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Too many windows and not enough screen space? Monitors that make coding easier

A good coding monitor can improve readability, multitasking and comfort, helping developers spend less time scrolling and more time focusing on their work.

Published2 Jun 2026, 01:23 PM IST
The right monitor can make long coding sessions far more comfortable.
The right monitor can make long coding sessions far more comfortable.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Writing code for hours on a small or cramped display can quickly become frustrating. Constant scrolling, limited screen space and poor text clarity often slow down productivity, especially when working with multiple files, browser tabs and development tools at the same time.

Our PicksBest overallHigh refresh rateLarge display4K monitorFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

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A good monitor can make a noticeable difference by offering sharper text, more workspace and better ergonomics for long coding sessions. Features like higher resolutions, larger screens and adjustable stands can help reduce distractions and improve workflow. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted monitors that are well suited for coding, multitasking and everyday development work.

BEST OVERALL

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The ASUS ProArt PA247CV is a professional-grade monitor designed for content creators, photographers, video editors, and designers who require highly accurate colours. Its IPS panel delivers 100% sRGB and Rec.709 colour coverage, while Calman Verification and a Delta E value below 2 ensure exceptional colour precision. USB-C connectivity supports video, data transfer, and charging through a single cable. The ergonomic stand offers extensive adjustment options, making it comfortable for long editing sessions. This monitor is particularly suited to creative workflows where colour consistency matters.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Colour Gamut
100% sRGB / Rec.709
Connectivity
USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
Colour Accuracy
Delta E < 2

Reason to buy

Factory-calibrated colour accuracy

Excellent USB-C connectivity

Reason to avoid

Full HD resolution only

Not designed for gaming enthusiasts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the accurate colour reproduction, professional calibration, and USB-C convenience. Many content creators find it reliable for photo editing and design work.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if colour accuracy and professional creative work are your priorities.

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Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer B277U GB is a productivity-focused 27-inch WQHD monitor built for professionals who spend long hours at their desks. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution provides noticeably sharper visuals than Full HD displays, while the IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles and consistent colours. The 120Hz refresh rate adds smoother scrolling and motion, improving everyday usability. Acer's ErgoStand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, helping users maintain a comfortable posture. Combined with TÜV-certified eye protection features, it is well suited for office and remote work environments.

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Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
2560 x 1440 (WQHD)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort
Ergonomics
Height, Tilt, Pivot, Swivel

Reason to buy

Sharp WQHD resolution

Fully adjustable ergonomic stand

Reason to avoid

Basic speaker performance

HDR support not included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp display quality, smooth refresh rate, and sturdy construction. Many users find it excellent for productivity and multitasking.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for comfortable all-day productivity and crisp WQHD image quality.

HIGH REFRESH RATE

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The BenQ GW2490TC combines office-friendly features with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Its IPS panel covers 99% sRGB colour space and offers strong colour consistency. BenQ's Eye-Care technologies help reduce eye strain during extended usage, while USB-C connectivity simplifies laptop setups. The monitor includes built-in speakers and a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot functions. Its slim bezels and clean design make it a practical choice for modern workspaces and multi-monitor configurations.

Specifications

Display
24-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort

Reason to buy

Smooth 144Hz refresh rate

Strong ergonomic adjustments

Reason to avoid

Full HD resolution at 24 inches

USB-C charging limited to 20W

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth performance, eye comfort features, and convenient USB-C support. Many appreciate its versatile work-and-play capabilities.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a balance of productivity features and smooth high-refresh performance.

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The Dell E2425HSM is a business-oriented monitor designed for everyday office work, video conferencing, and productivity tasks. Its IPS panel provides consistent viewing angles, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and general desktop use feel smoother than standard 60Hz monitors. Dual integrated speakers reduce the need for external audio devices, helping maintain a clean workspace. Dell's ergonomic stand supports height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustments, while TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification enhances long-term viewing comfort. It is a practical choice for professional and home-office environments.

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Specifications

Display
23.8-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Audio
Dual Speakers
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

Reason to buy

Good office-focused features

Flexible connectivity options

Reason to avoid

Average brightness output

Not intended for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfortable viewing experience, ergonomic stand, and dependable Dell build quality. Many find it ideal for office tasks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable productivity performance and workplace-friendly ergonomics.

LARGE DISPLAY

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The Amazon Basics 27-inch monitor targets users seeking an affordable large-screen display for everyday productivity, entertainment, and casual gaming. Its IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles, while the 120Hz refresh rate provides smoother motion than conventional office monitors. The frameless design helps maximise screen space and looks modern on a desk setup. Anti-glare coating and flicker-free technology improve comfort during long viewing sessions. Combined with VESA mount compatibility and ergonomic adjustments, it offers useful versatility at a budget-friendly price point.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Design
Frameless
Mounting
VESA Compatible

Reason to buy

Large screen at affordable pricing

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

Full HD resolution on 27-inch panel

Limited premium features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large display size, smooth refresh rate, and value for money. Many find it suitable for work and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a budget-friendly large-screen experience with smoother visuals.

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4K MONITOR

The LG 27US550 is a 27-inch UltraFine 4K monitor aimed at users who prioritise sharp image quality and detailed visuals. Its UHD resolution delivers exceptional clarity for productivity, content creation, and media consumption. HDR10 support enhances dynamic range, while the IPS panel covers 90% DCI-P3 colour space for vibrant colours. The virtually borderless design gives it a modern appearance, and the ergonomic stand supports multiple adjustment options. It is particularly appealing to professionals seeking affordable entry-level 4K productivity and creative performance.

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Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
HDR
HDR10
Colour Gamut
90% DCI-P3
Connectivity
HDMI x2, DisplayPort

Reason to buy

Sharp and detailed 4K display

Good colour reproduction

Reason to avoid

Refresh rate focused on productivity

No USB-C connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp 4K image quality and vibrant colours. Many appreciate the monitor for editing, office work, and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable 4K clarity and strong colour performance.

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The Lenovo L27h-4A is a feature-rich QHD monitor that blends productivity, entertainment, and light gaming capabilities. Its IPS panel delivers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 coverage for vibrant colours, while the 100Hz refresh rate provides smoother everyday performance. Extensive connectivity includes USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, and dual HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it suitable for modern laptops and peripherals. Integrated speakers and a fully adjustable stand further enhance usability. The monitor is well suited for users seeking an all-in-one desktop display solution.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Connectivity
USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB

Reason to buy

Excellent connectivity selection

Strong colour performance

Reason to avoid

Speaker output is basic

Not aimed at competitive gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the versatile connectivity and sharp QHD visuals. Many users find it ideal for mixed productivity and entertainment usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for versatile connectivity and a well-balanced feature set.

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The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 is a gaming-focused QHD monitor built for fast-paced gameplay and immersive visuals. Its IPS panel combines 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, delivering smooth motion and reduced blur. Support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility helps minimise screen tearing during gameplay. HDR10 support and wide colour coverage further improve image quality, while ergonomic adjustments allow comfortable long gaming sessions. It is a strong choice for competitive and enthusiast gamers.

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Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS
Resolution
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1ms
Sync Technology
FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible

Reason to buy

Excellent gaming performance

High refresh rate with QHD resolution

Reason to avoid

HDR impact is limited

Built primarily for gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smooth gameplay experience, high refresh rate, and sharp image quality. Many gamers consider it excellent value for performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for fast competitive gaming and impressive QHD visual performance.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for coding

  • Screen size and resolution: Higher resolutions and larger displays provide more room for code, documentation and multiple application windows.
  • Text clarity: Sharp text rendering helps reduce eye strain and makes long coding sessions more comfortable.
  • Ergonomic adjustments: Height, tilt and swivel adjustments help users maintain a comfortable viewing position throughout the day.
  • Panel type: IPS panels typically offer better viewing angles and more consistent image quality for extended use.
  • Connectivity options: Multiple ports such as USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort make it easier to connect laptops and desktop systems.

Top 3 features of best monitors

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MonitorsScreen SizeResolutionRefresh Rate
ASUS ProArt PA247CV23.8-inchFull HD75Hz
Acer B277U GB27-inchWQHD120Hz
BenQ GW2490TC24-inchFull HD144Hz
Dell E2425HSM23.8-inchFull HD100Hz
Amazon Basics 2727-inchFull HD120Hz
LG 27US55027-inch4K UHD60Hz
Lenovo L27h-4A27-inchQHD100Hz
ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-427-inchQHD180Hz

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology and PC accessories for several years, and I have reviewed a wide range of products including monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, and other computer peripherals. This experience has helped me understand what separates a good monitor from one that truly enhances productivity, gaming, or content consumption.

For this buying guide, I compared monitors based on display quality, refresh rate, colour accuracy, connectivity options, ergonomics, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these monitors for buyers.

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FAQs

What monitor size is ideal for coding?

Many developers prefer 27-inch monitors because they provide a good balance between screen space and desk footprint.

Is a 4K monitor necessary for coding?

Not necessarily. A QHD monitor is often sufficient for coding, though 4K displays can offer sharper text and more workspace.

Are ultrawide monitors good for programming?

Yes, ultrawide monitors can improve multitasking by allowing multiple applications and code windows to remain visible simultaneously.

Why is text clarity important for coding?

Clearer text reduces eye strain and makes reading code easier during long development sessions.

Should programmers prioritise refresh rate or resolution?

For coding, resolution and text clarity are generally more important than high refresh rates.

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