Top 10 air purifier brands that can save you from high AQI levels and protect your health

Air pollution has become one of the most pressing health concerns in recent years, with AQI levels often hitting dangerous highs in many cities. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to respiratory issues, allergies, fatigue, and other long-term health complications. While staying indoors may offer some relief, indoor air is not always free from harmful particles, dust, and allergens.
This is where air purifiers come in, acting as a much-needed line of defence against poor air quality. Equipped with HEPA filters, activated carbon, and advanced purification technologies, modern air purifiers can significantly reduce pollutants, making the air in your home healthier and safer to breathe. With several brands offering feature-packed options, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming.
To help you make an informed choice, we’ve listed the top 10 air purifier brands that combine efficiency, reliability, and performance to tackle high AQI levels effectively.
When indoor air feels heavy with dust, smoke, or pollen, breathing itself becomes stressful. Honeywell, known among the best air purifier brands, brings a reliable solution with the Air Touch V1. Designed for homes and offices, it quietly works in the background to keep you and your family breathing easier.
With cleaner air, mornings feel fresher, allergies feel lighter, and the stress of unseen pollutants fades. For anyone looking at Honeywell air purifiers, this is a top model from the best air purifier brand that prioritises health, comfort, and peace of mind.
Effective 3-stage filtration for urban pollution and allergens
Compact and quiet, ideal for bedrooms or workspaces
Suitable only for small to medium rooms
Filter replacement costs can add up over time
Buyers find the air purifier quiet, easy to use, affordable filter replacements, suitable for small rooms, though performance feedback is mixed.
You should choose this product because it offers cleaner air, better health, and everyday comfort from one of the best air purifier brands.
Breathing clean air shouldn’t feel like a luxury, but in cities with rising AQI levels, it often does. Philips, trusted among the best air purifier brands, brings a model that blends science with everyday comfort.
The AC0920 focuses on giving families fresher mornings, restful sleep, and fewer allergy flare-ups. For buyers exploring Philips air purifiers, this model stands out as one of the best air purifiers for bedrooms and small living spaces, ensuring health is always a priority.
Real-time AQI display with intelligent speed adjustment
Quiet operation, ideal for uninterrupted sleep
Best suited for small to mid-sized rooms only
Replacement filters can be slightly expensive
Buyers praise the air purifier’s quality, ease, and app support, but opinions differ on noise, accuracy, pricing, and occasional functionality issues.
You should choose this product because it delivers cleaner air, better sleep, and long-term health benefits from a trusted brand.
Clean indoor air isn’t just about comfort, it’s about protecting long-term health. Among the best air purifier brands, AGARO brings the Imperial, designed for families who want stronger protection against fine pollutants, allergens, and seasonal smog.
With its 7-stage purification system, it goes beyond the basics, ensuring every breath feels lighter. For buyers looking at air purifiers with a focus on health safety, this model is one of the best air purifiers in its segment, balancing performance, coverage, and value.
Strong 7-stage filtration including UV sterilisation and ioniser
Wide coverage area with intelligent auto mode
Bulkier compared to compact air purifiers
Higher initial cost than entry-level models
Buyers value this air purifier’s quality, quiet operation, easy setup, and effectiveness, praising clean air in large rooms and polluted cities.
You should choose this product because it offers deep filtration, wide coverage, and peace of mind for everyday healthy breathing.
Indoor air can quietly take a toll on your health—dust, smoke, and pet dander build up even in clean-looking homes. LEVOIT, one of the best air purifier brands worldwide, created the Core 300 to make breathing effortless again. With its high efficiency and quiet operation, it’s perfect for bedrooms, living areas, or homes with kids and pets.
For buyers comparing the best air purifiers, this top model combines trusted filtration with real everyday benefits, fewer allergy flare-ups, fresher mornings, and a healthier space.
Whisper-quiet operation ideal for uninterrupted sleep
Multiple filter options tailored for pets, smoke, or toxins
No smart connectivity features like app or Wi-Fi
Filter replacements can be slightly frequent in high-pollution areas
Buyers find this purifier compact, quiet, easy to maintain, improving air quality quickly, offering dust and allergy relief, and worth investing.
You should choose this product because it delivers fresh, quiet, and reliable air purification trusted by families worldwide.
Coway stands tall among the best air purifier brands, thanks to its focus on health-driven innovations. The AirMega Storm isn’t just about trapping dust or smoke; it’s about creating a safer space for your family to breathe freely every day.
Its long filter life saves you from frequent replacements, while real-time air quality monitoring ensures you know exactly how clean your air is. Coway has built trust worldwide, and this top model from the best air purifier brand brings that same reliability into Indian homes.
Longest filter life, reducing replacement costs
Quiet operation suitable for bedrooms and workspaces
Slightly bulkier compared to Xiaomi air purifiers
Premium price point vs. Philips air purifiers
Buyers praise the purifier’s silent sleep mode, odour removal, washable pre-filter, and simple design, considering it an excellent investment for cleaner air.
You should choose this product because it balances health protection, cost savings, and reliable performance for long-term clean air.
CUCKOO has earned its place among the best air purifier brands by focusing on real-life health concerns in polluted environments. The Respure model is designed for families that need strong, consistent air purification without the stress of high maintenance. Its oversized True HEPA filter tackles allergens, dust, smoke, and even pet hair, giving your home a safe, breathable atmosphere.
With an 8-year motor warranty and South Korean engineering, it brings peace of mind while keeping your health at the centre.
Extra-large filter cleans large spaces faster
Long motor warranty ensures dependable performance
Noise level higher than some Honeywell air purifiers
Bulkier size compared to Xiaomi air purifiers
Buyers appreciate purifier’s strong performance, quiet sleep mode, sleek design, wide coverage, and value, though opinions differ on its indicator light.
You should choose this product because it delivers powerful, reliable purification with long-term value for large living spaces.
Sharp is recognised among the best air purifier brands for blending advanced technology with everyday health needs. The FP-F40E uses dual purification, combining HEPA and Plasmacluster technology, to remove allergens, dust, smoke, and household odours. Its quiet operation and long-lasting motor make it ideal for bedrooms or offices, providing cleaner air without constant attention.
For buyers considering air purifiers, this top model from the best air purifier brand ensures healthier breathing, fewer allergy flare-ups, and a more comfortable living environment.
Plasmacluster ion technology adds extra protection against viruses and allergens
Long motor warranty provides peace of mind
Medium coverage area may not suit large living spaces
Filters need replacement every 2 years
Buyers praise purifier’s Plasmacluster tech, silent operation, sleek design, and ease of use, though air quality and odour removal vary.
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable, quiet, and effective air purification for both homes and offices.
Winix is recognised among the best air purifier brands for combining Korean engineering with practical health benefits. The 5300-2 model focuses on delivering cleaner air in medium to large rooms, protecting families from allergens, dust, pet dander, and viruses. Its 4-stage filtration and PlasmaWave technology ensure the air you breathe is safer and fresher, helping reduce allergy flare-ups and maintaining a comfortable home environment.
For buyers comparing air purifiers, this top model from the best air purifier brand balances performance, quiet operation, and dependable care.
Auto Mode adjusts fan speed for optimal air quality
PlasmaWave breaks down odours and chemical vapours safely
No remote control
Medium coverage may not suit very large living spaces
Buyers find this purifier effective for pet allergies, quiet, easy to use, and worth the price, though auto mode and filter feedback vary.
You should choose this product because it provides quiet, efficient, and reliable purification for healthier indoor air every day.
NexLev is among the best air purifier brands for those seeking clean air in compact spaces. The AP220 ensures that bedrooms and small offices stay free from dust, pollen, smoke, and viruses. Its 3-layer filtration system and True HEPA 13 filter provide protection from pollutants while creating a calmer, healthier indoor environment.
Easy controls, quiet operation, and the aromatherapy feature add real-life comfort, making it an ideal choice for users looking for air purifiers that protect health while improving overall living quality.
Compact and user-friendly for bedrooms and small offices
Quiet operation allows undisturbed sleep or work
Suitable only for smaller rooms
Limited smart features compared to premium models
Buyers find this air purifier a smart, budget-friendly choice, delivering clean, odor-free air with quiet, reliable, and effective performance.
You should choose this product because it delivers clean, healthy air quietly while improving comfort and indoor wellbeing every day.
Xiaomi stands among the best air purifier brands, delivering reliable protection for your family. The 4 Lite Smart model keeps bedrooms and living spaces free from dust, pollen, viruses, and odours, ensuring healthier air daily. With its large coverage and real-time AQI display, it lets users monitor air quality effortlessly.
App control and voice compatibility add convenience, while its triple-layer filtration provides peace of mind, making it a strong choice for anyone seeking best air purifiers for home or office.
Large room coverage with efficient triple-layer filtration
Smart control and AQI monitoring for easy operation
Higher initial cost compared to smaller models
App setup may be slightly complex for first-time users
Buyers value the purifier’s high-efficiency filter, quick cleaning, and affordability, though opinions vary on display, connectivity, noise, and long-term performance.
You should choose this product because it keeps indoor air healthy and fresh, giving your family reliable protection every day.
Yes, air purifiers are effective in reducing indoor pollution. Equipped with HEPA filters, they capture dust, pollen, smoke, and PM2.5 particles, while activated carbon filters absorb odours and harmful gases. They can’t completely eliminate outdoor pollution but significantly improve indoor air quality, making breathing safer. For people with asthma, allergies, or sensitivity to smog, an air purifier can bring noticeable relief and create a healthier home environment.
Choosing the right size depends on your room’s square footage. Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of the purifier—it indicates how quickly the device can filter air. For bedrooms or small spaces, compact models work well, while larger living areas require higher CADR machines. Always match the purifier’s coverage capacity with your room size for the best results. Slightly bigger units perform better than undersized ones.
Air purifiers require periodic maintenance to remain effective. HEPA filters usually last 6–12 months, while carbon filters may need replacement every 3–6 months, depending on usage and air quality. Some models have filter replacement indicators, making upkeep easier. Cleaning the pre-filter regularly also extends filter life. Though maintenance adds to cost, timely care ensures your purifier delivers consistent performance and long-term protection against pollutants inside your home.
Coverage Area
Coverage Area
Filtration System
CADR
|Honeywell Air Touch V1
|Up to 235 sq. ft
|Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
|152 m³/h
|Philips AC0920
|Up to 300 sq. ft
|NanoProtect HEPA Filter (2-layer)
|250 m³/h
|AGARO Imperial
|Up to 400 sq. ft
|7-stage with H14 True HEPA filter
|320 m³/h
|LEVOIT Core 300
|Up to 350 sq. ft
|H13 True HEPA filter with multiple options
|240 m³/h
|Coway AirMega Storm (AP-1220B)
|Up to 575 sq. ft
|Green True HEPA + Carbon + Pre-filter
|320 m³/h
|CUCKOO Respure
|Up to 912 sq. ft
|True HEPA + Activated Carbon + Washable Pre-Filter
|408 m³/h
|Sharp FP-F40E
|Up to 320 sq. ft
|HEPA + Carbon + Pre-Filter + Plasmacluster
|320 m³/h
|Winix 5300-2
|Up to 360 sq. ft
|True HEPA + Activated Carbon + PlasmaWave
|320 m³/h
|NexLev AP220
|Up to 200 sq. ft
|True HEPA 13 + Activated Carbon + Pre-Filter
|360m³/h
|Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart
|Up to 462 sq. ft
|True HEPA + Activated Carbon + Pre-Filter
|360m³/h
FAQs
Can an air purifier remove viruses and bacteria?
Yes, HEPA filters capture many airborne germs, and some models use UV or ioniser technology for added protection.
How often should I replace the filters?
Usually every 6–12 months, depending on usage and pollution levels. Some purifiers have filter replacement indicators.
Do air purifiers help with allergies?
Yes, they capture allergens like dust, pet dander, and pollen, offering relief to people with allergies or asthma.
Are air purifiers noisy?
Most modern models operate quietly, though noise levels may increase at higher fan speeds.
Do air purifiers use a lot of electricity?
No, they’re energy-efficient. Running one 24/7 often costs less than using common home appliances like a fan.