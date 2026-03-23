Top 1.5-ton ACs under ₹30,000 you can consider before summer hits

With summer nearing, many buyers are looking for ACs that handle daily cooling without raising costs. A 1.5-ton, 3-star inverter AC remains a common pick for most homes. This capacity suits rooms up to 180 sq ft and can manage peak heat without constant full-load operation. Compared to 5-star models, the upfront cost is lower, and for limited usage, the savings gap on electricity bills is not very large. Inverter compressors further help by adjusting power based on room temperature, improving efficiency over time.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,New Star rated,White) View Details GET PRICE Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| White View Details ₹30,990 CHECK DETAILS Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty,AI Powered, 5 in1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T SIC 18NTC3 WZE 3S,White) View Details ₹28,490 CHECK DETAILS Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White) View Details ₹34,290 CHECK DETAILS Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Auto Intelligence,Turbo Mode for Faster Cooling, Auto Clean & HD+PM 2.5 Filter,New BEE rated,Santis Max DLX-MAI18SD3R36F0,White) View Details ₹29,990 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Here are some 1.5-ton inverter AC options to consider:

This model is built for rooms between 120–170 sq ft and delivers around 5100 W cooling capacity. It includes an 8-in-1 convertible mode, allowing users to adjust cooling levels based on need. A key feature is the auto-clean function for the outdoor unit, which runs at intervals to maintain performance. It also supports app-based control, letting users manage temperature and schedules remotely. The unit operates with controlled noise levels and is designed to handle high ambient temperatures.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~4.2 (3‑star band) Cooling capacity ~5100 W Technology Wi‑Fi inverter, Converti8 (8‑in‑1) Condenser Copper Gas R‑32 Room size 120–170 sq ft Airflow ~576 CFM Indoor noise ~35–46 dB Warranty Compressor 5–9 years, PCB ~4 years (model‑variant dependent) Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for medium rooms (120–170 sq ft) DustBuster coil‑cleaning helps keep cooling steady 8‑in‑1 Converti8 mode lets you adjust cooling Quiet inverter operation, 4‑way swing Wi‑Fi via the MirAIe app for phone‑based control Reason to avoid Not 5‑star, so slightly higher annual power cost than top‑efficient models Premium‑tier price for a 3‑star unit

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the cooling, app control and low-noise operation. They like the dust-reducing cleaning modes, but find the remote a bit complex.

Why choose this product? Pick this if you want a smart, dust‑resistant 1.5‑ton AC with strong airflow and app control for a bedroom or small‑to‑medium hall, and are okay paying a bit more for long‑term convenience and Panasonic’s build quality.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Vectra Series) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft, this AC offers close to 4800 W cooling capacity. It features a 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, helping users control power consumption based on occupancy. The anti-dust filter works to reduce airborne particles, while stabiliser-free operation supports performance during voltage fluctuations. This model is aimed at users who want a simple setup with steady cooling output.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~3.5–3.6 (3‑star range) Cooling capacity ~4800 W Technology Inverter, 4‑in‑1 adjustable Condenser Copper Gas R‑32 Room size ~111–150 sq ft Indoor noise ~38–44 dB Stabiliser‑free Yes Warranty Compressor typically 5 years (check current listing) Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms 4‑in‑1 adjustable cooling lets you step capacity up or down An anti-dust filter helps keep coils cleaner Copper condenser for better efficiency and reliability Stabiliser‑free operation and quieter indoor unit Reason to avoid 3‑star only, so not the most efficient if you run AC 10–12 hours a day Fewer smart features compared with Wi‑Fi‑only models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The anti-dust filter and 4‑stage‑like adjustment get good comments. A few people mention that the remote buttons feel a bit cramped.

Why choose this product? Go for this if you want a fuss‑free, copper‑condenser 1.5‑ton inverter AC that cools reliably, keeps filters relatively clean, and sits in a comfortable mid‑range price bracket without needing Wi‑Fi smarts.

Designed for rooms up to 180 sq ft, this unit delivers about 4800 W cooling capacity. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature that allows flexible cooling levels. The system runs on R32 refrigerant and uses copper components. It is built to function in temperatures up to 52 degrees C. The model also includes protective coatings that help reduce maintenance effort over time.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~3.8 (3‑star band) Cooling capacity ~4800 W Technology Inverter, 5‑in‑1 convertible Condenser Copper Gas R‑32 Room size 120–180 sq ft Indoor noise ~40–45 dB Stabiliser‑free Yes (approx. 160–280 V or similar) Warranty Typically 5‑year compressor (check current listing) Reason to avoid 3‑star rating, so efficiency is good but not top‑tier Pricing can skew higher than some budget‑brand 3‑star units

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the cooling, performance in high heat and quiet operation. Convertible modes and an air filter are appreciated, although some note that the setup can be slower than premium models.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a 1.5‑ton copper‑condenser inverter AC with versatile cooling stages, solid build, and extra‑care‑like filter tech, and are okay with a 3‑star efficiency level for the price and features on offer.

This AC supports rooms between 120–180 sq ft and provides around 5050 W cooling capacity. It includes 5 cooling modes, allowing users to adjust output as needed. Wi-Fi support enables remote operation through a mobile device. The inverter compressor helps maintain stable cooling during long usage hours while managing power consumption.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~3.8 Cooling capacity ~5050 W (min–max ~1789–5116 W) Technology Wi‑Fi inverter, 5‑in‑1 convertible Condenser Copper Gas R‑32 Room size 120–180 sq ft Airflow Good, 4‑way swing Indoor noise ~35–40 dB Stabiliser‑free Yes (approx. 160–280 V or similar) Warranty 5‑year compressor, 1‑year unit on current listings Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to ~180 sq ft 5‑in‑1 convertible cooling with adjustable capacity Wi‑Fi‑enabled smart control from phone Copper condenser, R‑32 refrigerant, good airflow Strong compressor warranty and Turbo‑Cool‑style boost Reason to avoid 3‑star only, so not ideal if you demand 5‑star‑level efficiency Can feel pricier than basic non‑Wi‑Fi 3‑star units

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise the fast cooling, stable Wi-Fi and low noise. The 5-in-1 modes and wide-range operation in hot climates also get positive mentions. Some note that the outdoor unit can be a bit loud.

Why choose this product? Pick this if you want a feature‑rich 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with Wi‑Fi, 5‑stage‑like cooling, and good build quality, and are comfortable paying extra for smart control and reliable performance in Indian summers.

This model is suitable for rooms up to 180 sq ft and offers about 4800 W cooling capacity. It includes fast cooling, auto-clean, and dehumidification features. The filters are designed to handle dust and improve air quality. The inverter system ensures consistent cooling even during extended use in summer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~3.5–3.6 (3‑star band) Cooling capacity ~4800 W Technology Inverter, fast‑cool, auto‑clean, dehumidify Condenser Copper Gas R‑32 Room size 120–180 sq ft Indoor noise ~40–44 dB Stabiliser‑free Yes (approx. 160–280 V or similar) Warranty Typically 5‑year compressor (check current listing) Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for 120–180 sq ft rooms Inverter compressor with copper condenser and R‑32 gas Fast‑cool, auto‑clean, dehumidify, and nano‑type filter Relatively quiet, stabiliser‑free operation Budget‑friendly vs many 3‑star rivals Reason to avoid 3‑star efficiency, so not ideal for ultra‑low‑power users Brand service‑network may feel thinner than some legacy brands

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the sleep mode and remote. They like the auto-clean and dehumidify features. Some say the filter reminders could be clearer.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a value‑for‑money 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with decent features and low‑noise operation, and are willing to accept a slightly smaller service‑network footprint for the price.

Built for rooms up to 150 sq ft, this AC delivers around 5050 W cooling capacity. It comes with a 4-in-1 convertible mode to adjust cooling levels. Stabiliser-free operation supports use across varying voltage conditions. It also includes auto-clean and dehumidifier functions for regular use.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER ~3.7–3.8 Cooling capacity ~4800–5050 W Technology Inverter, 4‑in‑1 convertible Condenser Copper Refrigerant R‑32 or R‑410A (model‑variant; R‑32 is common in recent 2025–26 units) Room size 111–150 sq ft Power consumption ~1773 W (high), ~639 W (low) Airflow ~850 m³/hr Indoor noise ~41 dB (approx.) Stabiliser‑free Yes (typical 160–280 V range) Warranty 5‑year compressor (check current listing) Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to ~140–150 sq ft 4‑in‑1 convertible cooling lets you change capacity for load or occupancy Copper condenser and inverter compressor for steady cooling and lower bills Auto‑clean, dehumidify, and good‑coverage air flow Quiet operation and stabiliser‑free working Reason to avoid 3‑star only, so not the most efficient for ultra‑long‑run usage Occasional setup‑hassle reports in some reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the fast cooling, low‑noise sleep mode, easy‑to‑use features and dust‑handling and humidity control. A few users say the physical filter‑clean alerts could be more intuitive.

Why choose this product? This is a reliable 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC. It has intelligent cooling stages, auto‑clean and good build quality. It's a mid‑range price, with 5‑star efficiency for comfort.

This model works well for rooms up to 180 sq ft and provides around 4800 W cooling output. It features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling system and 4-way air swing for better airflow distribution. The unit also includes filters to manage dust and maintain air circulation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Star rating 3 ISEER 3.90 Cooling capacity 4800 W (approx.) Technology Inverter, 5‑in‑1 convertible, “intelligent” 4 modes Condenser Copper Refrigerant R‑32 Room size Up to 140 sq ft Airflow ~1125 CMH (Turbo mode) Indoor noise ~40–44 dB Stabiliser‑free Yes (160–280 V approx.) Warranty 5‑year compressor (standard listing) Reasons to buy 1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to 140 sq ft 5‑in‑1 convertible cooling with intelligent modes for better power control 4‑way swing, Turbo‑cool‑style boost, and PM 2.5‑type filter Copper condenser, R‑32 gas, and stabiliser‑free operation Good value for money in the 3‑star bracket Reason to avoid 3‑star efficiency, so not ideal if you run AC 10–12 hours daily The brand-service network is still smaller than legacy labels in some regions

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Its quick cooling, low-noise indoor unit, 5-stage modes (like those in the 430) and 4‑way swing with PM 2.5-style filter are popular, as is the outdoor unit's quieter operation under heavy loads.

Why choose this product? Go for this if you want a feature‑loaded 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with Turbo‑cool, 4‑way swing, and particle‑filter‑type tech at a budget‑friendly price, and are comfortable with a newer‑brand service footprint for the savings.

Factors to consider before buying a 1.5‑ton inverter split AC for the home Room size and tonnage: Match your room size (typically 110–180 sq ft) to a 1.5‑ton unit; an undersized AC will struggle, while an oversized one cools too fast and wastes power.

Energy efficiency (star rating and ISEER): Opt for 3‑ or 5‑star models depending on usage; higher stars mean lower running costs, especially if you use the AC 6–8 months a year.

Cooling modes and convertibility: Look for 4‑ or 5‑in‑1 convertible modes that let you adjust cooling based on occupancy or room load, helping you save power without losing comfort.

Noise level and sleep comfort: Check indoor‑unit noise (around 35–45 dB); lower‑noise units and “silent” or “sleep” modes are better for bedrooms and late‑night use.

Air quality and maintenance features: Prefer models with anti‑dust, anti‑viral, or PM‑2.5‑style filters plus auto‑clean or coil‑cleaning features that reduce filter‑clogging and service frequency.

Warranty and after‑sales support: A long compressor warranty (5–9 years) and an established service network make ownership easier; newer brands may be cheaper but can have patchier support in some areas.

Top 3 features of the best 1.5‑ton inverter split ACs

Product (1.5‑ton, 3‑star) Convertible / adjustable modes Key comfort / air‑quality features Warranty & extras Panasonic CS‑CU‑SU18BKY3W 8‑in‑1 Convertible (DustBuster‑style coil cleaning) Wi‑Fi app control, 4‑way swing, dust‑resistant outdoor‑unit Long compressor warranty (up to 9 years in some variants) Voltas B0CWVDXYX1 4‑in‑1 adjustable cooling Anti‑dust filter, stabiliser‑free working, copper condenser 5‑year compressor warranty typical in current listings Godrej SIC‑18NTC3 5‑in‑1 convertible cooling Anti‑viral‑style filter, stabiliser‑free, heavy‑duty‑cooling focus 5‑year compressor warranty, 1‑year unit Blue Star IC318YNUS 5‑in‑1 convertible with intelligent modes Wi‑Fi smart control, fast‑cool / Turbo‑Cool, 4‑way swing 5‑year compressor, 1‑year comprehensive warranty Midea DLX‑MAI18SD3R36F0 Inverter with fast‑cool, dehumidify, auto‑clean Nano‑type filters, low‑noise indoor‑unit, stabiliser‑free 5‑year compressor warranty standard Whirlpool Magicool B0DSJ9FQLD 4‑in‑1 convertible cooling Auto‑clean, dehumidify, 4‑way‑style airflow 5‑year compressor warranty typical Hisense AS‑18TR4R3E1 5‑in‑1 convertible with intelligent 4 modes PM‑2.5‑style filter, 4‑way swing, Turbo‑cool‑style boost 5‑year compressor warranty, 1‑year unit