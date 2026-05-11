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Too hot, too cold, never comfortable? These 5 AI smart ACs personalise cooling while you sleep

These ACs use AI to analyse your sleep patterns over time to give you a comfortable sleeping experience. These ACs are available at a discount of up to 45% on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published11 May 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000.
Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses worth ₹6,000.(HT Tech)

ACs are one of the most important appliances of modern era that get us through the scorching summer heat with relatively no discomfort. Yet, a lot of us find ourselves tossing and turning each night trying to adjust the AC temperature to a setting that is neither too cold nor too warm. The struggle is real. The result? The result is broken sleep, higher electricity bills, and higher discomfort - something that shouldn't be. That’s where AI-powered smart AC come into picture.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, 2023 Model AR18CYLAMWK White)View Details...

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Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star,New star rated,Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC(DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond.,8-1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU12BKY3W,White)View Details...

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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (PM2.5 & Anti-Microbial Filter, Customised Sleep, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, IC318QNUS, White)View Details...

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IFB 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC,Inbuilt WiFi, Hybrid Mode, 8-in-1 Flexi Mode, Heavy Duty Compressor, Long Air Throw, Self Clean, 100% Copper,CI183SS22SGM3, WhiteView Details...

₹36,490

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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,White)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

These smart ACs use data from advanced sensors to learn your habits, monitor room conditions, and automatically adjust cooling to a temperature that feels comfortable -- all while you are asleep. They analyse factors like humidity, room occupancy, sleep cycles, and even outdoor weather to create a personalised cooling experience without you lifting a finger. Whether you share your room with your family or your cooling needs change throughout the night, these smart machines promise comfort that adapts to your needs.

If you are planning to upgrade the AC in your room to a smart AC that understands your sleeping patterns to give you a comfortable experience throughout the night, we have some recommendations for you. But before that, let's take a look at the features that you need to consider while buying one.

Factors to consider while buying a smart AC with custom sleep profiles

Capacity: Pick an AC with a capacity that suits the size of your room. Large bedrooms can use 1.5 ton AC while 1 ton ACs are ideal for smaller bedrooms in your home.

Energy Efficiency: Look for AC with inverter compressors as they can subtly vary their temperature to maintain precise temperatures without the on and off cycle of fixed-speed models. Also look for 3-star or 5-star rated models for higher energy savings.

AI features: Look for features like Sleep Profiles or WindFree technology or Customised Sleep. These names change with the company name but they all offer customized cooling during sleep.

Connectivity: Check for support for apps for remote operations and voice assistants for easy usage.

Best ACs that adjust cooling based on your sleep

This split AC by Samsung features sleek indoor unit with hidden display blends seamlessly into modern Indian homes. It is suitable for cooling a medium sized room with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It is powered by Digital Inverter Boost and AI Auto Cooling technologies that learn your cooling habits and automatically adjusts settings for personalised comfort. It features a Good Sleep Mode that intelligently studies your nighttime cooling needs to optimise temperature through sleep cycles for deeper, uninterrupted rest. In addition to that, it gets Fast Cooling, 5-step Convertible Mode, copper condenser and inverter technology that make it a smarter and reliable option for Indian homes.

This AC is getting a 41% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to 6,000, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
Digital Inverter Boost, AI Energy Optimization, Convertible 5-in-1 Mode
Cooling Features
Fast Cooling, Good Sleep Mode, Auto Clean, Dehumidification, Copper Condenser
Smart Features
AI Auto Cooling, SmartThings App Support, Voice Control compatibility, Usage Pattern Learning

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality and premium design

...

Windfree Mode is useful

...

Uniform cooling

Reason to avoid

...

Average cooling performance

...

Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and appreciate its Windfree mode, with one noting it helps cool rooms uniformly. However, its overall cooling performance and noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its build quality and Windfree mode.

2. Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star,New star rated,Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC(DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond.,8-1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU12BKY3W,White)

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This AC by Panasonic features a sleek minimalist design with a hidden temperature display that complements modern Indian interiors. lt is ideal for small rooms with up to 120 sq ft in size. It comes with 7-in-1 Convertible Inverter technology that adjusts cooling capacity to match a room's cooling load. It also supports Panasonic’s AI-enabled MirAie platform that personalises cooling preferences and a Sleep Profile functionality that optimises overnight temperatures based on sleep patterns for uninterrupted rest. This AC is equipped with Powerful Mode, PM 0.1 air purification, Copper Condenser, and Shield Blu+ coating, that help it deliver cleaner and more sustained cooling.

This AC is getting a 31% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to 6,000, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
7-in-1 Convertible Inverter, ECO Mode, Variable Speed Compressor
Cooling Features
Powerful Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Copper Condenser, Shield Blu+ Anti-Corrosion, Crystal Clean
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, AI-based Sleep Profile, Voice Control

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality

...

Low noise levels

...

Comfortable cooling at night

Reason to avoid

...

Average cooling performance

Specifications

Capacity
1 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
7-in-1 Convertible Inverter, ECO Mode, Variable Speed Compressor
Cooling Features
Powerful Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Copper Condenser, Shield Blu+ Anti-Corrosion, Crystal Clean
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, AI-based Sleep Profile, Voice Control

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality

...

Low noise levels

...

Comfortable cooling at night

Reason to avoid

...

Average cooling performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and appreciate its low noise levels and cooling at night time. However, its overall cooling performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its build quality and night time cooling.

This AC by Blue Star features a sleek indoor unit with a concealed LED display that easily blends in the minimalistic aesthetics of modern Indian homes. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It comes with a 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter that adjusts cooling capacity dynamically to improve energy efficiency. In addition to that, it comes with a Customised Sleep mode that uses AI-driven temperature profiling to optimise cooling through different sleep stages. Additionally, it gets Turbo Cool, anti-microbial protection, precision inverter compressor, and durable copper components ensure for faster and reliable cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
Inverter Compressor, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Eco-friendly refrigerant
Cooling Features
Turbo Cool, Customised Sleep Mode, Anti-Microbial Filter, Copper Condenser, Self-Diagnosis
Smart Features
Smart App Control, AI-enabled Sleep Customisation, Voice Assistant Support, Intelligent Temperature Management

Reasons to buy

...

Stylish design

...

Customised Sleep Mode

...

Good cooling performance

Reason to avoid

...

Average app connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and appreciate its cooling performance and sleep mode.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This AC by IFB combines a premium minimalist design with a hidden LED display that adds a premium touch to bedrooms. It is suitable for medium sized rooms with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It is powered by an AI-powered inverter compressor that adjusts cooling for higher energy efficiency. Its standout feature is its Smart Sleep function that uses AI learning to study sleep cycles and automatically fine-tune nighttime temperatures for uninterrupted comfort. Additionally, it gets HD Compressor technology, 8-in-1 Flexi cooling, Nano Tek coating, and powerful air throw. Together, these features deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised cooling.

This refrigerator is getting a 41% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to 3,500, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
AI Inverter Compressor, 8-in-1 Flexi Mode, Eco Mode
Cooling Features
HD Compressor, Fast Cooling, Smart Sleep Mode, Nano Tek Coating, High Air Throw
Smart Features
AI-powered cooling optimization, Sleep Pattern Learning, Smart Diagnostics, Intelligent Temperature Adjustment

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Low noise levels

...

Good cooling

Reason to avoid

...

Faulty swing feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and appreciate its cooling performance and low noise levels. However, some have reported issues with its swing feature.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and low noise levels.

This AC by Panasonic feature a sleek minimalist design with a hidden temperature display that blends elegantly modern Indian homes. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It comes with a 7-in-1 Convertible Inverter that adjusts cooling load for improved energy efficiency. It is powered by Panasonic’s MirAie AI platform that includes Sleep Profile technology that studies nighttime cooling patterns and customises temperature automatically for deeper sleep. Additional features include a PM 0.1 air filter, Powerful Mode, Shield Blu+ protection, and copper condenser.

This refrigerator is getting a 32% discount on Amazon along with an exchange bonus of up to 3,500, banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Energy Saving Features
7-in-1 Convertible Inverter, ECO Mode, Variable Speed Compressor
Cooling Features
Powerful Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Copper Condenser, Shield Blu+ Coating, Crystal Clean
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, AI-based Sleep Profile, Voice Assistant Support

Reasons to buy

...

Good design

...

Excellent cooling performance

...

Value for money design

Reason to avoid

...

Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this AC's build quality and cooling performance, noting it cools rooms quickly within 5 minutes. However, some have reported issues with its noise levels

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and build.

Top 3 features of ACs that adjust cooling based on your sleep

NAMECAPACITYENERGY RATINGCOOLING FEATURES
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 StarFast Cooling, Good Sleep Mode, Auto Clean, Dehumidification, Copper Condenser
Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC1 Ton3 StarPowerful Mode, PM 0.1 Filter, Copper Condenser, Shield Blu+ Anti-Corrosion, Crystal Clean
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 StarTurbo Cool, Customised Sleep Mode, Anti-Microbial Filter, Copper Condenser, Self-Diagnosis
IFB 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, AI Powered Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton3 StarHD Compressor, Fast Cooling, Smart Sleep Mode, Nano Tek Coating, High Air Throw
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Ton3 StarPowerful Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Copper Condenser, Shield Blu+ Coating, Crystal Clean

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air conditioners both split ACs and window ACs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of split ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about the features that impact their cooling capability and energy efficiency. I've also look at how AI is being deployed in these new age appliance for customised cooling results. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesToo hot, too cold, never comfortable? These 5 AI smart ACs personalise cooling while you sleep
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FAQs
Yes. If you often wake up feeling too cold, too hot, or dehydrated, a sleep mode AC can improve sleep quality while lowering electricity bills.
AI sleep mode is smarter because it learns usage patterns and adjusts cooling dynamically, while regular sleep mode follows a fixed temperature schedule.
Yes. Most sleep modes reduce compressor load overnight, which can lower energy consumption by 10–30% depending on room conditions and usage.
Most sleep experts recommend 24°C to 26°C for comfortable sleep, though personal comfort and humidity levels can change this.
No, but it works best with inverter ACs because variable-speed compressors can make finer temperature adjustments more efficiently.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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