Top 10 55 inch TVs at up to 65% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 – Deals on LG, Samsung, TCL, Acer, and more

A 55 inch TV strikes the right balance between immersive viewing and fitting well into modern living spaces. For those looking to bring home a smart TV, this Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is turning out to be a timely opportunity. With brands like LG, Samsung, TCL, and Acer offering significant price drops, shoppers are seeing real value this year.

The deals live now include discounts of up to 65% on bestselling models with 4K, Dolby audio, smart features, and more. If you've been browsing for the right time to upgrade, these offers may not last long.

Top price drop deals on 55 inch TVs

4K ULTRA HD LED TV

The LG 55 inches smart LED TV is now part of the top 10 55 inch TVs to check out during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. With crystal clear 4K resolution, WebOS smart features, and sleek design, it's a popular pick among shoppers looking for trusted performance.

As part of the limited period offers in the Amazon Sale 2025, this LG Smart TV is currently seeing at a 43% off. For buyers comparing top smart TVs, this model offers dependable value from a brand many trust.

The TCL 55 inches smart QLED Google TV is listed among the top 10 55 inch TVs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. This TV brings together sharp detail, voice enabled controls, and smooth navigation on Google TV, making everyday streaming simpler.

Now part of major price drop deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, this model is seeing significant interest. Viewers looking to bring home a new 55 inch TV will want to check this option before the window closes.

GOOGLE TV 55 INCH

The Acer 55 inch QLED TV brings together a sharp 4K display with Google TV support, delivering clear visuals and streaming access in one place. This model features in the top 10 55 inch TVs on sale right now and has been attracting attention during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

As part of Amazon Sale 2025, this TV is available with a notable price drop of 59% off. If you’ve been checking options to upgrade your screen size at home, now is a good moment to consider this pick.

SONY TV AMAZON SALE

Sony’s Bravia 2 55 inch TV delivers sharp 4K clarity and easy streaming with Google TV. Listed at 45% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, this model is drawing attention for its display quality and trusted brand value.

Those considering a big screen TV can take note while it’s available. With this price drop, it features in the top 10 55 inch TVs of the sale. Stock may move fast due to high demand.

SAMSUNG 55 INCH 4K TV

Samsung’s 55 inch smart LED TV brings strong 4K detail and smooth streaming. Currently available at a reduced price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, this model stands out in the top 10 55 inch TVs this season.

It balances screen clarity and smart features, making it a solid match for regular viewers and weekend binge sessions. With high traffic on sale pages, this TV may not stay in stock for long. Get it now at 40% off.

Check out some more price drop deals on 55 inch TVs

SMART LED TV 55 INCH

VW’s 55 inch QLED Google TV is now at 54% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. This model features crisp visuals and a smooth smart TV experience, placing it in the top 10 55 inch TVs to consider.

With quick access to streaming apps and strong screen quality, it fits well for daily entertainment. Those seeking value in a QLED TV should consider it before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends.

55 INCH QD-MINILED

The Lumio Vision 9 55 inch TV offers a MiniLED panel that supports detailed picture clarity and sound that's fit for everyday streaming and binge sessions. Built on Google TV, it allows users to access key apps and content without delays.

At 33% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, this deal adds value for those who’ve been considering a big screen. Quick buying decisions may matter, as sale stock typically doesn’t last long.

The Hisense E7Q 55 inch QLED TV brings strong visuals backed by Dolby Vision and Google TV support. It suits daily viewing needs for movies, sports, and apps like Prime Video and YouTube.

Now featured in the Amazon Sale 2025 at 49% off, it’s among the top rated smart TVs drawing attention. With offers moving fast, buyers looking for this size and feature set may want to compare soon before listings change or prices update.

The Toshiba 55 inch QLED TV brings a vivid panel with Dolby Vision and Atmos, suited for sports and movie streaming. It supports voice enabled Google TV features and popular apps like Netflix and YouTube.

This 2025 Amazon Sale listing features a 38% drop in price, bringing higher-end specs to a lower price point. Those exploring the 55 inch segment will notice this option now more accessible during this seasonal window of major tech markdowns.

XIAOMI QLED FIRE TV DEAL

Xiaomi’s FX Pro 55 inch QLED Fire TV features a detailed 4K panel, built in Alexa support, and a smooth interface with major streaming apps preloaded. The combination of Dolby Audio and the visual panel suits varied home viewing.

With 46% off in the Amazon Sale 2025, this model becomes more accessible for those checking TV options in the 55 inch space. Its current pricing may draw attention from households planning a change in their viewing setup.

