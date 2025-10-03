Top 10 earphones with active noise cancellation for clear sound and distraction-free listening

The world is filled with distractions, but your music deserves clarity. Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) deliver a listening experience that removes unwanted background sounds, letting you enjoy music, calls, and podcasts with unmatched immersion.

From Sony’s industry-leading models to Bose’s comfort-focused design and JBL’s balanced sound, these earphones cater to every need and budget. Whether commuting, travelling, or working in a busy café, ANC technology ensures you stay in control of what you hear. Here’s a curated list of the best earphones with ANC for 2025.

These premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience with advanced spatial sound and best-in-class noise cancellation. The custom-tuned sound via their CustomTune technology analyzes your ears and adapts the experience for genuine clarity and deep immersion every time.

Choose from three listening modes—Quiet, Aware, or Immersion—and enjoy comfort with nine ear tip and band options for a secure fit. Battery life lasts up to six hours, and a 20-minute charge gives two more hours, ensuring convenience for daily use.

Specifications Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Spatial Audio Yes Battery Life Up to 6 hours Fit 9 interchangeable tips/bands Bluetooth Yes Reasons to buy Top-notch noise cancellation and fit customization High immersive audio quality Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on sound and battery reliability Pricey compared to rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the comfort and wearing experience, plus some praise value. Others mention mixed sound, battery, and connectivity, with some finding the price high.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for best-in-class noise cancellation, tailored spatial sound, and excellent fit customization for extended wear.

The JBL Live Beam 3 TWS stands out with its touchscreen smart case, letting users control settings even without an app. Supporting Hi-Res audio and spatial sound, these earbuds deliver deep bass and a customizable sound profile that adapts to your preferences using Personi-Fi 3.0.

The adaptive ANC and six-microphone setup enhance both listening and call quality. With multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, 48-hour battery life, and IP55 water resistance, the earbuds suit active and professional users alike.

Specifications Noise Control Adaptive ANC Playback Up to 48 hours Charging Wireless/Type-C Touch Controls Case display Mics Six beamforming Reasons to buy Longest battery and case touchscreen Adaptive audio and multipoint support Reason to avoid Mixed reliability for ANC and battery Some report unit failures or price concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise sound quality and features. Functionality, ANC, and battery life get mixed reviews; connectivity and value have divided opinions.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for its smart touchscreen case, immersive audio, powerful battery life, and adaptive noise cancelling.

Bose’s QuietComfort Wireless provides renowned noise cancellation, letting users focus or enjoy ambient surroundings. Offering up to 8.5 hours of use and a fast-charging case, these IPX4 earbuds excel in both feature set and flexibility.

Multipoint Bluetooth, three tip sizes, and a secure fit make them suitable for daily use through various activities. The system is praised for its bass-rich, robust sound and silent mode for distractions.

Specifications Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Battery Life Up to 8.5 hours Bluetooth Multipoint/5.3 IP Rating IPX4 Fit 3 tip/band sizes Reasons to buy Superb sound and noise cancelling Long battery with quick charging Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on comfort and connectivity Divided value/opinions

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the punchy sound and noise cancellation. Connectivity, fit, and battery life are points of debate, with some mix in perceived value.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for signature Bose audio, effective ANC, and long battery life for all-day listening.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features the industry’s best noise cancelling and dynamic sound thanks to the new Driver X system and premium tuning. Enjoy up to 8 hours of use (and 36 total with the case), while DSEE Extreme and Hi-Res support produce rich sound.

Bone conduction sensors provide excellent voice pickup. The luxurious, ergonomic design fits most ears, and multipoint Bluetooth is compatible across platforms. The quick charging offers one hour playback in just three minutes.

Specifications Noise Control Best-in-class ANC Battery Up to 36 hours Connection Multipoint Audio Tech Dynamic Driver X Quick Charge Yes Reasons to buy Market-leading ANC and sound Long battery life with rapid charge Reason to avoid Pricey, some comfort complaints Mixed reports on value and connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy the amazing sound and noise cancelling, but opinions vary on comfort, battery, and connectivity. Price and fit are often debated.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for its excellent ANC, impressive sound, and industry-leading call quality.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 creates crystal-clear, lossless audio with aptX technology and their TrueResponse driver system. With advanced adaptive ANC, transparency and anti-wind modes, these earbuds deliver top-notch flexibility for any situation.

A massive 30 hours of playback, fast Qi charging, and a premium six-mic system enhance both convenience and clear calls. The customizable touch controls and ergonomic fit make them ideal for long, comfortable use.

Specifications Noise Control Adaptive ANC Battery 30 hours + Qi Fast Charge Mics Six beamforming Audio aptX Lossless Controls Smart touch Reasons to buy Premium audio and ANC flexibility Long battery and fast wireless charging Reason to avoid Some left earbud failure issues Price and call quality are debated

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the audio and ANC, but mixed feedback on reliability and microphone; opinions vary on price and value.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for best-in-class lossless audio, robust ANC/adaptive sound, and marathon battery life.

The Motif II ANC cultivates Marshall’s iconic vintage style within modern true wireless earbuds, delivering up to 30 hours of play with active noise cancelling and a charging case. Enjoy the enhanced Marshall signature sound and improved ANC performance.

These buds prioritize sustainability, constructed from 70% post-consumer recycled plastics, and offer BT LE Audio for improved connection. Motif II gives power, nostalgia, and practicality for music enthusiasts.

Specifications Noise Control Active ANC Battery 30 hours total Material 70% recycled plastic Bluetooth LE Audio Controls App-enabled Reasons to buy Distinct style and eco-conscious build Powerful, balanced Marshall sound Reason to avoid Fewer customization features No mention of IP rating

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for its vintage style, eco-friendly build, long battery life, and robust Marshall sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro introduces a stylish blade design with LED accents for a modern look. Features include 360° surround sound, Galaxy AI-powered ANC, and real-time EQ and noise control that adapts to your environment for a tailored experience.

Adaptive rubber tips ensure a good fit, and intelligent touch and pinch controls simplify daily use. Up to 37 hours battery life plus advanced safety-aware audio modes make them a practical pick for tech-savvy users.

Specifications Design Blade with LED Battery 37 hours Noise Control Adaptive ANC Fit 3D ear analysis/soft tips Controls Pinch/swipe Reasons to buy Feature-packed design and smart controls High adaptability and comfort Reason to avoid Mixed connectivity, fit, and value reports Some charging complaints

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the sound quality and design, but report mixed results for battery, fit, and connection. Value for money is debated.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for futuristic design, smart ANC, and advanced Galaxy ecosystem features for immersive listening.

The Pi5 S2 blends a unique design ethos with improvements in performance, connectivity, and color options. It features advanced active noise cancellation, stable Bluetooth with up to 25m range, and Qualcomm aptX technology for high-res audio.

Its intuitive wear sensors, direct music streaming through multiple services, and 16 hours battery (with quick wireless charging) cater to those who value both aesthetics and function. Control is seamless with the iOS/Android app.

Specifications Noise Control Adaptive ANC Audio Tech aptX Adaptive Battery 16 hours Charging Wireless/Quick Controls Wear detection Reasons to buy Unique style with technical improvements Multiple streaming and app options Reason to avoid Lower battery relative to competition No IP/sweat resistance listed

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for stylish, intuitive use, advanced noise cancelling, and wireless streaming/app features.

The LinkBuds Open employs an open-ring design so users can listen to music while staying aware of ambient sounds. The ergonomic Air Fitting Supporters offer comfort for all-day use, suitable for those prioritizing situational awareness.

They deliver 22 hours of battery life with fast, 3-minute charging. High-quality integrated processing delivers balanced sound, and voice calls are clear with precision mics—even in noisy spaces.

Specifications Design Open-ring/Air Supporters Noise Control Ambient Battery 22 hours Audio Processor V2/11mm driver Call Quality Voice pickup processing Reasons to buy All-day comfortable, open fit Transparent sound for safety/awareness Reason to avoid Not for noise isolation seekers No ANC or IP rating

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for open ambient listening, daylong comfort, and crystal-clear calls—ideal for staying present and aware.

Built for rich, balanced listening, the ACCENTUM by Sennheiser uses 7mm TrueResponse drivers and hybrid noise cancellation. Quickly switch to transparency mode when external awareness is needed, and Auracast-readiness ensures futureproofing.

With 8 hours playback per charge (28 hours total) and Qi or USB-C charging, comfort is highlighted with ergonomic, sweat-resistant construction (IP54 rating). Touch controls and app configurability round out this well-balanced offering.

Specifications Noise Control Hybrid ANC Battery 28 hours total Drivers 7mm TrueResponse Connectivity BT v5.3, Auracast, LE Audio Controls Touch Reasons to buy Clear, natural sound + ANC/transparency Sweat/splash proof, great for workouts Reason to avoid Mixed on fit and connectivity reliability Battery and price opinions divided

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers admire the sound and ANC, but mixed reviews for battery, fit, and price. Some users report connectivity and reliability issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product for balanced sound, hybrid ANC, and reliable sweat/splash protection for active lifestyles.

Factors to consider when choosing earbuds with active noise cancellation Sound Quality : Look for earphones with balanced bass, mids, and treble.

: Look for earphones with balanced bass, mids, and treble. ANC Strength : Strong cancellation matters for travel and noisy environments.

: Strong cancellation matters for travel and noisy environments. Comfort : Lightweight designs and ear tip options ensure long usage.

: Lightweight designs and ear tip options ensure long usage. Battery Life : Check playtime with and without ANC activated.

: Check playtime with and without ANC activated. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0+ with multipoint pairing enhances convenience. How effective is ANC in budget earphones compared to premium ones? Budget ANC earphones reduce low-frequency sounds like engines or fans but may struggle with human voices. Premium options from Sony or Bose cancel a wider range, making them more effective in noisy environments.

Do ANC earphones affect sound quality? In some cheaper models, ANC can slightly reduce clarity or bass response. However, high-quality ANC earphones maintain excellent sound balance, often offering modes that preserve audio quality even with noise cancellation on.

Are ANC earphones good for calls? Yes, many ANC earphones include microphones with environmental noise reduction. This ensures clearer calls by minimising background sounds, making them suitable for work calls, online meetings, and outdoor usage.

Top 3 features of best earphones with active noise cancellation

Earphones with active noise cancellation Battery Life Noise Cancellation Type Special Feature Bose QC Ultra Wireless Earbuds 6h+2h fast charge Active (3 Modes, CustomTune) Spatial Audio, 9 tips/bands JBL Live Beam 3 TWS 48h (12+36 case) Adaptive ANC Touchscreen, 6 mics Bose QC Wireless Earbuds 8.5h+2h fast charge Active Multipoint, IPX4, 3 sizes Sony WF-1000XM5 8h+28h (36h total) Best-in-class ANC Bone conduction mics Sennheiser MOMENTUM TW 4 30h total Adaptive ANC, transparency 6 mics, Qi charging Marshall Motif II ANC 6h+24h (30h total) ANC 70% recycled materials Galaxy Buds3 Pro 37h total AI Adaptive ANC Blade design, LEDs, 360° B&W Pi5 S2 16h total Active App for streaming/options Sony LinkBuds Open 22h total None (open-ring, ambient) Open fit, quick charge Sennheiser ACCENTUM 8h+20h (28h total) Hybrid ANC IP54, Auracast, app

