Top 10 earphones with active noise cancellation for clear sound and distraction-free listening

Upgrade your audio with the best earphones featuring ANC. Brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, and more offer immersive sound, comfort, and premium noise cancellation for every listener.

Amit Rahi
Published3 Oct 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Block out noise and tune into pure sound with these earphones
Block out noise and tune into pure sound with these earphones

The world is filled with distractions, but your music deserves clarity. Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) deliver a listening experience that removes unwanted background sounds, letting you enjoy music, calls, and podcasts with unmatched immersion.

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Spatial Audio and World-Class Noise Cancellation, Black

₹18,890

...
Check Details

Display on case

JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Silver)

₹9,998

...
Check Details

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, White Smoke

₹11,489

...
Check Details

Best ANC

Sony WF-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Silver

₹19,990

...
Check Details

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds,TrueResponse Drivers, Lossless Audio, Auracast, Adaptive ANC, Anti‑Wind+Transparency Modes, 30 Hrs Battery, Qi Fast Charge, 6‑Mics,2Y Warranty, Black-Copper

₹16,990

...
Check Details
View More...

From Sony’s industry-leading models to Bose’s comfort-focused design and JBL’s balanced sound, these earphones cater to every need and budget. Whether commuting, travelling, or working in a busy café, ANC technology ensures you stay in control of what you hear. Here’s a curated list of the best earphones with ANC for 2025.

These premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience with advanced spatial sound and best-in-class noise cancellation. The custom-tuned sound via their CustomTune technology analyzes your ears and adapts the experience for genuine clarity and deep immersion every time.

Choose from three listening modes—Quiet, Aware, or Immersion—and enjoy comfort with nine ear tip and band options for a secure fit. Battery life lasts up to six hours, and a 20-minute charge gives two more hours, ensuring convenience for daily use.

Specifications

Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation
Spatial Audio
Yes
Battery Life
Up to 6 hours
Fit
9 interchangeable tips/bands
Bluetooth
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Top-notch noise cancellation and fit customization

...

High immersive audio quality

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed feedback on sound and battery reliability

...

Pricey compared to rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort and wearing experience, plus some praise value. Others mention mixed sound, battery, and connectivity, with some finding the price high.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for best-in-class noise cancellation, tailored spatial sound, and excellent fit customization for extended wear.

The JBL Live Beam 3 TWS stands out with its touchscreen smart case, letting users control settings even without an app. Supporting Hi-Res audio and spatial sound, these earbuds deliver deep bass and a customizable sound profile that adapts to your preferences using Personi-Fi 3.0.

The adaptive ANC and six-microphone setup enhance both listening and call quality. With multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, 48-hour battery life, and IP55 water resistance, the earbuds suit active and professional users alike.

Specifications

Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Playback
Up to 48 hours
Charging
Wireless/Type-C
Touch Controls
Case display
Mics
Six beamforming

Reasons to buy

...

Longest battery and case touchscreen

...

Adaptive audio and multipoint support

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed reliability for ANC and battery

...

Some report unit failures or price concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality and features. Functionality, ANC, and battery life get mixed reviews; connectivity and value have divided opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its smart touchscreen case, immersive audio, powerful battery life, and adaptive noise cancelling.

Bose’s QuietComfort Wireless provides renowned noise cancellation, letting users focus or enjoy ambient surroundings. Offering up to 8.5 hours of use and a fast-charging case, these IPX4 earbuds excel in both feature set and flexibility.

Multipoint Bluetooth, three tip sizes, and a secure fit make them suitable for daily use through various activities. The system is praised for its bass-rich, robust sound and silent mode for distractions.

Specifications

Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation
Battery Life
Up to 8.5 hours
Bluetooth
Multipoint/5.3
IP Rating
IPX4
Fit
3 tip/band sizes

Reasons to buy

...

Superb sound and noise cancelling

...

Long battery with quick charging

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed feedback on comfort and connectivity

...

Divided value/opinions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the punchy sound and noise cancellation. Connectivity, fit, and battery life are points of debate, with some mix in perceived value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for signature Bose audio, effective ANC, and long battery life for all-day listening.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features the industry’s best noise cancelling and dynamic sound thanks to the new Driver X system and premium tuning. Enjoy up to 8 hours of use (and 36 total with the case), while DSEE Extreme and Hi-Res support produce rich sound.

Bone conduction sensors provide excellent voice pickup. The luxurious, ergonomic design fits most ears, and multipoint Bluetooth is compatible across platforms. The quick charging offers one hour playback in just three minutes.

Specifications

Noise Control
Best-in-class ANC
Battery
Up to 36 hours
Connection
Multipoint
Audio Tech
Dynamic Driver X
Quick Charge
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Market-leading ANC and sound

...

Long battery life with rapid charge

Reason to avoid

...

Pricey, some comfort complaints

...

Mixed reports on value and connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the amazing sound and noise cancelling, but opinions vary on comfort, battery, and connectivity. Price and fit are often debated.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its excellent ANC, impressive sound, and industry-leading call quality.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 creates crystal-clear, lossless audio with aptX technology and their TrueResponse driver system. With advanced adaptive ANC, transparency and anti-wind modes, these earbuds deliver top-notch flexibility for any situation.

A massive 30 hours of playback, fast Qi charging, and a premium six-mic system enhance both convenience and clear calls. The customizable touch controls and ergonomic fit make them ideal for long, comfortable use.

Specifications

Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Battery
30 hours + Qi Fast Charge
Mics
Six beamforming
Audio
aptX Lossless
Controls
Smart touch

Reasons to buy

...

Premium audio and ANC flexibility

...

Long battery and fast wireless charging

Reason to avoid

...

Some left earbud failure issues

...

Price and call quality are debated

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the audio and ANC, but mixed feedback on reliability and microphone; opinions vary on price and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for best-in-class lossless audio, robust ANC/adaptive sound, and marathon battery life.

The Motif II ANC cultivates Marshall’s iconic vintage style within modern true wireless earbuds, delivering up to 30 hours of play with active noise cancelling and a charging case. Enjoy the enhanced Marshall signature sound and improved ANC performance.

These buds prioritize sustainability, constructed from 70% post-consumer recycled plastics, and offer BT LE Audio for improved connection. Motif II gives power, nostalgia, and practicality for music enthusiasts.

Specifications

Noise Control
Active ANC
Battery
30 hours total
Material
70% recycled plastic
Bluetooth
LE Audio
Controls
App-enabled

Reasons to buy

...

Distinct style and eco-conscious build

...

Powerful, balanced Marshall sound

Reason to avoid

...

Fewer customization features

...

No mention of IP rating

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its vintage style, eco-friendly build, long battery life, and robust Marshall sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro introduces a stylish blade design with LED accents for a modern look. Features include 360° surround sound, Galaxy AI-powered ANC, and real-time EQ and noise control that adapts to your environment for a tailored experience.

Adaptive rubber tips ensure a good fit, and intelligent touch and pinch controls simplify daily use. Up to 37 hours battery life plus advanced safety-aware audio modes make them a practical pick for tech-savvy users.

Specifications

Design
Blade with LED
Battery
37 hours
Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Fit
3D ear analysis/soft tips
Controls
Pinch/swipe

Reasons to buy

...

Feature-packed design and smart controls

...

High adaptability and comfort

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed connectivity, fit, and value reports

...

Some charging complaints

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality and design, but report mixed results for battery, fit, and connection. Value for money is debated.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for futuristic design, smart ANC, and advanced Galaxy ecosystem features for immersive listening.

The Pi5 S2 blends a unique design ethos with improvements in performance, connectivity, and color options. It features advanced active noise cancellation, stable Bluetooth with up to 25m range, and Qualcomm aptX technology for high-res audio.

Its intuitive wear sensors, direct music streaming through multiple services, and 16 hours battery (with quick wireless charging) cater to those who value both aesthetics and function. Control is seamless with the iOS/Android app.

Specifications

Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Audio Tech
aptX Adaptive
Battery
16 hours
Charging
Wireless/Quick
Controls
Wear detection

Reasons to buy

...

Unique style with technical improvements

...

Multiple streaming and app options

Reason to avoid

...

Lower battery relative to competition

...

No IP/sweat resistance listed

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for stylish, intuitive use, advanced noise cancelling, and wireless streaming/app features.

The LinkBuds Open employs an open-ring design so users can listen to music while staying aware of ambient sounds. The ergonomic Air Fitting Supporters offer comfort for all-day use, suitable for those prioritizing situational awareness.

They deliver 22 hours of battery life with fast, 3-minute charging. High-quality integrated processing delivers balanced sound, and voice calls are clear with precision mics—even in noisy spaces.

Specifications

Design
Open-ring/Air Supporters
Noise Control
Ambient
Battery
22 hours
Audio
Processor V2/11mm driver
Call Quality
Voice pickup processing

Reasons to buy

...

All-day comfortable, open fit

...

Transparent sound for safety/awareness

Reason to avoid

...

Not for noise isolation seekers

...

No ANC or IP rating

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for open ambient listening, daylong comfort, and crystal-clear calls—ideal for staying present and aware.

Built for rich, balanced listening, the ACCENTUM by Sennheiser uses 7mm TrueResponse drivers and hybrid noise cancellation. Quickly switch to transparency mode when external awareness is needed, and Auracast-readiness ensures futureproofing.

With 8 hours playback per charge (28 hours total) and Qi or USB-C charging, comfort is highlighted with ergonomic, sweat-resistant construction (IP54 rating). Touch controls and app configurability round out this well-balanced offering.

Specifications

Noise Control
Hybrid ANC
Battery
28 hours total
Drivers
7mm TrueResponse
Connectivity
BT v5.3, Auracast, LE Audio
Controls
Touch

Reasons to buy

...

Clear, natural sound + ANC/transparency

...

Sweat/splash proof, great for workouts

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed on fit and connectivity reliability

...

Battery and price opinions divided

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the sound and ANC, but mixed reviews for battery, fit, and price. Some users report connectivity and reliability issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for balanced sound, hybrid ANC, and reliable sweat/splash protection for active lifestyles.

Factors to consider when choosing earbuds with active noise cancellation

  • Sound Quality: Look for earphones with balanced bass, mids, and treble.
  • ANC Strength: Strong cancellation matters for travel and noisy environments.
  • Comfort: Lightweight designs and ear tip options ensure long usage.
  • Battery Life: Check playtime with and without ANC activated.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0+ with multipoint pairing enhances convenience.

How effective is ANC in budget earphones compared to premium ones?

Budget ANC earphones reduce low-frequency sounds like engines or fans but may struggle with human voices. Premium options from Sony or Bose cancel a wider range, making them more effective in noisy environments.

Do ANC earphones affect sound quality?

In some cheaper models, ANC can slightly reduce clarity or bass response. However, high-quality ANC earphones maintain excellent sound balance, often offering modes that preserve audio quality even with noise cancellation on.

Are ANC earphones good for calls?

Yes, many ANC earphones include microphones with environmental noise reduction. This ensures clearer calls by minimising background sounds, making them suitable for work calls, online meetings, and outdoor usage.

Top 3 features of best earphones with active noise cancellation

Earphones with active noise cancellationBattery LifeNoise Cancellation TypeSpecial Feature
Bose QC Ultra Wireless Earbuds6h+2h fast chargeActive (3 Modes, CustomTune)Spatial Audio, 9 tips/bands
JBL Live Beam 3 TWS48h (12+36 case)Adaptive ANCTouchscreen, 6 mics
Bose QC Wireless Earbuds8.5h+2h fast chargeActiveMultipoint, IPX4, 3 sizes
Sony WF-1000XM58h+28h (36h total)Best-in-class ANCBone conduction mics
Sennheiser MOMENTUM TW 430h totalAdaptive ANC, transparency6 mics, Qi charging
Marshall Motif II ANC6h+24h (30h total)ANC70% recycled materials
Galaxy Buds3 Pro37h totalAI Adaptive ANCBlade design, LEDs, 360°
B&W Pi5 S216h totalActiveApp for streaming/options
Sony LinkBuds Open22h totalNone (open-ring, ambient)Open fit, quick charge
Sennheiser ACCENTUM8h+20h (28h total)Hybrid ANCIP54, Auracast, app

More
FAQs
ANC stands for Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that uses microphones to detect and cancel out background noise, improving audio clarity.
Yes, using ANC consumes more battery, but most models balance this with long playtimes, ensuring uninterrupted listening for hours.
Yes, you can turn ANC off to save battery. In this mode, they work like regular earphones but without noise cancellation.
Yes, they are safe when used responsibly. Listening at moderate volumes is always recommended to protect hearing health.
Sony, Bose, JBL, and Apple are leading brands known for their reliable ANC earphones, offering excellent sound and build quality.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

