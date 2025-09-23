Top 10 chimney deals you can’t miss in 2025 for a smoke-free kitchen upgrade

Cooking is an essential joy, but the smoke, odours, and grease can make your kitchen uncomfortable. This is where a good chimney comes in, keeping the air fresh and your kitchen spotless. With brands offering excellent discounts, this year is the perfect time to buy one.

In this list, we bring you the top 10 chimney deals of 2025 that combine affordability with performance. From stylish filterless models to auto-clean options, these deals ensure you get advanced features at the best possible price.

This Elica wall-mounted curved glass chimney boasts a large 90 cm size, perfect for homes with 3–5 burner stoves. The filterless design and auto-clean function—complete with a built-in oil collector tray—make cleaning easy and effective, especially for Indian cooking that generates plenty of smoke and oil.

Touch and motion sensor controls provide a modern user experience, and two bright LED lamps illuminate the cooking area. Its powerful suction of 1350 m³/hr ensures rapid smoke removal, while a 15-year motor warranty offers long-term peace of mind.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium look, strong suction, and sensor-based features. Some praise low noise, but others find the chimney a bit loud during heavy operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Elica model for stylish premium looks, powerful and efficient suction, and exceptional warranty, enhancing any modern kitchen.

Designed in a compact T-shape, the Faber HOOD PLUTO 60 cm fits easily in kitchens with 2–4 burner stoves. Its three-layer baffle filter and black powder-coated body ensure lasting performance against oil and smoke.

With a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr and low-noise operation at 49 dB, it offers a pleasant cooking experience. Easy push-button controls and a single LED lamp provide simple, efficient operation, while its sturdy construction makes it a long-term investment.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the strong suction and easy installation, reporting great value and support from Faber engineers. Noise level feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product for affordable, reliable suction with easy controls—an ideal fit for everyday family kitchens.

The INALSA EKON 60cm features a pyramid design for a sleek fit in Indian kitchens. Its filterless technology eliminates regular cleaning worries, and a removable oil collector simplifies maintenance further.

A powerful 1100 m³/hr motor offers excellent smoke removal, and dual LED lamps provide ample visibility for cooking. With a five-year warranty on the motor, INALSA ensures reliable performance, and users appreciate its budget-friendly yet effective service.

Specifications Suction 60 cm Suction 1100 m³/hr Filter Filterless, Oil Collector Control Push Button Special Dual LED Lamps Reasons to buy Maintenance-free filterless design Budget-friendly and easy to install Reason to avoid High noise at max setting Entry-level basic features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the look, performance, and value for money, especially under ₹6000. Mixed reviews on installation and noise. Function and suction are widely liked.

Why choose this product?

Go for INALSA if you want fuss-free, economical smoke extraction and a stylish budget solution.

This Elica chimney suits kitchens with up to four-burner stoves and features a filterless auto-clean design, making it convenient for daily use. The built-in oil tray and touch/motion sensor controls give it a futuristic feel.

A 1200 m³/hr suction power extracts smoke efficiently, backed by a trustworthy Indian brand. Customers like its easy setup and helpful features, making it a practical addition to busy kitchens.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless, Auto Clean Controls Touch + Motion Sensor Control Special 2 LED Lamps Reasons to buy Strong value and features Easy operation and setup Reason to avoid Mixed noise reviews Ducting mandatory

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quality and practicality, saying it’s easy to use and a great value. Service and noise reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Select this Elica for good suction and modern controls at an accessible price, ideal for standard Indian kitchens.

Glen’s pyramid-shaped chimney stands out with a robust baffle filter and push-button controls. It’s sized for common two-to-four-burner stoves and has a max noise of 58 dB—some users find it quiet, others disagree.

Its reliable suction (1000 m³/hr) handles regular Indian cooking, with a durable build and affordable price. Regular cleaning is required for the filter, but customers enjoy the chimney’s simple usability and performance.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1000 m³/hr Filter Baffle Control Push Button Special Motor Made in India Reasons to buy Robust, efficient baffle filter Budget-friendly Reason to avoid Manual cleaning needed Variable installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quality, suction, and value, though some installation complaints and negative noise reviews exist.

Why choose this product?

It’s a practical, affordable chimney that works well for basic home kitchens needing high extraction power.

This KAFF chimney sports a curved glass design and high airflow—1450 m³/hr—making it suitable for heavy-duty kitchens. The matte black look, touch panel, and gesture controls give it a premium edge.

Its advanced filterless auto-clean feature and robust build mean less maintenance and strong suction for oil and smoke. Installation is reported as smooth, with customers praising style and performance.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1450 m³/hr Filter Filterless, Auto Clean Controls Touch + Motion Sensor Special Curved Glass, Matte Finish Reasons to buy High suction for tough cooking Sleek, modern design Reason to avoid Some noise at high speed Price higher than basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the appearance and power but note noise can be high at top settings.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for modern looks and powerful suction, great for kitchens tackling heavy or oily cooking.

Faber’s vertical, wall-mounted chimney is compact, filterless, and features two-way suction, handling heavy smoke easily. With auto-clean and gesture touch controls, it’s tech-focused for fuss-free kitchens.

Boasting 1200 m³/hr suction, it keeps air fresh. Customers particularly praise service and installation, though noise levels can be a hit or miss.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless, Auto Clean Controls Touch + Gesture Control Special Vertical Design Reasons to buy Vertical shape for compact kitchens Easy motion/gesture controls Reason to avoid Noise can be an issue Single LED lamp

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it effective for Indian kitchens, praise the installation, but noise level gets varied feedback.

Why choose this product?

A good match for modern kitchens needing strong extraction and easy controls in a vertical setup.

This Elica chimney excels with a BLDC motor, energy-efficient (80W annual use), and massive suction at 1500 m³/hr. Its 9-speed settings, touch/motion sensors, and filterless auto-cleaning with oil collection tray enable flexibility and performance.

Best for large-volume, heavy-duty Indian cooking, it blends sharp design and warranty perks. Mixed noise reviews mean it may hum at high capacity.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1500 m³/hr Controls Touch + Motion Sensor, 9 Speeds Special 2 LED Lamps Filter BLDC Motor, Filterless Auto Clean Reasons to buy Exceptional suction and energy efficiency Multiple speed control Reason to avoid Higher price point Some users report noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its power, clean looks, and installation/service, though noise complaints surface.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for heavy cooking households wanting strong extraction and cutting-edge features.

Blending modern design with performance, Glen’s filterless, auto-clean chimney offers 1200 m³/hr suction, motion sensing, and touch control. Ideal for Indian kitchens up to 200 sq.ft, it removes smoke and odor fast.

Consumers mention easy setup, stylish looks, and powerful suction, but installation processes can be inconsistent, and noise reviews are mixed.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless, Auto Clean Controls Motion Sensing + Touch Control Special Built-In Oil Collector Reasons to buy Touch/motion controls add convenience Effective, maintenance-free extraction Reason to avoid Installation experience varies Noticeable noise under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Positive feedback on looks, suction, usability; noise and installation process sometimes disappointing.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a hands-free, low-maintenance chimney that keeps air fresh with smart controls.

Livpure’s Alder Neo features double baffle filters for strong grease control, a handy push-button interface, dual LED lamps, and robust 1050 m³/hr suction. Buyers enjoy its power, filter effectiveness, quietness, and the ability to cook and talk simultaneously, with sleek looks and reasonable pricing.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction 1050 m³/hr Filter Baffle Filter, Dual LED Lamps Controls Push Button Control Reasons to buy Quiet, powerful suction Durable, easy-clean baffle filters Reason to avoid Appearance basic compared to curved models Lacks smart controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the power, quiet operation, value, and installation—easy for conversational cookspaces.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for homes wanting a quiet, easy-to-maintain, value-driven pyramid chimney.

Reasons to consider when buying a kitchen chimeny Suction power that easily clears smoke and oil particles from heavy cooking.

Attractive festive discounts make premium chimneys affordable.

Auto-clean and filterless technology reduce maintenance.

Sleek designs complement both modern and traditional kitchens.

Reliable brands offering long warranties for peace of mind. Are chimney deals worth buying during sales? Yes, sales often bring significant price drops on premium chimneys, making them affordable while still offering the latest features and technologies.

Which type of chimney is best for Indian cooking? Auto-clean or filterless wall mounted chimneys are ideal, as they handle heavy frying and grilling while requiring minimal maintenance.

Can I install a chimney myself? It’s better to opt for professional installation. Most brands provide installation services to ensure proper fitting and performance.

Top 3 features of best chimney

Kitchen chimney Size Suction Filter Type Elica 90 cm 1350 HAC 90cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto Faber 60 cm 1000 Pluto 60cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 Pyramid 60cm 1100 m³/hr Filterless/Oil Elica 60 cm 1200 Slim 60cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Auto Glen 60 cm 1000 Baffle 60cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle KAFF K-Series KEC 60A 60cm 1450 m³/hr Filterless Auto Faber 60 cm 1200 Mojito 60cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Auto Elica 60 cm 1500 BLDC 60cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Auto Glen 60 cm 1200 Senza 60cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Auto Livpure Alder Neo 60cm 1050 Pyramid 60cm 1050 m³/hr Double Baffle

