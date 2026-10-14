Tired of running to the shop for printouts? These 5 Wi-Fi printers could make life easier this festive season

Printing a document no longer requires transferring files to a computer or connecting your phone via a cable. Wi-Fi printers let you print photographs, school assignments, office documents and travel tickets directly from a compatible smartphone. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offering deals across electronics, this could also be a timely opportunity to explore wireless printing options for your home or office.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/Office View Details ₹11,999 Check Offers Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer with Scanner for Home, Upto 6000 Black and 7000 Colour Prints with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles View Details ₹11,999 Check Offers Brother DCP-T436W (New Launch) WiFi Multifunction Print Scan Copy Ink Tank Color Printer Best for Home, 27/11 PPM BK/CL, Print Upto 7.5 K Pages in Black & 5 K in Color Each for(CMY),Free Installation View Details ₹12,399 Check Offers Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi Wireless LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details ₹13,279 Check Offers Epson EcoTank L3360 (New Launch) WiFi All-in-One InkTank A4 Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier for Home & Office, 5760x1440dpi Resolution, with LCD Screen and Mobile Printing Feature View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, choosing the right printer involves more than checking whether it supports Wi-Fi. Ink tank models can help keep running costs manageable for frequent printing, while laser printers suit users who primarily print text documents. Scanning, copying, automatic duplex printing and mobile app support also affect everyday convenience. This list covers five Wi-Fi printers with different features to suit varying workloads and budgets.

The HP Smart Tank 589 makes everyday printing less of a chore, whether you need school assignments, office documents or family photographs at short notice. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you print directly from a compatible smartphone, so you don't need to transfer files to a computer. The refillable ink tanks also make it suitable for households that print regularly, while its built-in scanner and copier help with routine paperwork.

Specifications Cost per page Depends on ink prices and page coverage. Print speed Up to 12 ppm (black), 5 ppm (colour). Print yield Up to 4,000 black and 6,000 colour pages. Print quality Up to 1,200 × 1,200 rendered dpi (black); up to 4,800 × 1,200 optimised dpi (colour). Reasons to buy - Wi-Fi and mobile printing support. - Refillable ink tanks for high-volume printing. - Print, scan and copy functions in one device. Reason to avoid - No automatic duplex printing. - Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing. - Supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the HP Smart Tank 589's straightforward ink refilling, ease of use and colour output. However, feedback on print quality, speed and wireless connectivity is mixed. Some users report setup difficulties and printing problems, while others find it convenient for routine home and office tasks.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The HP Smart Tank 589 combines printing, scanning and copying with wireless smartphone support. Its refillable ink system suits households and small offices with regular printing needs. However, the lack of automatic duplex printing and its relatively modest colour print speed are worth considering before purchase.

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer with Scanner for Home, Upto 6000 Black and 7000 Colour Prints with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 makes everyday printing easier, whether you're printing school assignments, office paperwork, or photos from your phone. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you print from compatible smartphones without transferring files to a computer. The refillable ink tanks support frequent printing, while the built-in scanner and copier handle routine paperwork at home or in a small office.

Specifications Cost per page Varies with ink prices, page coverage and print settings. Print speed Up to 8.8 images per minute (black), 5 images per minute (colour). Print yield Up to 6,000 black pages and 7,000 colour pages with replacement ink bottles. Print quality Up to 4,800 × 1,200 dpi. Reasons to buy - Wireless printing from compatible smartphones and computers. - High-yield ink bottles support up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour pages. - Print, scan and copy functions in one device. Reason to avoid - No automatic duplex printing. - Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing. - The 100-sheet paper tray may require frequent refilling for larger jobs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the Canon PIXMA G3000 for its economical ink consumption, sharp document printing, and colour output. Its wireless printing also supports phone-based workflows. However, some users report a confusing Wi-Fi setup, slow printing, and maintenance issues when the printer sits unused for long periods.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The Canon PIXMA G3000 combines wireless smartphone printing with scanning and copying, plus refillable ink tanks. Its high advertised page yields suit households and small offices that print regularly. The lack of automatic duplex printing and its moderate colour print speed are worth considering for heavier workloads.

The Brother DCP-T436W stands out for households that need to print assignments, office documents and colour pages regularly without constantly worrying about running out of ink. Its refillable ink tanks and dual-band Wi-Fi support everyday printing from compatible smartphones and computers. The compact design also suits smaller workspaces, while built-in scanning and copying make it useful for routine paperwork.

Specifications - Cost per page Depends on ink prices, page coverage and print settings. - Print speed Up to 16 ipm (black), 9 ipm (colour) under standard testing; up to 27 ppm (black) and 11 ppm (colour) in Eco Mode. - Print yield Up to 7,500 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. - Print quality Up to 1,200 × 6,000 dpi. Reasons to buy - Wireless printing with dual-band Wi-Fi and mobile app support. - High ink yield of up to 7,500 black and 5,000 colour pages. - Print, scan and copy functions in one device. Reason to avoid - No automatic duplex printing; double-sided pages require manual handling. - No touchscreen display. - Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have mixed experiences with the Brother DCP-T436W. Some praise its print quality, speed, and value for routine home use, while others report wireless connectivity problems, inconsistent print quality, and customer support issues. As this is a relatively new model, recent reviews can help you spot recurring setup or reliability issues.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The Brother DCP-T436W combines mobile printing, scanning and copying with refillable ink tanks designed for high-volume use. Its dual-band Wi-Fi supports flexible placement at home, while the high advertised page yield can reduce refill frequency. Manual duplex printing remains a limitation for frequent document printing.

The Brother HL-L2440DW is built for homes and small offices that regularly print documents, invoices and other black-and-white paperwork. Its 30 pages-per-minute print speed helps handle larger jobs, while automatic duplex printing saves you from turning pages manually. Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct also let you print from compatible devices without a USB connection.

Specifications - COST PER PAGE Varies by ink prices and print coverage - PRINT SPEED Up to 16 ipm (Black), 9 ipm (Colour) - PRINT YIELD Up to 7,500 black pages / 5,000 colour pages - PRINT QUALITY Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi (Windows only) Reasons to buy - Fast printing at up to 30 pages per minute. - Automatic double-sided printing helps save paper. - Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity. Reason to avoid - Prints only in black and white. - Does not include scanning or copying functions. - Requires a separate toner replacement when the toner supply runs out.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Marketplace feedback is generally positive about print quality and performance for regular document printing. Some users report printing thousands of pages without issues. However, experiences can vary, so check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on wireless setup, long-term performance and customer support before buying.

Why should you consider buying this product? Consider the Brother HL-L2440DW if you mainly print text documents and want to handle larger jobs quickly. Its automatic duplex printing, 250-sheet tray and 3,000-page inbox toner make it suitable for regular home or small-office use. It is less suitable if you need colour printing, scanning or copying.

Epson EcoTank L3360:

The Epson EcoTank L3360 suits households and small offices that regularly print documents, assignments, and colour pages. Its refillable ink tanks help keep running costs low, while Wi-Fi and mobile printing let you send documents directly from compatible devices. The built-in scanner, copier and LCD screen add convenience for everyday paperwork.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.33 rupees (Colour) PRINT SPEED Up to 11 ipm (Black), 6 ipm (Colour) PRINT YIELD Up to 4,700 black pages / 7,500 colour pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Reasons to buy - Refillable ink tanks with advertised yields of up to 4,700 black and 7,500 colour pages. - Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and mobile printing support. - Print, scan and copy functions, with a built-in LCD screen. Reason to avoid - No automatic duplex printing, so pages must be turned manually for double-sided documents. - Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing. - The 100-sheet input tray may need frequent refilling during larger print jobs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Epson EcoTank L3360 for its straightforward setup, wireless printing and colour output. Its refillable ink tanks also appeal to households seeking to manage printing costs. Some users worry about ink consumption and maintenance, especially when the printer sits unused for long periods.

Why should you consider buying this product? The Epson EcoTank L3360 is worth considering if you regularly print school assignments, office documents, and colour pages. Its refillable ink tanks can help manage running costs, while wireless printing reduces the need for cables. However, the lack of automatic duplex printing may be inconvenient if you frequently print lengthy documents.

Q1. What sets ink tank printers apart from laser printers? Ink tank printers use refillable liquid ink reservoirs and support colour printing, including photographs and graphics. Laser printers use toner powder and suit fast, high-volume document printing. Running costs depend on print volume, colour usage and replacement supplies, while maintenance requirements vary by model.

Q2. How does Wi-Fi Direct printing differ from standard Wi-Fi printing? Standard Wi-Fi printing typically connects a printer and a device via the same wireless network. Wi-Fi Direct creates a direct wireless connection between compatible devices and the printer, without a router or internet connection. Both enable cable-free printing, but setup and supported features depend on the printer and device.

How Do These Printers Stack Up?