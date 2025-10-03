Top 10 earphones with active noise cancellation for clear sound and distraction-free listening

The world is filled with distractions, but your music deserves clarity. Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) deliver a listening experience that removes unwanted background sounds, letting you enjoy music, calls, and podcasts with unmatched immersion.
From Sony’s industry-leading models to Bose’s comfort-focused design and JBL’s balanced sound, these earphones cater to every need and budget. Whether commuting, travelling, or working in a busy café, ANC technology ensures you stay in control of what you hear. Here’s a curated list of the best earphones with ANC for 2025.
These premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience with advanced spatial sound and best-in-class noise cancellation. The custom-tuned sound via their CustomTune technology analyzes your ears and adapts the experience for genuine clarity and deep immersion every time.
Choose from three listening modes—Quiet, Aware, or Immersion—and enjoy comfort with nine ear tip and band options for a secure fit. Battery life lasts up to six hours, and a 20-minute charge gives two more hours, ensuring convenience for daily use.
Top-notch noise cancellation and fit customization
High immersive audio quality
Mixed feedback on sound and battery reliability
Pricey compared to rivals
Buyers like the comfort and wearing experience, plus some praise value. Others mention mixed sound, battery, and connectivity, with some finding the price high.
You should choose this product for best-in-class noise cancellation, tailored spatial sound, and excellent fit customization for extended wear.
The JBL Live Beam 3 TWS stands out with its touchscreen smart case, letting users control settings even without an app. Supporting Hi-Res audio and spatial sound, these earbuds deliver deep bass and a customizable sound profile that adapts to your preferences using Personi-Fi 3.0.
The adaptive ANC and six-microphone setup enhance both listening and call quality. With multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, 48-hour battery life, and IP55 water resistance, the earbuds suit active and professional users alike.
Longest battery and case touchscreen
Adaptive audio and multipoint support
Mixed reliability for ANC and battery
Some report unit failures or price concerns
Buyers praise sound quality and features. Functionality, ANC, and battery life get mixed reviews; connectivity and value have divided opinions.
You should choose this product for its smart touchscreen case, immersive audio, powerful battery life, and adaptive noise cancelling.
Bose’s QuietComfort Wireless provides renowned noise cancellation, letting users focus or enjoy ambient surroundings. Offering up to 8.5 hours of use and a fast-charging case, these IPX4 earbuds excel in both feature set and flexibility.
Multipoint Bluetooth, three tip sizes, and a secure fit make them suitable for daily use through various activities. The system is praised for its bass-rich, robust sound and silent mode for distractions.
Superb sound and noise cancelling
Long battery with quick charging
Mixed feedback on comfort and connectivity
Divided value/opinions
Buyers like the punchy sound and noise cancellation. Connectivity, fit, and battery life are points of debate, with some mix in perceived value.
You should choose this product for signature Bose audio, effective ANC, and long battery life for all-day listening.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 features the industry’s best noise cancelling and dynamic sound thanks to the new Driver X system and premium tuning. Enjoy up to 8 hours of use (and 36 total with the case), while DSEE Extreme and Hi-Res support produce rich sound.
Bone conduction sensors provide excellent voice pickup. The luxurious, ergonomic design fits most ears, and multipoint Bluetooth is compatible across platforms. The quick charging offers one hour playback in just three minutes.
Market-leading ANC and sound
Long battery life with rapid charge
Pricey, some comfort complaints
Mixed reports on value and connectivity
Buyers enjoy the amazing sound and noise cancelling, but opinions vary on comfort, battery, and connectivity. Price and fit are often debated.
You should choose this product for its excellent ANC, impressive sound, and industry-leading call quality.
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 creates crystal-clear, lossless audio with aptX technology and their TrueResponse driver system. With advanced adaptive ANC, transparency and anti-wind modes, these earbuds deliver top-notch flexibility for any situation.
A massive 30 hours of playback, fast Qi charging, and a premium six-mic system enhance both convenience and clear calls. The customizable touch controls and ergonomic fit make them ideal for long, comfortable use.
Premium audio and ANC flexibility
Long battery and fast wireless charging
Some left earbud failure issues
Price and call quality are debated
Buyers praise the audio and ANC, but mixed feedback on reliability and microphone; opinions vary on price and value.
You should choose this product for best-in-class lossless audio, robust ANC/adaptive sound, and marathon battery life.
The Motif II ANC cultivates Marshall’s iconic vintage style within modern true wireless earbuds, delivering up to 30 hours of play with active noise cancelling and a charging case. Enjoy the enhanced Marshall signature sound and improved ANC performance.
These buds prioritize sustainability, constructed from 70% post-consumer recycled plastics, and offer BT LE Audio for improved connection. Motif II gives power, nostalgia, and practicality for music enthusiasts.
Distinct style and eco-conscious build
Powerful, balanced Marshall sound
Fewer customization features
No mention of IP rating
You should choose this product for its vintage style, eco-friendly build, long battery life, and robust Marshall sound.
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro introduces a stylish blade design with LED accents for a modern look. Features include 360° surround sound, Galaxy AI-powered ANC, and real-time EQ and noise control that adapts to your environment for a tailored experience.
Adaptive rubber tips ensure a good fit, and intelligent touch and pinch controls simplify daily use. Up to 37 hours battery life plus advanced safety-aware audio modes make them a practical pick for tech-savvy users.
Feature-packed design and smart controls
High adaptability and comfort
Mixed connectivity, fit, and value reports
Some charging complaints
Buyers love the sound quality and design, but report mixed results for battery, fit, and connection. Value for money is debated.
You should choose this product for futuristic design, smart ANC, and advanced Galaxy ecosystem features for immersive listening.
The Pi5 S2 blends a unique design ethos with improvements in performance, connectivity, and color options. It features advanced active noise cancellation, stable Bluetooth with up to 25m range, and Qualcomm aptX technology for high-res audio.
Its intuitive wear sensors, direct music streaming through multiple services, and 16 hours battery (with quick wireless charging) cater to those who value both aesthetics and function. Control is seamless with the iOS/Android app.
Unique style with technical improvements
Multiple streaming and app options
Lower battery relative to competition
No IP/sweat resistance listed
You should choose this product for stylish, intuitive use, advanced noise cancelling, and wireless streaming/app features.
The LinkBuds Open employs an open-ring design so users can listen to music while staying aware of ambient sounds. The ergonomic Air Fitting Supporters offer comfort for all-day use, suitable for those prioritizing situational awareness.
They deliver 22 hours of battery life with fast, 3-minute charging. High-quality integrated processing delivers balanced sound, and voice calls are clear with precision mics—even in noisy spaces.
All-day comfortable, open fit
Transparent sound for safety/awareness
Not for noise isolation seekers
No ANC or IP rating
You should choose this product for open ambient listening, daylong comfort, and crystal-clear calls—ideal for staying present and aware.
Built for rich, balanced listening, the ACCENTUM by Sennheiser uses 7mm TrueResponse drivers and hybrid noise cancellation. Quickly switch to transparency mode when external awareness is needed, and Auracast-readiness ensures futureproofing.
With 8 hours playback per charge (28 hours total) and Qi or USB-C charging, comfort is highlighted with ergonomic, sweat-resistant construction (IP54 rating). Touch controls and app configurability round out this well-balanced offering.
Clear, natural sound + ANC/transparency
Sweat/splash proof, great for workouts
Mixed on fit and connectivity reliability
Battery and price opinions divided
Buyers admire the sound and ANC, but mixed reviews for battery, fit, and price. Some users report connectivity and reliability issues.
You should choose this product for balanced sound, hybrid ANC, and reliable sweat/splash protection for active lifestyles.
Budget ANC earphones reduce low-frequency sounds like engines or fans but may struggle with human voices. Premium options from Sony or Bose cancel a wider range, making them more effective in noisy environments.
In some cheaper models, ANC can slightly reduce clarity or bass response. However, high-quality ANC earphones maintain excellent sound balance, often offering modes that preserve audio quality even with noise cancellation on.
Yes, many ANC earphones include microphones with environmental noise reduction. This ensures clearer calls by minimising background sounds, making them suitable for work calls, online meetings, and outdoor usage.
|Earphones with active noise cancellation
|Battery Life
|Noise Cancellation Type
|Special Feature
|Bose QC Ultra Wireless Earbuds
|6h+2h fast charge
|Active (3 Modes, CustomTune)
|Spatial Audio, 9 tips/bands
|JBL Live Beam 3 TWS
|48h (12+36 case)
|Adaptive ANC
|Touchscreen, 6 mics
|Bose QC Wireless Earbuds
|8.5h+2h fast charge
|Active
|Multipoint, IPX4, 3 sizes
|Sony WF-1000XM5
|8h+28h (36h total)
|Best-in-class ANC
|Bone conduction mics
|Sennheiser MOMENTUM TW 4
|30h total
|Adaptive ANC, transparency
|6 mics, Qi charging
|Marshall Motif II ANC
|6h+24h (30h total)
|ANC
|70% recycled materials
|Galaxy Buds3 Pro
|37h total
|AI Adaptive ANC
|Blade design, LEDs, 360°
|B&W Pi5 S2
|16h total
|Active
|App for streaming/options
|Sony LinkBuds Open
|22h total
|None (open-ring, ambient)
|Open fit, quick charge
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM
|8h+20h (28h total)
|Hybrid ANC
|IP54, Auracast, app
FAQs
What is ANC in earphones?
ANC stands for Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that uses microphones to detect and cancel out background noise, improving audio clarity.
Do ANC earphones drain battery faster?
Yes, using ANC consumes more battery, but most models balance this with long playtimes, ensuring uninterrupted listening for hours.
Can ANC earphones be used without ANC on?
Yes, you can turn ANC off to save battery. In this mode, they work like regular earphones but without noise cancellation.
Are ANC earphones safe for long-term use?
Yes, they are safe when used responsibly. Listening at moderate volumes is always recommended to protect hearing health.
Which brands make the best ANC earphones?
Sony, Bose, JBL, and Apple are leading brands known for their reliable ANC earphones, offering excellent sound and build quality.