Too much sunlight in your living room? 5 brightest smart TVs under ₹40,000 that don't turn into a mirror

Buying the right TV for your home can be a tricky thing to do. There are a lot of factors that need to be considered while finalising any model, for instance what screen size to pick, what display technology to choose for, what display specifications to look for and many more. You also need to consider your own room conditions so that the sunlight doesn't wash out the picture. Many budget and mid-range TVs struggle to maintain clarity in bright living rooms and they turn dark scenes into a reflective screen of virtual mirrors. If your home has large windows or receives plenty of natural light, choosing a TV with a bright display can make a huge difference to your viewing experience.

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The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a screen that stays vibrant and easy to watch throughout the day. Several smart TVs under ₹40,000 now offer high-brightness panels, advanced display technologies like QLED, and features such as HDR support that help improve visibility even in challenging lighting conditions.

So, here is a list of the best TVs to buy under ₹40,000. But we get to the specific models, here are the factors to consider while buying a smart TV under ₹40,000.

Factors to consider while buying a smart TV - Screen size: Choose a screen size that matches your viewing distance. Less the distance, smaller is the screen.

- Display technology: Choose OLED for perfect blacks and wide viewing angles. Choose QLED or Mini-LED for high brightness in sunny rooms.

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- Resolution: Opt for 4K Ultra HD as the standard. Avoid 1080p unless buying a small budget screen around 32 inches.

- HDR support: Look for features such as Dolby Vision or HDR 10+ as they maximise color and contrast.

- Audio quality: Check built-in speaker wattage and add a soundbar for a cinematic experience.

Best smart TVs under ₹ 40,000

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This TV comes with a slim-bezel design that maximizes screen space and gives it a modern look that blends well into contemporary living rooms. The 4K Ultra HD panel delivers sharp visuals, while HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support help enhance contrast and improve colour reproduction for a more vibrant viewing experience. TCL's AiPQ processor optimizes colour, clarity and detail in real time, helping content appear more natural and immersive. Running on Google TV, the television offers personalized content recommendations, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Bluetooth connectivity and access to thousands of apps through the Google Play Store.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch Display Type LED Display Specifications 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, AiPQ Processor Speakers 24W Speaker Output (2 x 12W) Operating System Google TV Smart Features Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Screen Mirroring, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Google Play Store, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV and more Reason to buy Sharp visuals Smooth Google TV experience Value for money Reason to avoid Average audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this TV for its crisp picture quality, user-friendly Google TV interface and overall value for money proposition. Customers particularly like the ease of accessing streaming apps, voice control via Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast functionality.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its interface and display quality.

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This Samsung TV combines a premium slim design with Samsung's advanced Quantum Dot technology to deliver vibrant and lifelike visuals. Its 4K QLED panel produces 100% Colour Volume. Its features such as Quantum HDR, Color Booster Pro and PANTONE Validated colour certification further enhance colour accuracy, contrast and realism. Powered by the Q4 AI Processor, this smart TV intelligently upscales content to near-4K quality while optimising picture and sound. Running on Samsung's One UI Tizen platform, it offers seamless access to popular streaming apps, SmartThings integration, voice assistant support and AI-powered personalization features.

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Specifications Screen Size 43-inch Display Type QLED Display Specifications 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Quantum HDR, HDR10+, Motion Xcelerator, 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, PANTONE Validated, Color Booster Pro, Supreme UHD Dimming Speakers 20W RMS, 2-Channel Speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Adaptive Sound Operating System One UI Tizen OS Smart Features Samsung Vision AI, SmartThings Hub, Built-in Voice Assistant Support, Samsung TV Plus, Screen Mirroring, AirPlay, Multi-Device Connectivity, Generative Wallpaper, Samsung Knox Security, Q-Symphony Support Reason to buy Sharp visuals Responsive interface Value for money Good connectivity Reason to avoid Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, particularly its superb display resolution, and find it offers good value for money. They also like its user interface and connectivity options.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its interface and display quality.

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This Philips TV combines a sleek bezel-less design with QLED technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD panel leverages Quantum Dot technology to produce richer colours, deeper contrast and enhanced brightness for lifelike visuals. It gets support for HDR10+ that further improves colour accuracy and detail in both bright and dark scenes. It is powered by Google TV that provides access to thousands of apps, Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

Specifications Screen Size 50-inch Display Type QLED Display Specifications 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Quantum Dot Technology, HDR10+, Wide Colour Gamut, Bezel-less Design Speakers 30W Speaker Output with Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV Smart Features Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Google Play Store, Voice Control, Screen Mirroring, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Connectivity, Access to Popular OTT Apps Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Responsive interface Good sound quality Stable performance Reason to avoid Average responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be the best QLED model in its segment, praising its stunning clarity, vivid colors, and deep contrast. Moreover, the built-in speakers are impressively clear, and customers consider it an affordable 4K TV that works properly.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display quality and sound quality.

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This LG TV features a sleek, minimalist design with slim bezels that keep the focus on the screen. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers crisp visuals and enhanced detail, while HDR support improves contrast and brings out more realistic highlights and shadows. Powered by LG's α (Alpha) AI Processor, the TV intelligently optimizes picture quality and colour performance for a more immersive viewing experience. Running on the latest webOS platform, this TV offers seamless access to popular streaming apps, voice controls and personalized content recommendations.

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Specifications Screen Size 43-inch Display Type LED Display Specifications 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, Filmmaker Mode, Dynamic Tone Mapping Speakers 20W Speaker Output, AI Sound Pro Operating System webOS Smart Features AI ThinQ, Voice Assistant Support, Apple AirPlay, Home Dashboard, Screen Sharing, Built-in OTT Apps, Personalized Profiles, Web Browser, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity Reason to buy Excellent sound quality Value for money Good sound quality Reason to avoid Average responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV's picture and sound quality good, and appreciate its value for money as a budget family option. They also appreciate its overall design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its design and sound.

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The Xiaomi QD Mini LED TV combines a premium metal-bezel design with cutting-edge display technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD QD Mini LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology and precise Mini LED backlighting to produce deeper blacks, enhanced contrast and exceptionally vibrant colours. With support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and a wide colour gamut, the TV delivers superior colour accuracy and lifelike visuals across movies, sports and gaming content. It is powered by Google TV, it offers personalized recommendations, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and seamless access to popular streaming platforms.

Specifications Screen Size 43-inch Display Type QD Mini LED Display Specifications 30W Speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS and DTS Virtual Speakers Google TV Operating System webOS Smart Features Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in, Google Play Store, PatchWall, Voice Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Popular OTT App Support Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Powerful speaker quality Smooth Google TV experience Reason to avoid Initial setup and software updates can take long

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are particularly impressed by the TV's Mini LED picture quality, highlighting its deep contrast, vivid colours and impressive brightness levels. Many reviewers feel that the display performs well above expectations for its price segment. Customers also appreciate the built-in sound quality, Google TV interface.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this TV for its display and sound.

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs under ₹ 40,000

NAME DISPLAY SIZE SCREEN TYPE OPERATING SYSTEM TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch LED Google TV Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43-inch QLED One UI Tizen OS Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50-inch QLED Google TV LG 108 cms (43 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43-inch LED webOS Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) Smart TV QD-Mini LED Fire TV 43-inch QD Mini LED Google TV

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of TVs including LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart TVs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, screen technology, sound and their operating systems. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs Is a 4K TV worth buying under ₹40,000? Yes. Most TVs in this price range now offer 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing sharper images, better detail and a more immersive viewing experience than Full HD TVs. Which display technology is better: LED, QLED or Mini LED? Mini LED offers the best contrast and brightness, followed by QLED and then conventional LED TVs. QLED and Mini LED TVs also deliver better colour accuracy and wider colour gamuts. What screen size should I buy under ₹40,000? For most Indian living rooms, a 43-inch or 50-inch TV is ideal. If your viewing distance is more than 8 feet, a 55-inch TV can also be a good choice. What HDR formats should I look for in a smart TV? HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG are the most important HDR formats. TVs supporting Dolby Vision or HDR10+ generally provide better picture quality for compatible content. What audio features should I look for in a smart TV? Look for Dolby Audio, DTS, DTS Virtual, Dolby Atmos pass-through or speaker output of at least 20W. A soundbar can further enhance the experience.