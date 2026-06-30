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Tired of stubborn stains? 7 washing machine features that do the heavy scrubbing for you

These washing machines come in both top-load and front-load models and they come with 5-Star energy rating that helps in saving energy.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published30 Jun 2026, 08:00 AM IST
These washing machines are ideal for small to large families.
These washing machines are ideal for small to large families.(HT)

Cleaning clothes should be simple. You plug in the washing machine, you put the detergent and clothes in, you select the cycle and that's it - the clothes come out clean at the end of the laundry cycle. But stubborn stains from curry spills, mud, grease and sweat, rarely make things as easy, which mean you inevitably find yourself pre-soaking clothes, scrubbing collars by hand, or running multiple wash cycles just to get acceptable results. But here's the good news. You no longer need to scrub and soak clothes to get the spotless clean.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)View Details...

₹27,490

...
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IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey)View Details...

₹25,490

...
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Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine,PowerWave Wash,Inbuilt Dual Lint Filter, Stainless Steel VarioDrum with 5 fin Pulsator, Water Save, Flex Drain, Dark Grey (WOE70AH0IN)View Details...

...
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Whirlpool 9 Kg Ozone Technology 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XO9012BYM52E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, 1400 RPM)View Details...

₹40,890

...
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Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam, Ecobubble, Quick Wash, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA40F08H2CTL, In-Built Heater, Stainwash, Deep Charcoal)View Details...

₹23,490

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View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Top-tier washing machines come with a host of features that are designed to remove toughest stains without damaging the fabric. From intelligent steam cycles that loosen deeply embedded dirt to specialised drum movements that mimic manual scrubbing, modern washing machines make doing laundry a simple task rather than a tedious chore. If you are planning to upgrade your washing machine, here are the top seven features that solve all the common laundry problems.

7 washing machine features that make laundry easier

1. Steam Wash: This feature uses steam to penetrate fabrics, remove tough stains and neutralize common allergens and bacteria. This feature is also good at relaxing wrinkles. This feature is ideal for cleaning baby clothes and for people with sensitive skin.

2. Quick Wash: This feature is ideal for cleaning small batches of clothes that don't need rigorous scrubbing. It cleans clothes in 15 to 30 minutes, which saves time, energy and water.

3. AI Load Sensing: This feature uses a bunch of smart sensors to detect details such as weight of the washing load, type of fabric and soil level to automatically adjust water level, temperature, and tumble intensity. This removes the guess work and helps clean all the clothes more efficiently.

4. Direct Drive Motors: Traditional washing machines use belts and pulleys to spin the drum. Contrary to that Direct Drive motors attach directly to the back of the drum, which drastically reduces noise, enhances durability and produces less vibrations.

5. Add Wash / Pause & Add: We've all been in situations wherein we have added an entire batch of clothes to the washing machine only to realise that a shirt or sock has been left behind. This feature lets you pause the function and pop-in the forgotten item easily and without disturbing the entire cycle.

6. Auto Detergent Dispensing: This feature automatically detects the weight and type of fabric to pour the right amount of fabric that can clean clothes optimally. It ensures that no soap is wasted and clothes are cleaned efficiently and effectively.

7. Impeller Technology: This technology replaces the classic agitators that physically twist and push garments. It creates dynamic water swirls that move clothes from the outer rim of the basket to the center. They key advantage of this technology is that it is gentler on the clothes and it is more energy and water efficient.

Best washing machines that clean clothes with less effort

This washing machine is designed for small to medium-sized families with three to four members. It is powered by LG's Inverter Direct Drive motor, which delivers quieter operation with reduced vibration while supporting a maximum spin speed of 1200 RPM. It gets 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that adapts drum movements to different fabric types for thorough yet gentle cleaning, while Steam Wash helps remove allergens and improve hygiene. Additional features include Allergy Care, Tub Clean, Smart Diagnosis, and a stainless-steel drum.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Front Load
Type of Motor
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 1200 RPM
Cleaning Features
6 Motion Direct Drive, Steam Wash, Allergy Care, Tub Clean, Foam Detection System, Stainless Steel Drum, Smart Diagnosis

Reasons to buy

...

Low vibrations

...

Low Noise Levels

...

Ease of Use

...

Good wash quality

Reason to avoid

...

No Wi-Fi/ThinQ connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its silent operation and value for money. They also appreciate its low noise levels and low vibrations. They also like its overall wash quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its low noise levels and wash quality.

2. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey)

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This washing machine is built for singles and couples looking for easy and efficient way to clean clothes. Its compact design fits easily into modern homes while offering premium front-load washing performance. It is equipped with a high-speed motor and advanced wash technologies, which effectively tackles everyday stains while being gentle on delicate fabrics. Additional features include Steam Refresh, AI-powered wash optimisation, Cradle Wash, Aqua Energie, and 2X Power Steam.

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Front Load
Type of Motor
AI Inverter Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 1000 RPM
Cleaning Features
AI Technology, Steam Refresh, 2X Power Steam, Cradle Wash, Aqua Energie, Ball Valve Technology, Drum Clean, Self Diagnosis, Auto Balance System, Crescent Moon Drum

Reasons to buy

...

Great performance

...

User friendly design

...

Low noise level

Reason to avoid

...

Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality with satisfactory performance and efficient operation. They appreciate its ease of use, smooth operation with no noise, and consider it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its performance and wash quality.

This washing machine is designed for small to medium-sized households with three to four people. Its modern, soft-close lid and rust-resistant stainless-steel drum ensures durability and everyday convenience. It is powered by Bosch's efficient motor, which offers a maximum spin speed of 680 RPM for effective water extraction while remaining gentle on fabrics. Bosch's PowerWave Wash System creates powerful water flow for improved stain removal, while features such as Power Off Memory, One Touch Start, Drum Clean, and multiple wash programmes enhance ease of use.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Top Load
Type of Motor
High-Efficiency Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 600 RPM
Cleaning Features
PowerWave Wash System, Stainless Steel Drum, Drum Clean, One Touch Start, Power Off Memory, Multiple Wash Programs, Magic Filter

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

User friendly design

...

Low noise level

...

Good build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Spin speed is lower than many front-load machines

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this washing machine to be of good quality, with easy-to-understand controls, and appreciate its silent operation during both washing and drying cycles. Moreover, they consider it a good value for money and praise its build quality, particularly noting the well-crafted drum.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its ease of use and wash and dry quality.

This washing machine is designed for large families that need powerful yet fabric-friendly cleaning. Its premium front-load design features a durable stainless-steel drum and a digital control panel for effortless operation. It is powered by Whirlpool's Sense Inverter Motor, which delivers quiet performance with a high 1200 RPM spin speed for faster drying. This machine combines 6th Sense Technology, Steam Wash, Fresh Care+, and multiple intelligent wash programmes to tackle stubborn stains while protecting delicate fabrics.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Front Load
Type of Motor
Sense Inverter Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 1200 RPM
Cleaning Features
6th Sense Technology, Steam Wash, Fresh Care+, SoftMove Technology, Drum Clean, Stain Wash, Multiple Wash Programs, Stainless Steel Drum

Reasons to buy

...

Great performance

...

Good wash quality

...

Low noise level

Reason to avoid

...

Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well, with one noting it dries almost 95% of water completely, and they appreciate its quiet operation and excellent cleaning capabilities. Moreover, they consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its durability and wash quality.

This washing machine is designed for medium to large households. Its premium top-loading design features a soft-close lid, durable drum, and user-friendly digital control panel for hassle-free operation. It is powered by Samsung's Digital Inverter Motor that delivers quieter performance with improved durability while operating at a maximum spin speed of 700 RPM. The machine combines Ecobubble Technology, Stain Wash, BubbleStorm, and Dual Storm pulsator to loosen stubborn dirt while remaining gentle on fabrics.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Top Load
Type of Motor
Digital Inverter Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 700 RPM
Cleaning Features
Ecobubble Technology, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm Pulsator, Stain Wash, Magic Filter, Eco Tub Clean, Intensive Wash, Multiple Wash Programmes

Reasons to buy

...

Value for money

...

Good wash quality

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality and value for money, particularly noting it's budget-friendly for families of three and saves on utility bills. The machine is easy to use, especially for senior citizens, and delivers good cleaning results.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its durability and wash quality.

This washing machine is designed for large families that require powerful and efficient laundry care. Its premium top-loading design features a soft-closing lid, durable stainless-steel drum, and an easy-to-use digital control panel for convenient operation. It is powered by LG's Smart Inverter Motor, which delivers energy-efficient performance with a maximum spin speed of 780 RPM for faster drying. The machine combines TurboDrum technology, Punch+3 pulsator, Smart Motion, and Jet Spray+ to remove stubborn stains while protecting fabrics from wear.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Type of Washing Machine
Fully Automatic Top Load
Type of Motor
Smart Inverter Motor
Motor Speed
Up to 700 RPM
Cleaning Features
TurboDrum Technology, Smart Motion, Punch+3 Pulsator, Jet Spray+, Auto Pre Wash, Tub Clean, Smart Diagnosis, Stainless Steel Drum, Multiple Wash Programmes

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

Low noise functioning

Reason to avoid

...

Low motor speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this washing machine for its powerful wash quality, spacious drum, and user-friendly controls. Many customers appreciate the TurboDrum, Jet Spray+, and Smart Motion technologies for removing stubborn stains while keeping clothes in good condition.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its durability and cleaning performance.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines in India

NAMECAPACITYTYPEMOTOR TYPE
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7KgFully-Automatic Front LoadInverter Direct Drive Motor
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine6KgFully Automatic Front LoadAI Inverter Motor
Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine7KgFully Automatic Top LoadHigh-Efficiency Motor
Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine9KgFront Load Fully AutomaticSense Inverter Motor
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine8KgFully-Automatic Top LoadDigital Inverter Motor
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 9KgFully Automatic Top LoadSmart Inverter Motor

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines including semi-automatic and fully-automatic ones and front-load and top-load models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cleaning technology, performance, smart features and factors that impact the overall cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesTired of stubborn stains? 7 washing machine features that do the heavy scrubbing for you
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FAQs
Front-load washing machines generally provide better stain removal, use less water, and are gentler on fabrics.
Look for features such as Steam Wash, AI Wash, TurboDrum, Ecobubble, 6 Motion Direct Drive, PowerWave Wash, BubbleStorm, and Auto Pre Wash.
Not necessarily. Higher spin speeds (1000–1400 RPM) mainly remove more water from clothes, reducing drying time. Cleaning performance depends more on the wash technology than the spin speed.
Yes. Steam Wash helps loosen stubborn stains, remove allergens and bacteria, reduce wrinkles, and improve fabric hygiene, making it especially useful for baby clothes, towels, and bedsheets.
Look for washing machines with hard water wash programmes or technologies like Aqua Energie that improve detergent performance and help prevent mineral deposits inside the drum.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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