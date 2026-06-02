Too many windows and not enough screen space? Monitors that make coding easier

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Writing code for hours on a small or cramped display can quickly become frustrating. Constant scrolling, limited screen space and poor text clarity often slow down productivity, especially when working with multiple files, browser tabs and development tools at the same time.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallASUS ProArt Display PA247CV 23.8” (60.45cm) Monitor, 1080P Full HD, 100% sRGB/Rec. 709, IPS, ΔE < 2, USB-C HDMI DisplayPort with Daisy-Chaining, Calman Verified, Eye Care, Anti-Glare, Ergonomic StandView Details
₹20,499
acer B277U GB 27 inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS Monitor | ErgoStand Tilt Swivel Pivot Height Adjust | 120Hz AdaptiveSync |TUV Low BlueLight | Strong Sturdy Design | HDMI DP Audio Out | Speakers I BlackView Details
₹14,999
High refresh rateBenQ GW2490TC 24" IPS 144Hz FHD Eye-Care Monitor |99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|USB-C(20 W)|2Wx2 Speakers|Height, Tilt, Pivot & Swivel| Ultrathin Bezel| HDMI |DP| AMD FreeSync|TÜV Rheinland 4-Star(White)View Details
₹12,750
Dell E2425HSM 23.8 inch FHD Monitor|IPS Panel|Dual Speakers|5ms| 100Hz Refresh| 1000:1 Contrast | 250 cd/m2 |Ports: 1 HDMI, 1 DP 1.2, 1 VGA|TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort | Height Tilt Swivel PivotView Details
₹10,699
Large displayAmazon Basics 27" (68.58 cm) Full HD IPS Monitor | 1920 x 1080 Pixels | 120Hz Refresh | Frameless Design | Flicker-Free | Anti-Glare | Tilt/Swivel/Pivot Adjustment | VESA Mount | LED Backlight (Black)View Details
₹8,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good monitor can make a noticeable difference by offering sharper text, more workspace and better ergonomics for long coding sessions. Features like higher resolutions, larger screens and adjustable stands can help reduce distractions and improve workflow. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted monitors that are well suited for coding, multitasking and everyday development work.
The ASUS ProArt PA247CV is a professional-grade monitor designed for content creators, photographers, video editors, and designers who require highly accurate colours. Its IPS panel delivers 100% sRGB and Rec.709 colour coverage, while Calman Verification and a Delta E value below 2 ensure exceptional colour precision. USB-C connectivity supports video, data transfer, and charging through a single cable. The ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment options, making it comfortable for long editing sessions. This monitor is particularly suited to creative workflows where colour consistency matters.
Factory-calibrated colour accuracy
Excellent USB-C connectivity
Full HD resolution only
Not designed for gaming enthusiasts
Buyers praise the accurate colour reproduction, professional calibration, and USB-C convenience. Many content creators find it reliable for photo editing and design work.
You should choose this product if colour accuracy and professional creative work are your priorities.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Acer B277U GB is a productivity-focused 27-inch WQHD monitor built for professionals who spend long hours at their desks. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution provides noticeably sharper visuals than Full HD displays, while the IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles and consistent colours. The 120Hz refresh rate adds smoother scrolling and motion, improving everyday usability. Acer's ErgoStand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, helping users maintain a comfortable posture. Combined with TÜV-certified eye protection features, it is well suited for office and remote work environments.
Sharp WQHD resolution
Fully adjustable ergonomic stand
Basic speaker performance
HDR support not included
Buyers appreciate the sharp display quality, smooth refresh rate, and sturdy construction. Many users find it excellent for productivity and multitasking.
You should choose this product for comfortable all-day productivity and crisp WQHD image quality.
The BenQ GW2490TC combines office-friendly features with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Its IPS panel covers 99% sRGB colour space and offers strong colour consistency. BenQ's Eye-Care technologies help reduce eye strain during extended usage, while USB-C connectivity simplifies laptop setups. The monitor includes built-in speakers and a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot functions. Its slim bezels and clean design make it a practical choice for modern workspaces and multi-monitor configurations.
Smooth 144Hz refresh rate
Strong ergonomic adjustments
Full HD resolution at 24 inches
USB-C charging limited to 20W
Buyers like the smooth performance, eye comfort features, and convenient USB-C support. Many appreciate its versatile work-and-play capabilities.
You should choose this product for a balance of productivity features and smooth high-refresh performance.
The Dell E2425HSM is a business-oriented monitor designed for everyday office work, video conferencing, and productivity tasks. Its IPS panel provides consistent viewing angles, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and general desktop use feel smoother than standard 60Hz monitors. Dual integrated speakers reduce the need for external audio devices, helping maintain a clean workspace. Dell's ergonomic stand supports height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustments, while TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification enhances long-term viewing comfort. It is a practical choice for professional and home-office environments.
Good office-focused features
Flexible connectivity options
Average brightness output
Not intended for gaming
Buyers appreciate the comfortable viewing experience, ergonomic stand, and dependable Dell build quality. Many find it ideal for office tasks.
You should choose this product for reliable productivity performance and workplace-friendly ergonomics.
The Amazon Basics 27-inch monitor targets users seeking an affordable large-screen display for everyday productivity, entertainment, and casual gaming. Its IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles, while the 120Hz refresh rate provides smoother motion than conventional office monitors. The frameless design helps maximise screen space and looks modern on a desk setup. Anti-glare coating and flicker-free technology improve comfort during long viewing sessions. Combined with VESA mount compatibility and ergonomic adjustments, it offers useful versatility at a budget-friendly price point.
Large screen at affordable pricing
Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
Full HD resolution on 27-inch panel
Limited premium features
Buyers appreciate the large display size, smooth refresh rate, and value for money. Many find it suitable for work and entertainment.
You should choose this product for a budget-friendly large-screen experience with smoother visuals.
The LG 27US550 is a 27-inch UltraFine 4K monitor aimed at users who prioritise sharp image quality and detailed visuals. Its UHD resolution delivers exceptional clarity for productivity, content creation, and media consumption. HDR10 support enhances dynamic range, while the IPS panel covers 90% DCI-P3 colour space for vibrant colours. The virtually borderless design gives it a modern appearance, and the ergonomic stand supports multiple adjustment options. It is particularly appealing to professionals seeking affordable entry-level 4K productivity and creative performance.
Sharp and detailed 4K display
Good colour reproduction
Refresh rate focused on productivity
No USB-C connectivity
Buyers praise the sharp 4K image quality and vibrant colours. Many appreciate the monitor for editing, office work, and entertainment.
You should choose this product for affordable 4K clarity and strong colour performance.
The Lenovo L27h-4A is a feature-rich QHD monitor that blends productivity, entertainment, and light gaming capabilities. Its IPS panel delivers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 coverage for vibrant colours, while the 100Hz refresh rate provides smoother everyday performance. Extensive connectivity includes USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it suitable for modern laptops and peripherals. Integrated speakers and a fully adjustable stand further enhance usability. The monitor is well suited for users seeking an all-in-one desktop display solution.
Excellent connectivity selection
Strong colour performance
Speaker output is basic
Not aimed at competitive gamers
Buyers appreciate the versatile connectivity and sharp QHD visuals. Many users find it ideal for mixed productivity and entertainment usage.
You should choose this product for versatile connectivity and a well-balanced feature set.
The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 is a gaming-focused QHD monitor built for fast-paced gameplay and immersive visuals. Its IPS panel combines 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, delivering smooth motion and reduced blur. Support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility helps minimise screen tearing during gameplay. HDR10 support and wide colour coverage further improve image quality, while ergonomic adjustments allow comfortable long gaming sessions. It is a strong choice for competitive and enthusiast gamers.
Excellent gaming performance
High refresh rate with QHD resolution
HDR impact is limited
Built primarily for gamers
Buyers praise the smooth gameplay experience, high refresh rate, and sharp image quality. Many gamers consider it excellent value for performance.
You should choose this product for fast competitive gaming and impressive QHD visual performance.
|Monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|ASUS ProArt PA247CV
|23.8-inch
|Full HD
|75Hz
|Acer B277U GB
|27-inch
|WQHD
|120Hz
|BenQ GW2490TC
|24-inch
|Full HD
|144Hz
|Dell E2425HSM
|23.8-inch
|Full HD
|100Hz
|Amazon Basics 27
|27-inch
|Full HD
|120Hz
|LG 27US550
|27-inch
|4K UHD
|60Hz
|Lenovo L27h-4A
|27-inch
|QHD
|100Hz
|ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4
|27-inch
|QHD
|180Hz
I have been covering consumer technology and PC accessories for several years, and I have reviewed a wide range of products including monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, and other computer peripherals. This experience has helped me understand what separates a good monitor from one that truly enhances productivity, gaming, or content consumption.
For this buying guide, I compared monitors based on display quality, refresh rate, colour accuracy, connectivity options, ergonomics, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these monitors for buyers.
Things no one tells you before buying TWS earbuds and what brands rarely explain
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.