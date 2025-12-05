Top 10 Acer smart TV deals with up to 60% off: Grab unbeatable deals on latest models today

Acer smart TVs have become a solid option for anyone seeking impressive display clarity, responsive performance and reliable smart features at accessible prices. From compact HD screens to premium 4K models, Acer delivers vibrant picture quality, smooth Android TV experience and rich sound enhancements.

Our Picks Product Rating Price acer 127 cm (50 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50UDGGU2875BD View Details ₹23,999 Check Details acer 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDVGU2875BD View Details ₹29,999 Check Details acer 100 cm (40 inches) Ultra I Series FHD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDGGU2841BD View Details ₹13,499 Check Details acer 139 cm (55 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details ₹33,999 Check Details acer 109 cm (43 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details ₹23,499 Check Details View More

Right now, Acer televisions are available at major price reductions on Amazon, making it the right moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup. With Dolby Audio support, Chromecast built-in, tried-and-tested processors and multiple connectivity ports, these discounted models offer great value for daily viewing and binge-watching.

This 50-inch Ultra I Series 4K Google TV targets buyers who want premium features at a mid-range price, including 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio for immersive movie nights. Google TV, based on Android 14, offers content recommendations, profiles, and Chromecast support, while MEMC and ALLM help with smoother sports and gaming. Dual-band Wi‑Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports make it a flexible hub for consoles, set‑top boxes, and streaming devices.​

Specifications Screen Size 127 cm (50 inches)​ Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 36 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

The 55-inch Ultra V Series upgrades to a QLED panel, targeting viewers who prioritise richer colours, better contrast, and overall premium image quality over standard LED screens. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10/HLG, MEMC, and ALLM, it suits movies, OTT content, and casual console gaming. The Google TV interface with Android 14, content recommendations, personal and kids profiles, and Chromecast support streamlines access to apps and multi-user viewing.​

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches)​ Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 36 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

This 40-inch Ultra I Series Full HD Google TV targets smaller rooms and budget-conscious users who still want modern smart features like Google TV on Android 14 and Dolby Audio sound. Full HD resolution with HDR10, micro dimming, and “Super Brightness” makes it suitable for cable TV, OTT content, and casual streaming in bedrooms or compact living spaces. Dual-band Wi‑Fi and 2-way Bluetooth support wireless accessories and stable streaming, while Chromecast and FastCast handle easy casting from phones.​​

Specifications Screen Size 100 cm (40 inches)​ Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 26 Watts with Dolby Audio​​ Storage 8 GB with 1 GB RAM​

The 55-inch Super Series QLED focuses on enthusiasts who want strong gaming and home-theatre features like Ultra QLED, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz VRR, MEMC, and ALLM support. It's AI Picture Optimisation, driven by a powerful chipset, tunes visuals scene-by-scene, aiming for better skin tones, highlights, and dark detail. Google TV with Android 14 and 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage provides a responsive interface with extensive app support and multi-profile management.​​

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches)​ Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz panel with 120 Hz VRR​ Sound Output 80 Watts with Dolby Atmos and GIGA BASS​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

The 43-inch Super Series QLED offers similar premium features to the 55-inch model but in a more compact size, ideal for mid-sized rooms or users wanting high-end specs without a huge screen. Ultra QLED 4K with HDR10, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and AI Picture Optimisation aims for vibrant colours, detailed highlights, and smooth motion in movies, sports, and OTT streaming. Google TV with Android 14, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB storage ensures smooth navigation, rich app support, and personalised recommendations.​

Specifications Screen Size 109 cm (43 inches)​ Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz panel with VRR support​ Sound Output 60 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

This 40-inch Ultra V Series QLED stands out by offering QLED technology at Full HD resolution, targeting users who want richer colours and higher contrast than standard FHD LED sets in compact rooms. Paired with HDR10 and “Super Brightness,” it aims to enhance OTT, TV channels, and casual gaming content at a modest price. Dual-band Wi‑Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI/USB ports support set‑top boxes, consoles, and external drives easily.​

Specifications Screen 100 cm (40 inches)​ Resolution Full HD QLED (1920 x 1080)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Audio​ Storage 8 GB with 1 GB RAM​

The 50-inch V PRO Series 4K QLED Google TV is aimed at users wanting premium features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VRR, and ALLM at an aggressive price point. QLED 4K HDR with MEMC and wide viewing angles provides strong performance for movies, sports, and OTT streaming, with better brightness and contrast than regular LED sets. It runs Google TV on Android 14 with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, enabling smooth navigation, recommendations, and voice-enabled remote control.​

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz with VRR and ALLM​ Sound Output 36 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

The 55-inch V PRO Series uses a QLED 4K panel with HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, MEMC, and wide viewing angles, appealing to those who want a balanced mix of home-theatre performance and future-ready smart features. It's a Google TV (Android 14) platform with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage that supports smooth multitasking, content recommendations, and user/kids profiles. Like the 50-inch model, it includes Chromecast, a voice-enabled remote, and game-focused features like VRR and ALLM.​

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches)​ Resolution 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hertz with VRR​ Sound Output 36 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

The 43-inch G Plus Series Full HD Google TV targets users seeking a value-smart TV for family rooms or bedrooms, combining FHD resolution with HDR10, “Super Brightness,” and wide 178° viewing angles. Its design features a metallic bezel and frameless look, while Dolby Audio and high-fidelity speakers aim for clear and punchy sound for everyday viewing. Built-in Google TV offers content suggestions, casting options, and access to major OTT apps.​​

Specifications Screen Size 109 cm (43 inches)​ Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Audio​ Storage 8 GB with 1.5 GB RAM​

The 55-inch W Series QLED Android TV focuses on cinematic visuals with QLED 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ with HLG, wide colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours for vivid, accurate imagery. Local dimming, MEMC, dynamic signal calibration, and blue light reduction further refine both picture quality and viewing comfort. It runs certified Android TV 11 instead of Google TV, with Google Assistant, built‑in Chromecast, and a 64‑bit quad-core processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.​​

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches)​ Resolution QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)​ Refresh Rate 60 Hertz​ Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Atmos​ Storage 16 GB with 2 GB RAM​

