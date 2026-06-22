Too much sunlight in your living room? 5 brightest smart TVs under ₹40,000 that don't turn into a mirror

Buying the right TV for your home can be a tricky thing to do. There are a lot of factors that need to be considered while finalising any model, for instance what screen size to pick, what display technology to choose for, what display specifications to look for and many more. You also need to consider your own room conditions so that the sunlight doesn't wash out the picture. Many budget and mid-range TVs struggle to maintain clarity in bright living rooms and they turn dark scenes into a reflective screen of virtual mirrors. If your home has large windows or receives plenty of natural light, choosing a TV with a bright display can make a huge difference to your viewing experience.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P6LView Details
₹31,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXLView Details
Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50PQT8100/94View Details
₹34,999
LG 108 cms (43 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43NU870BPLAView Details
₹34,999
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) Smart TV QD-Mini LED Fire TV L43MC-FSMINView Details
₹32,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a screen that stays vibrant and easy to watch throughout the day. Several smart TVs under ₹40,000 now offer high-brightness panels, advanced display technologies like QLED, and features such as HDR support that help improve visibility even in challenging lighting conditions.
So, here is a list of the best TVs to buy under ₹40,000. But we get to the specific models, here are the factors to consider while buying a smart TV under ₹40,000.
- Screen size: Choose a screen size that matches your viewing distance. Less the distance, smaller is the screen.
- Display technology: Choose OLED for perfect blacks and wide viewing angles. Choose QLED or Mini-LED for high brightness in sunny rooms.
- Resolution: Opt for 4K Ultra HD as the standard. Avoid 1080p unless buying a small budget screen around 32 inches.
- HDR support: Look for features such as Dolby Vision or HDR 10+ as they maximise color and contrast.
- Audio quality: Check built-in speaker wattage and add a soundbar for a cinematic experience.
This TV comes with a slim-bezel design that maximizes screen space and gives it a modern look that blends well into contemporary living rooms. The 4K Ultra HD panel delivers sharp visuals, while HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support help enhance contrast and improve colour reproduction for a more vibrant viewing experience. TCL's AiPQ processor optimizes colour, clarity and detail in real time, helping content appear more natural and immersive. Running on Google TV, the television offers personalized content recommendations, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Bluetooth connectivity and access to thousands of apps through the Google Play Store.
Sharp visuals
Smooth Google TV experience
Value for money
Average audio
Buyers appreciate this TV for its crisp picture quality, user-friendly Google TV interface and overall value for money proposition. Customers particularly like the ease of accessing streaming apps, voice control via Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast functionality.
Buyers should choose this TV for its interface and display quality.
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This Samsung TV combines a premium slim design with Samsung's advanced Quantum Dot technology to deliver vibrant and lifelike visuals. Its 4K QLED panel produces 100% Colour Volume. Its features such as Quantum HDR, Color Booster Pro and PANTONE Validated colour certification further enhance colour accuracy, contrast and realism. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, this smart TV intelligently upscales content to near-4K quality while optimising picture and sound. Running on Samsung's One UI Tizen platform, it offers seamless access to popular streaming apps, SmartThings integration, voice assistant support and AI-powered personalization features.
Sharp visuals
Responsive interface
Value for money
Good connectivity
Average installation experience
Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, particularly its superb display resolution, and find it offers good value for money. They also like its user interface and connectivity options.
Buyers should choose this TV for its interface and display quality.
This Philips TV combines a sleek bezel-less design with QLED technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD panel leverages Quantum Dot technology to produce richer colours, deeper contrast and enhanced brightness for lifelike visuals. It gets support for HDR10+ that further improves colour accuracy and detail in both bright and dark scenes. It is powered by Google TV that provides access to thousands of apps, Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.
Excellent picture quality
Responsive interface
Good sound quality
Stable performance
Average responsiveness
Buyers find this TV to be the best QLED model in its segment, praising its stunning clarity, vivid colors, and deep contrast. Moreover, the built-in speakers are impressively clear, and customers consider it an affordable 4K TV that works properly.
Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and sound quality.
This LG TV features a sleek, minimalist design with slim bezels that keep the focus on the screen. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers crisp visuals and enhanced detail, while HDR support improves contrast and brings out more realistic highlights and shadows. Powered by LG's α (Alpha) AI Processor, the TV intelligently optimizes picture quality and colour performance for a more immersive viewing experience. Running on the latest webOS platform, this TV offers seamless access to popular streaming apps, voice controls and personalized content recommendations.
Excellent sound quality
Value for money
Good sound quality
Average responsiveness
Buyers find the TV's picture and sound quality good, and appreciate its value for money as a budget family option. They also appreciate its overall design.
Buyers should choose this TV for its design and sound.
The Xiaomi QD Mini LED TV combines a premium metal-bezel design with cutting-edge display technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD QD Mini LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology and precise Mini LED backlighting to produce deeper blacks, enhanced contrast and exceptionally vibrant colours. With support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and a wide colour gamut, the TV delivers superior colour accuracy and lifelike visuals across movies, sports and gaming content. It is powered by Google TV, it offers personalized recommendations, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and seamless access to popular streaming platforms.
Excellent picture quality
Powerful speaker quality
Smooth Google TV experience
Initial setup and software updates can take long
Buyers are particularly impressed by the TV's Mini LED picture quality, highlighting its deep contrast, vivid colours and impressive brightness levels. Many reviewers feel that the display performs well above expectations for its price segment. Customers also appreciate the built-in sound quality, Google TV interface.
Buyers should choose this TV for its display and sound.
|NAME
|DISPLAY SIZE
|SCREEN TYPE
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|43-inch
|LED
|Google TV
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|43-inch
|QLED
|One UI Tizen OS
|Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|50-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|LG 108 cms (43 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV
|43-inch
|LED
|webOS
|Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) Smart TV QD-Mini LED Fire TV
|43-inch
|QD Mini LED
|Google TV
Still using dual monitors? These ultra-wide monitors offer a cleaner setup
I’ve used and tested hundreds of TVs including LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart TVs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, screen technology, sound and their operating systems. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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