Tired of heavy laptops? These 5 tablets make work, study, and travel much easier

Laptops, for the longest time, have been the default choice for work, study and even entertainment. While that was true till a couple of years back, this scenario has shifted now. The tablets available in the market right now are no longer good for casual browsing and video streaming but they are also an excellent choice for office work including making presentations, editing documents, creating and editing images and short videos and studying online. They can also handle light gaming with ease. Sure, you still need a good quality laptop for tasks such as AI-heavy workloads, editing videos, and playing AAA titles, but beyond that, new-age tablets can handle almost anything that you throw at them with ease.
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They come with faster processors, improved multitasking features, stylus support, keyboard attachments, and desktop-like interfaces, and long battery lives, which help them redefine handle your daily workload with ease. Add to that their lightweight design and the appeal becomes even harder to ignore.
These changes bring us to an important question: do you really still need a laptop for everyday tasks? In many cases, the answer is no. If your workload doesn’t involve heavy software or complex development tools, a well-equipped tablet can easily replace your laptop. In this guide, we look at some of the best tablets that are powerful enough to take over your laptop’s role without compromising on performance and productivity.
This Lenovo tablet is designed for users who want a lightweight yet powerful alternative to a laptop. It features a sleek, modern metal body with slim bezels that make it highly portable and visually premium. The high-brightness display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colour reproduction, making it ideal for streaming, reading, and creative tasks. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Additional features include a 10,200mAh battery, stylus support and Dolby Atmos support.
Long battery life
Value for money buy
Smooth performance
Average camera quality
Buyers find the tablet to be good quality, with one mentioning it's highly recommended for students. They also appreciate its long battery life.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its pricing and performance.
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The Apple iPad Air is built for users who want laptop-like performance in an ultra-slim and lightweight design. Its sleek aluminium body feels premium while remaining highly portable for work and travel. The Liquid Retina display delivers sharp detail, vivid colours, and excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for creative tasks, streaming, and reading. It is powered by Apple’s M4 chipset that offers smooth performance, long battery life, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.
Vibrant display
Smooth performance
Apple ecosystem support
Pricing
Buyers like its fast performance, premium build quality, and excellent display. Many users highlight that it easily handles professional work, studying, drawing, and entertainment without lag. The battery life and smooth iPadOS experience are also frequently appreciated.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, display, and design.
This tablet delivers a premium tablet experience with a sleek all-metal unibody design that is just 5.75mm thin. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K display stands out with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and exceptional colour accuracy powered by Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and adaptive colour tuning. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor ensures flagship-level speed for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. With HyperOS 3 enhancements, AI-powered tools, and stylus support, it bridges entertainment and work seamlessly.
Good sound
Smooth performance
Long battery life
LCD panel
Buyers find the tablet's performance impressive, with one describing it as an exceptional mid-range all-rounder. Moreover, they consider it an amazing value for money. They also appreciate its sound quality.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is built for users who want a true laptop alternative without sacrificing portability. Its ultra-slim aluminium body and expansive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display deliver an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour coverage, ensuring exceptional colour accuracy for content creation, streaming, and photo editing. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, which handles demanding workloads with ease. Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, and the included S Pen further enhance productivity, creativity, and multitasking.
Vibrant display
Smooth performance
Long battery life
Book Cover Keyboard is sold separately
Buyers appreciate it for its stunning AMOLED display, smooth performance, premium construction, and S-Pen experience. Many users appreciate how well it handles note-taking, multitasking, creative work, and media consumption, with several considering Samsung DeX a practical replacement for a traditional laptop.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.
The OnePlus Pad 3 combines flagship performance with a premium all-metal unibody design. Its expansive 13.2-inch 3.4K display features a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, delivering exceptional colour accuracy, vibrant visuals, and smooth scrolling for entertainment and creative work. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which handles multitasking, gaming, and productivity. OxygenOS 15's Open Canvas multitasking, AI-powered tools, and an immersive eight-speaker setup further enhance the experience, making it one of the best Android tablets available.
Smooth performance
Long battery life
Good sound
Average display
Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting no lag in everyday use and the ability to run four applications simultaneously without issues. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life with 80-watt fast charging, sound quality, and value for money.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its battery life and performance.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|BATTERY
|Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
|12.1-inch 12.5K LCD display
|Android 15
|10,200mAh
|Apple iPad Air
|11-inch Liquid Retina Display
|iPadOS
|28.93 Watt Hours
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display
|Xiaomi HyperOS 3
|9,200mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
|Android 16
|11,600mAh
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch 3.4K display
|OxygenOS 15
|12,140mAh
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and the factors that impact its overall performance and productivity. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
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FAQs
What processor should I look for in a tablet?
Choose a tablet with a flagship or upper mid-range processor such as Apple's M-series chips, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, or similar.
How much RAM does a tablet need for productivity?
For everyday productivity, 8GB RAM is recommended. If you regularly multitask, edit photos or videos, or use demanding apps, consider a tablet with 12GB or more RAM for smoother performance and better future-proofing.
Should I buy a tablet with a keyboard?
Yes. A detachable keyboard significantly improves typing comfort and transforms a tablet into a more productive workstation.
What battery capacity is ideal in a tablet?
Look for a tablet with at least an 8,000mAh battery or one that promises around 10–15 hours of regular usage.
Is a Wi-Fi tablet enough, or should I buy a 5G model?
A Wi-Fi model is sufficient if you primarily use your tablet at home, in the office, or on trusted Wi-Fi networks.