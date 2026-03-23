Top 1.5-ton ACs under ₹30,000 you can consider before summer hits

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With summer nearing, many buyers are looking for ACs that handle daily cooling without raising costs. A 1.5-ton, 3-star inverter AC remains a common pick for most homes. This capacity suits rooms up to 180 sq ft and can manage peak heat without constant full-load operation. Compared to 5-star models, the upfront cost is lower, and for limited usage, the savings gap on electricity bills is not very large. Inverter compressors further help by adjusting power based on room temperature, improving efficiency over time.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,New Star rated,White)View Details
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details
₹30,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty,AI Powered, 5 in1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T SIC 18NTC3 WZE 3S,White)View Details
₹28,490
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, White)View Details
₹34,290
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Auto Intelligence,Turbo Mode for Faster Cooling, Auto Clean & HD+PM 2.5 Filter,New BEE rated,Santis Max DLX-MAI18SD3R36F0,White)View Details
₹29,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Here are some 1.5-ton inverter AC options to consider:
This model is built for rooms between 120–170 sq ft and delivers around 5100 W cooling capacity. It includes an 8-in-1 convertible mode, allowing users to adjust cooling levels based on need. A key feature is the auto-clean function for the outdoor unit, which runs at intervals to maintain performance. It also supports app-based control, letting users manage temperature and schedules remotely. The unit operates with controlled noise levels and is designed to handle high ambient temperatures.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for medium rooms (120–170 sq ft)
DustBuster coil‑cleaning helps keep cooling steady
8‑in‑1 Converti8 mode lets you adjust cooling
Quiet inverter operation, 4‑way swing
Wi‑Fi via the MirAIe app for phone‑based control
Not 5‑star, so slightly higher annual power cost than top‑efficient models
Premium‑tier price for a 3‑star unit
Users love the cooling, app control and low-noise operation. They like the dust-reducing cleaning modes, but find the remote a bit complex.
Pick this if you want a smart, dust‑resistant 1.5‑ton AC with strong airflow and app control for a bedroom or small‑to‑medium hall, and are okay paying a bit more for long‑term convenience and Panasonic’s build quality.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft, this AC offers close to 4800 W cooling capacity. It features a 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode, helping users control power consumption based on occupancy. The anti-dust filter works to reduce airborne particles, while stabiliser-free operation supports performance during voltage fluctuations. This model is aimed at users who want a simple setup with steady cooling output.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter suitable for 111–150 sq ft rooms
4‑in‑1 adjustable cooling lets you step capacity up or down
An anti-dust filter helps keep coils cleaner
Copper condenser for better efficiency and reliability
Stabiliser‑free operation and quieter indoor unit
3‑star only, so not the most efficient if you run AC 10–12 hours a day
Fewer smart features compared with Wi‑Fi‑only models
The anti-dust filter and 4‑stage‑like adjustment get good comments. A few people mention that the remote buttons feel a bit cramped.
Go for this if you want a fuss‑free, copper‑condenser 1.5‑ton inverter AC that cools reliably, keeps filters relatively clean, and sits in a comfortable mid‑range price bracket without needing Wi‑Fi smarts.
Designed for rooms up to 180 sq ft, this unit delivers about 4800 W cooling capacity. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature that allows flexible cooling levels. The system runs on R32 refrigerant and uses copper components. It is built to function in temperatures up to 52 degrees C. The model also includes protective coatings that help reduce maintenance effort over time.
3‑star rating, so efficiency is good but not top‑tier
Pricing can skew higher than some budget‑brand 3‑star units
Buyers like the cooling, performance in high heat and quiet operation. Convertible modes and an air filter are appreciated, although some note that the setup can be slower than premium models.
Choose this if you want a 1.5‑ton copper‑condenser inverter AC with versatile cooling stages, solid build, and extra‑care‑like filter tech, and are okay with a 3‑star efficiency level for the price and features on offer.
This AC supports rooms between 120–180 sq ft and provides around 5050 W cooling capacity. It includes 5 cooling modes, allowing users to adjust output as needed. Wi-Fi support enables remote operation through a mobile device. The inverter compressor helps maintain stable cooling during long usage hours while managing power consumption.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to ~180 sq ft
5‑in‑1 convertible cooling with adjustable capacity
Wi‑Fi‑enabled smart control from phone
Copper condenser, R‑32 refrigerant, good airflow
Strong compressor warranty and Turbo‑Cool‑style boost
3‑star only, so not ideal if you demand 5‑star‑level efficiency
Can feel pricier than basic non‑Wi‑Fi 3‑star units
Users praise the fast cooling, stable Wi-Fi and low noise. The 5-in-1 modes and wide-range operation in hot climates also get positive mentions. Some note that the outdoor unit can be a bit loud.
Pick this if you want a feature‑rich 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with Wi‑Fi, 5‑stage‑like cooling, and good build quality, and are comfortable paying extra for smart control and reliable performance in Indian summers.
This model is suitable for rooms up to 180 sq ft and offers about 4800 W cooling capacity. It includes fast cooling, auto-clean, and dehumidification features. The filters are designed to handle dust and improve air quality. The inverter system ensures consistent cooling even during extended use in summer.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for 120–180 sq ft rooms
Inverter compressor with copper condenser and R‑32 gas
Fast‑cool, auto‑clean, dehumidify, and nano‑type filter
Relatively quiet, stabiliser‑free operation
Budget‑friendly vs many 3‑star rivals
3‑star efficiency, so not ideal for ultra‑low‑power users
Brand service‑network may feel thinner than some legacy brands
Users appreciate the sleep mode and remote. They like the auto-clean and dehumidify features. Some say the filter reminders could be clearer.
Choose this if you want a value‑for‑money 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with decent features and low‑noise operation, and are willing to accept a slightly smaller service‑network footprint for the price.
Built for rooms up to 150 sq ft, this AC delivers around 5050 W cooling capacity. It comes with a 4-in-1 convertible mode to adjust cooling levels. Stabiliser-free operation supports use across varying voltage conditions. It also includes auto-clean and dehumidifier functions for regular use.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to ~140–150 sq ft
4‑in‑1 convertible cooling lets you change capacity for load or occupancy
Copper condenser and inverter compressor for steady cooling and lower bills
Auto‑clean, dehumidify, and good‑coverage air flow
Quiet operation and stabiliser‑free working
3‑star only, so not the most efficient for ultra‑long‑run usage
Occasional setup‑hassle reports in some reviews
Users appreciate the fast cooling, low‑noise sleep mode, easy‑to‑use features and dust‑handling and humidity control. A few users say the physical filter‑clean alerts could be more intuitive.
This is a reliable 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC. It has intelligent cooling stages, auto‑clean and good build quality. It's a mid‑range price, with 5‑star efficiency for comfort.
This model works well for rooms up to 180 sq ft and provides around 4800 W cooling output. It features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling system and 4-way air swing for better airflow distribution. The unit also includes filters to manage dust and maintain air circulation.
1.5‑ton, 3‑star inverter for rooms up to 140 sq ft
5‑in‑1 convertible cooling with intelligent modes for better power control
4‑way swing, Turbo‑cool‑style boost, and PM 2.5‑type filter
Copper condenser, R‑32 gas, and stabiliser‑free operation
Good value for money in the 3‑star bracket
3‑star efficiency, so not ideal if you run AC 10–12 hours daily
The brand-service network is still smaller than legacy labels in some regions
Its quick cooling, low-noise indoor unit, 5-stage modes (like those in the 430) and 4‑way swing with PM 2.5-style filter are popular, as is the outdoor unit's quieter operation under heavy loads.
Go for this if you want a feature‑loaded 1.5‑ton 3‑star inverter AC with Turbo‑cool, 4‑way swing, and particle‑filter‑type tech at a budget‑friendly price, and are comfortable with a newer‑brand service footprint for the savings.
Room size and tonnage: Match your room size (typically 110–180 sq ft) to a 1.5‑ton unit; an undersized AC will struggle, while an oversized one cools too fast and wastes power.
Energy efficiency (star rating and ISEER): Opt for 3‑ or 5‑star models depending on usage; higher stars mean lower running costs, especially if you use the AC 6–8 months a year.
Cooling modes and convertibility: Look for 4‑ or 5‑in‑1 convertible modes that let you adjust cooling based on occupancy or room load, helping you save power without losing comfort.
Noise level and sleep comfort: Check indoor‑unit noise (around 35–45 dB); lower‑noise units and “silent” or “sleep” modes are better for bedrooms and late‑night use.
Air quality and maintenance features: Prefer models with anti‑dust, anti‑viral, or PM‑2.5‑style filters plus auto‑clean or coil‑cleaning features that reduce filter‑clogging and service frequency.
Warranty and after‑sales support: A long compressor warranty (5–9 years) and an established service network make ownership easier; newer brands may be cheaper but can have patchier support in some areas.
|Product (1.5‑ton, 3‑star)
|Convertible / adjustable modes
|Key comfort / air‑quality features
|Warranty & extras
|Panasonic CS‑CU‑SU18BKY3W
|8‑in‑1 Convertible (DustBuster‑style coil cleaning)
|Wi‑Fi app control, 4‑way swing, dust‑resistant outdoor‑unit
|Long compressor warranty (up to 9 years in some variants)
|Voltas B0CWVDXYX1
|4‑in‑1 adjustable cooling
|Anti‑dust filter, stabiliser‑free working, copper condenser
|5‑year compressor warranty typical in current listings
|Godrej SIC‑18NTC3
|5‑in‑1 convertible cooling
|Anti‑viral‑style filter, stabiliser‑free, heavy‑duty‑cooling focus
|5‑year compressor warranty, 1‑year unit
|Blue Star IC318YNUS
|5‑in‑1 convertible with intelligent modes
|Wi‑Fi smart control, fast‑cool / Turbo‑Cool, 4‑way swing
|5‑year compressor, 1‑year comprehensive warranty
|Midea DLX‑MAI18SD3R36F0
|Inverter with fast‑cool, dehumidify, auto‑clean
|Nano‑type filters, low‑noise indoor‑unit, stabiliser‑free
|5‑year compressor warranty standard
|Whirlpool Magicool B0DSJ9FQLD
|4‑in‑1 convertible cooling
|Auto‑clean, dehumidify, 4‑way‑style airflow
|5‑year compressor warranty typical
|Hisense AS‑18TR4R3E1
|5‑in‑1 convertible with intelligent 4 modes
|PM‑2.5‑style filter, 4‑way swing, Turbo‑cool‑style boost
|5‑year compressor warranty, 1‑year unit
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