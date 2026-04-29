Tired of hotspot drain? 5 compact tablets with SIM slots under ₹25,000 that are better than your phone

Using your smartphone as a hotspot for operating your tablet is a battery killer, and a little inefficient, especially in 2026. Solution? The solution to this problem is albeit a simple one - a compact tablet with a SIM card slot. With it, you get a big screen to power all your productivity needs, seamless internet connectivity and a smartphone that lasts longer.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, 22.05 cm (8.7 inch) TFT LCD Display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + LTE Tablet, Gray View Details ₹15,998 CHECK DETAILS Infinix XPAD LTE 4 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.0 inch with 4G Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue View Details GET PRICE Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey View Details ₹25,999 CHECK DETAILS Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue View Details ₹18,999 CHECK DETAILS realme Pad 2 Lite 27.81 Cm (10.9Inch) 90Hz 2K Eyecomfort Display, 4GB RAM,128 GB Memory,8300mAh Battery, Mediatek Helio G99 with Quad Speakers 4G Calling + WiFi Connectivity Tablet (Space Grey) View Details GET PRICE

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Now, a tablet with a SIM card slot might seem like a pricey proposition to some, but in reality budget tablets available in India offer just that along with a host of productivity features and a big battery at a fraction of a cost compared to the fancy, feature-rich devices. These tablets let you power through everyday tasks like browsing, video calls, and OTT streaming without relying on your smartphone or Wi-Fi for connectivity, in turn letting you go handsfree and carefree.

Factors to consider while buying a compact tablet with a SIM slot That said, not every budget tablet with a compact design supports cellular connectivity and there are factors that you need to keep in mind before you settle on a device that you want to purchase. Here are the most important factors that you need to look into:

Network Connectivity (4G LTE vs 5G): In 2026, 5G is that standard so a tablet running 4G will feel slower. However, 4G LTE is more widely available and consumes less battery. So, look for connectivity options that suit your use case.

eSIM vs dual SIM support: Check if your tablet supports nano SIM and eSIM support as they offer greater flexibility in terms of connecting to various carriers.

Display: While it is advisable to choose a display size based on your specific use case, a tablet with around 9-inch screen is ideal for light productivity, browsing and reading. Also look for tablets with at least Full HD (1920 x 1200p) resolution and a peak brightness of at least 400 nits for a clearer and comfortable reading experience.

RAM and processor: Cellular connectivity uses extra processing power so it's important to have a tablet with a processor that can handle this workload. Instead of unnamed processor, look for MediaTek or Qualcomm processors with at least 4GB of RAM.

Battery: Cellular connectivity drains battery faster. So, ensure that your tablet, at the very least, comes with a 5,000mAh battery and some form of fast charging technology.

Best compact tablets with SIM slot

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is designed for users who want a compact, portable tablet without compromising on essentials. It features a sleek, refined design inspired by Samsung’s premium Galaxy line-up. It comes with an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display that supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it ideal for watching videos and browsing through social media feeds. It runs Android 15 and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, that deliver a reliable performance. On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and LTE. support for on-the-go usage. It comes with a 5,100mAh battery, which ensures all-day usability, making it ideal for students and casual users.

Specifications Display 8.7-inch TFT LCD display with 1340 x 800p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 expected RAM & Storage 4GB + 64GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.x, GPS, 4G LTE Battery 5,100mAh with fast charging support Reasons to buy Compact and light weight design Good performance Decent battery backup Reason to avoid No 5G support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet for its display and battery backup. They also find it to offer good performance in everyday usage. However, some users highlight the absence of 5G.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and connectivity features.

2. Infinix XPAD LTE 4 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.0 inch with 4G Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Infinix XPAD features a premium design that includes a slim profile and modern metallic finish. It comes with a large 11-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate, which delivers an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This chipset is capable of handling everyday tasks efficiently. It has an 8MP camera in the front and rear along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and 4G LTE support for connectivity. This means users can not only use this tablet for surfing the internet but also for calling and messaging. The tablet also stands out with quad speakers, Android 14-based XOS, and a massive 7000mAh battery.

Specifications Display 11-inch IPS LCD, Full HD+ (1920 × 1200), 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM & Storage 4GB + 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE support Battery 7000mAh with 18W fast charging Reasons to buy Large battery life Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet for its battery life. They also find it a value for money buy. However, its display has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its design, battery life and connectivity options.

The Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen is a productivity-focused tablet that blends premium design with practical features. It sports a slim metal body with a lightweight build, which makes it easy to carry. It comes with a 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness for sharp visuals and smooth scrolling experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio, an 8MP camera in the rear and a 5MP camera in the front. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G support. This tab comes with the Lenovo Tab Pen with 4096 pressure levels that enhances productivity and creativity.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM & Storage 8GB + 256GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Battery 7040mAh Reasons to buy Great sound Vibrant display Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average battery life Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet to be a good value for money buy and suitable for students, with positive feedback about its display quality, sound. However, its battery life and performance have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and features.

The Redmi Pad 2 brings a premium tablet experience to the budget device. It features a sleek metal design and slim profile that encases a large 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This display delivers sharp visuals and smooth scrolling experience making it ideal for streaming content on OTT platforms and reading. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that offer reliable performance. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera in the front along with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. On the connectivity front it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and 4G LTE support that enable features like calling and messaging. It runs HyperOS 2 and it is backed by a massive 9000mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with Redmi Smart Pen with ultra-low latency.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra RAM & Storage 6GB + 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE Battery 9000mAh with fast charging support Reasons to buy Great build quality Great sound quality Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average battery life Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet to be of excellent quality and consider it a good value for money buy. However, its display and performance have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its productivity features and build quality.

The realme Pad 2 Lite features a slim design with modern aesthetics and it is aimed at budget users. It sports a 10.95-inch 2K display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and eye-comfort features, which ensure smooth visuals and reduced eye strain during long usage sessions. It runs realme UI 5.0 for Pad and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Together these deliver a stable performance. It has quad speakers for audio and an 8MP camera in the front and rear. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and 4G LTE. It is backed by a large 8,300mAh battery for extended usage.

Specifications Display 10.95-inch 2K (1920 × 1200), 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM & Storage 4GB + 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE Battery 8300mAh with fast charging support Reasons to buy Great build quality Smooth display Value for money buy Reason to avoid No 5G support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its large display, smooth performance and battery life. Many find it good for everyday tasks.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its productivity features and display.

Top 3 features of the best compact tablets with SIM slots in India

NAME DISPLAY BATTERY CONNECTIVITY Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 8.7-inch TFT LCD display with 1340 x 800p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate 5100mAh Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.x, GPS, 4G LTE Infinix XPAD 11-inch IPS LCD, Full HD+ (1920 × 1200), 90Hz refresh rate 7000mAh Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE support Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen 11-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 90Hz refresh rate 7040mAh Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular 11-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 90Hz refresh rate 9000mAh Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE realme Pad 2 Lite 10.95-inch 2K (1920 × 1200), 90Hz refresh rate 8300mAh Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 4G LTE

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about factors that impact productivity in tablets and the impact that cellular connectivity has on the processor and battery life of a tablet. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.