Top 10 compact size printers of 2025 from HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother for small desks and home offices

Finding room for a bulky printer is a headache many of us know too well. If you’ve ever tried to squeeze a giant machine onto a small desk or a crowded shelf, you understand how quickly a workspace turns into clutter. Big printers often waste valuable space and create more frustration than they’re worth.

The good news is there’s an easier way to keep your setup tidy. Compact size printers have come a long way in 2025. They deliver sharp prints and smart features without taking over your desk. Here are ten models that prove small machines can still do big jobs.

The HP Smart Tank 589 brings home fast printing in a frame that suits people searching for compact size printers that won’t overtake their worktable. It runs at up to 30 pages per minute and comes with a high-capacity ink tank you can refill without much effort. Wireless printing keeps cables out of the way, making this model a tidy pick for busy corners and shared spaces.

Its design works well in home offices that need crisp documents or photos. The touch controls feel simple, and the magenta finish stands out without being too loud.

The Canon Pixma MegaTank G2770 fits into the list of compact size printers that keep work moving without cluttering your space. It uses refillable ink tanks that last through long print runs and supports simple scanning and copying when you need it. The clear front display shows ink levels, so there’s no second-guessing when it’s time for a refill.

Setup stays simple whether you’re printing colour photos or everyday text. The design feels made for desks where every inch counts.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 stands out for anyone who needs compact size printers that don’t take over the whole desk. It uses a refillable ink tank system that helps lower printing costs and cuts down on cartridge waste. With options to print, scan, and copy, this model covers daily tasks without adding clutter.

A front ink display shows when it’s time to refill. This printer suits homes and small offices that need steady output without taking up much space.

The Brother HL-L2321D shows why compact size printers have become essential in small workspaces. It prints up to 30 pages per minute, helping you handle reports and long documents faster than most inkjets. A 250 sheet tray means fewer refills during busy days.

Automatic duplex printing makes double-sided jobs simpler. With an 8 MB memory, this monochrome laser keeps tasks moving without slowdowns. USB connectivity makes setup quick for both home and small office desks.

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 belongs to compact size printers built for homes and small offices that don’t want big machines taking over the desk. This model handles printing, scanning, and copying, and comes with an automatic document feeder to manage stacks of pages in one go. Wireless setup means you can print from your phone or laptop without extra cables.

Its design keeps daily work moving along without much space needed. The clean white finish helps it blend in wherever you place it.

Compact size printers like the Canon Pixma E477 bring wireless printing to homes that don’t have much spare room. This model covers colour prints, scanning, and copying in one device that sits neatly on a shelf or desk. You can send jobs straight from your phone or laptop without plugging in extra cables.

The white and blue finish gives it a softer look that blends into most spaces. It’s a handy pick for occasional photos and everyday paperwork.

Compact size printers like the Brother DCP-T520W keep daily tasks organised without taking over your desk. Refillable ink tanks are placed right at the front, so you can check levels before starting any job. Along with printing, it handles scanning and copying, removing the need for extra machines in small spaces.

Wireless connections let you print straight from a phone or laptop. This setup fits smaller work areas that still rely on clear black and colour documents.

The HP DeskJet 2331 printer is designed for homes and small work areas that don’t need bulky machines getting in the way. It can print, scan, and copy, so you can handle most daily jobs with a single device. People searching for compact size printers often choose this model because it’s simple to run and doesn’t take much room.

The Smart App helps you start printing in minutes through a USB connection. A clean white finish blends in neatly on a shelf or table.

The Brother DCP-T426W is designed to take care of printing, scanning, and copying in a single setup. It includes a 150 sheet paper tray and a high-yield ink tank that can manage thousands of pages before needing a refill. Those looking for compact size printers will notice this model balances space-saving design with long print runs for busy homes.

Wireless printing makes it easy to send files from your phone or laptop. Free installation also means you can start using it without extra steps.

The Epson EcoTank printer handles everyday work without crowding the desk. It prints, scans, and copies while keeping ink costs in check thanks to refillable tanks. In reviews of compact size printers, many users appreciate how this model balances quiet operation and clear output for home documents.

Wi-Fi lets you print from laptops or phones without plugging in cables. A simple display shows ink levels so you know when it’s time to top up.

What is a compact size printer and how is it different from regular models? A compact size printer is built to fit in smaller spaces like shelves, kitchen counters, or tight desks. Unlike larger office printers, these models have a smaller footprint but can still handle basic print, scan, and copy jobs. They’re popular for home users or small work areas where every inch matters.

Can compact size printers handle photo printing as well as documents? Many can, but it’s smart to check specs. Some models are designed for crisp document printing but may not produce the same quality photos as dedicated photo printers. If you print lots of pictures, look for a model that supports high-resolution colour output.

Do compact printers offer wireless and mobile printing options? Yes. Most newer compact printers include WiFi and Bluetooth so you can print from phones, tablets, or laptops. Brands like HP, Canon, and Epson also have apps that guide you through setup and help manage jobs remotely.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best compact size printer: Space : Check dimensions so it fits without crowding your desk.

: Check dimensions so it fits without crowding your desk. Print volume : Pick a model that matches how much you print.

: Pick a model that matches how much you print. Connections : Look for WiFi or USB, depending on your setup.

: Look for WiFi or USB, depending on your setup. Ink type : Decide between refillable tanks or cartridges.

: Decide between refillable tanks or cartridges. Speed : Review how quickly it prints in black and colour.

: Review how quickly it prints in black and colour. Functions : Choose all-in-one if you need to scan and copy.

: Choose all-in-one if you need to scan and copy. Running costs : Compare ink prices and yields over time.

: Compare ink prices and yields over time. Noise: Consider quieter models for shared spaces. Top 3 features of compact size printers in 2025:

Top 10 Compact Size Printers Ink System Print Speed Technology HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One Wi-Fi Colour Printer Refillable Ink Tank Up to 30 ppm (Black) Inkjet Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-One Inktank Colour Printer Refillable Ink Tank Approx. 11 ipm (Mono), 6 ipm (Colour) Inkjet Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Refillable Ink Tank Up to 33 ppm (Mono), 15 ppm (Colour) Inkjet Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer Toner Cartridge Up to 30 ppm (Black) Laser HP Ink Advantage 4278 Wi-Fi Colour Printer Standard Ink Cartridges Up to 8.5 ppm (Mono), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Inkjet Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer Standard Ink Cartridges Up to 8 ppm (Mono), 4 ppm (Colour) Inkjet Brother DCP-T520W All-in-One Ink Tank Refill System Solid Ink Printer Refillable Ink Tank Up to 30 ppm (Mono), 12 ppm (Colour) Inkjet HP DeskJet 2331 Colour Printer Standard Ink Cartridges Up to 7.5 ppm (Mono), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Inkjet Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction Printer Refillable Ink Tank Up to 30 ppm (Mono), 12 ppm (Colour) Inkjet Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Refillable Ink Tank Up to 33 ppm (Mono), 15 ppm (Colour) Inkjet

