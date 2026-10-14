Tired of running to the shop for printouts? These 5 Wi-Fi printers could make life easier this festive season

Printing a document no longer requires transferring files to a computer or connecting your phone via a cable. Wi-Fi printers let you print photographs, school assignments, office documents and travel tickets directly from a compatible smartphone. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offering deals across electronics, this could also be a timely opportunity to explore wireless printing options for your home or office.
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However, choosing the right printer involves more than checking whether it supports Wi-Fi. Ink tank models can help keep running costs manageable for frequent printing, while laser printers suit users who primarily print text documents. Scanning, copying, automatic duplex printing and mobile app support also affect everyday convenience. This list covers five Wi-Fi printers with different features to suit varying workloads and budgets.
The HP Smart Tank 589 makes everyday printing less of a chore, whether you need school assignments, office documents or family photographs at short notice. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you print directly from a compatible smartphone, so you don't need to transfer files to a computer. The refillable ink tanks also make it suitable for households that print regularly, while its built-in scanner and copier help with routine paperwork.
- Wi-Fi and mobile printing support.
- Refillable ink tanks for high-volume printing.
- Print, scan and copy functions in one device.
- No automatic duplex printing.
- Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing.
- Supports only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.
Buyers appreciate the HP Smart Tank 589's straightforward ink refilling, ease of use and colour output. However, feedback on print quality, speed and wireless connectivity is mixed. Some users report setup difficulties and printing problems, while others find it convenient for routine home and office tasks.
The HP Smart Tank 589 combines printing, scanning and copying with wireless smartphone support. Its refillable ink system suits households and small offices with regular printing needs. However, the lack of automatic duplex printing and its relatively modest colour print speed are worth considering before purchase.
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The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 makes everyday printing easier, whether you're printing school assignments, office paperwork, or photos from your phone. Its Wi-Fi connectivity lets you print from compatible smartphones without transferring files to a computer. The refillable ink tanks support frequent printing, while the built-in scanner and copier handle routine paperwork at home or in a small office.
- Wireless printing from compatible smartphones and computers.
- High-yield ink bottles support up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour pages.
- Print, scan and copy functions in one device.
- No automatic duplex printing.
- Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing.
- The 100-sheet paper tray may require frequent refilling for larger jobs.
Buyers praise the Canon PIXMA G3000 for its economical ink consumption, sharp document printing, and colour output. Its wireless printing also supports phone-based workflows. However, some users report a confusing Wi-Fi setup, slow printing, and maintenance issues when the printer sits unused for long periods.
The Canon PIXMA G3000 combines wireless smartphone printing with scanning and copying, plus refillable ink tanks. Its high advertised page yields suit households and small offices that print regularly. The lack of automatic duplex printing and its moderate colour print speed are worth considering for heavier workloads.
The Brother DCP-T436W stands out for households that need to print assignments, office documents and colour pages regularly without constantly worrying about running out of ink. Its refillable ink tanks and dual-band Wi-Fi support everyday printing from compatible smartphones and computers. The compact design also suits smaller workspaces, while built-in scanning and copying make it useful for routine paperwork.
- Wireless printing with dual-band Wi-Fi and mobile app support.
- High ink yield of up to 7,500 black and 5,000 colour pages.
- Print, scan and copy functions in one device.
- No automatic duplex printing; double-sided pages require manual handling.
- No touchscreen display.
- Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing.
Buyers have mixed experiences with the Brother DCP-T436W. Some praise its print quality, speed, and value for routine home use, while others report wireless connectivity problems, inconsistent print quality, and customer support issues. As this is a relatively new model, recent reviews can help you spot recurring setup or reliability issues.
The Brother DCP-T436W combines mobile printing, scanning and copying with refillable ink tanks designed for high-volume use. Its dual-band Wi-Fi supports flexible placement at home, while the high advertised page yield can reduce refill frequency. Manual duplex printing remains a limitation for frequent document printing.
The Brother HL-L2440DW is built for homes and small offices that regularly print documents, invoices and other black-and-white paperwork. Its 30 pages-per-minute print speed helps handle larger jobs, while automatic duplex printing saves you from turning pages manually. Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct also let you print from compatible devices without a USB connection.
- Fast printing at up to 30 pages per minute.
- Automatic double-sided printing helps save paper.
- Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and USB connectivity.
- Prints only in black and white.
- Does not include scanning or copying functions.
- Requires a separate toner replacement when the toner supply runs out.
Marketplace feedback is generally positive about print quality and performance for regular document printing. Some users report printing thousands of pages without issues. However, experiences can vary, so check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on wireless setup, long-term performance and customer support before buying.
Consider the Brother HL-L2440DW if you mainly print text documents and want to handle larger jobs quickly. Its automatic duplex printing, 250-sheet tray and 3,000-page inbox toner make it suitable for regular home or small-office use. It is less suitable if you need colour printing, scanning or copying.
Epson EcoTank L3360:
The Epson EcoTank L3360 suits households and small offices that regularly print documents, assignments, and colour pages. Its refillable ink tanks help keep running costs low, while Wi-Fi and mobile printing let you send documents directly from compatible devices. The built-in scanner, copier and LCD screen add convenience for everyday paperwork.
- Refillable ink tanks with advertised yields of up to 4,700 black and 7,500 colour pages.
- Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and mobile printing support.
- Print, scan and copy functions, with a built-in LCD screen.
- No automatic duplex printing, so pages must be turned manually for double-sided documents.
- Colour printing is slower than black-and-white printing.
- The 100-sheet input tray may need frequent refilling during larger print jobs.
Buyers appreciate the Epson EcoTank L3360 for its straightforward setup, wireless printing and colour output. Its refillable ink tanks also appeal to households seeking to manage printing costs. Some users worry about ink consumption and maintenance, especially when the printer sits unused for long periods.
The Epson EcoTank L3360 is worth considering if you regularly print school assignments, office documents, and colour pages. Its refillable ink tanks can help manage running costs, while wireless printing reduces the need for cables. However, the lack of automatic duplex printing may be inconvenient if you frequently print lengthy documents.
Ink tank printers use refillable liquid ink reservoirs and support colour printing, including photographs and graphics. Laser printers use toner powder and suit fast, high-volume document printing. Running costs depend on print volume, colour usage and replacement supplies, while maintenance requirements vary by model.
Standard Wi-Fi printing typically connects a printer and a device via the same wireless network. Wi-Fi Direct creates a direct wireless connection between compatible devices and the printer, without a router or internet connection. Both enable cable-free printing, but setup and supported features depend on the printer and device.
Product
Cost per page
Print speed
Print quality
|HP Smart Tank 589
|Black: 47 paise; Colour: 67 paise
|Black: 12 ipm; Colour: 5 ipm
|Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi
|Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000
|Black: 10 paise; Colour: 35 paise
|Black: 8.8 ipm; Colour: 5 ipm
|Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi
|Brother DCP-T436W
|Black: 9 paise; Colour: 24 paise
|Black: 16 ipm; Colour: 9 ipm
|Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi
|Brother HL-L2440DW
|Varies by toner price and page coverage
|Up to 30 ppm
|Up to 1200 × 1200 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L3360
|Black: 9 paise; Colour: 33 paise
|Black: 11 ipm; Colour: 6 ipm
|Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi
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FAQs
What discounts are available on printers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?
The sale features discounts on select printers, including ink tank and laser models. For instance, a sale roundup listed the Brother DCP-T436W at rupees 12,466 and the Brother HL-L2440DW at rupees 13,313. Prices and availability may change during the event.
How much can buyers save on printers with SBI card offers and Prime member benefits?
Eligible SBI debit and credit cardholders can access an instant discount of up to 10%, subject to the offer's terms. Prime members also receive access to exclusive deals and additional benefits. Final savings depend on the printer's listed price, card eligibility, and applicable offer conditions.
Are ink tank and laser printers available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?
Yes. Sale listings include both ink tank and laser printers. Ink tank models use refillable liquid ink and support colour printing, while laser printers use toner and are commonly used for text-heavy documents. The discount and final price vary by model and listing.