficient if you primarily use your tablet at home, in the office, or on trusted Wi-Fi networks.